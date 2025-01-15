Directors Guild Foundation Establishes Wildfire Relief Grants For DGA Members Via Motion Picture Television Fund

The Directors Guild Foundation is working with the Motion Picture Television Fund to administer financial assistance to DGA members impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The fund — which will offer $2,000 grants to those in need of help with emergency relocation costs and/or help replacing personal property — has been established via a $250,000 donation from the foundation. Additionally, the Directors Guild of America has authorized another $100,000 to cover member needs.

“I am inspired by the strength and resolve of the DGA community to help one another at a time of immense need,” Directors Guild Foundation Chair Todd Holland said in a statement Tuesday. “This fund will provide critical resources directly to impacted DGA members as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Anyone who is able to donate to the fund is encouraged to do so. Those in need of assistance can apply for a grant by calling (323) 634-3888 or by emailing info@mptf.org.

Bob Beitcher, MPTF President & CEO, said in a statement of his own: “The MPTF is proud to partner with the Directors Guild Foundation to get critical relief directly to those in need. We are ready to ensure that these emergency grants reach impacted members as quickly as possible. This effort reflects the unwavering solidarity of our entertainment community, and we are honored to play a role in this important initiative.”

This aid, specifically for DGA members, is in addition to the financial assistance and other resources the MPTF is already providing to all entertainment workers in need. The DGA joins other Hollywood unions including SAG-AFTRA, the WGA West and the PGA in providing financial relief to its members following the devastating wildfires.

Earlier Tuesday, the WGA West and the PGA pledged a combined $1 million in relief via funds established through the Entertainment Community Fund, while the actors’ union pledged $1 million to its SAG-AFTRA Foundation over the weekend.

Other entertainment affiliates who have pledged financial aid include the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, Annenberg Foundation and Wasserman Foundation and many more.

The WGA, PGA and SAG-AFTRA also postponed nominations announcements for their respective award shows indefinitely after the fires broke out on January 7. The DGA announced its own nominations prior to the outbreak. The remainder of this year’s award season remains uncertain as most organizations shift their focus to wildfire relief efforts for the time being.

