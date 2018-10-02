We Have a Direwolf-Size Theory About Ghost's Return to ‘Game of Thrones' Season 8

By now, you’ve probably heard the exciting news that Ghost, Jon Snow’s direwolf in Game of Thrones, will return to the show for the final season.

“Oh, you’ll see him again,” visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer told the Huffington Post on Sunday. “He has a fair amount of screen time in season 8. He does show up…He’s very present and does some pretty cool things.” (BRB, praising the old gods and the new.)

But what does that mean for the show’s plot? Well, Bauer also said Nymeria, Arya’s direwolf, would be back as well, which adds fuel to the fan theory fire about the wolves coming to save the Starks in a big and glorious final battle for Westeros (probably against the army of the dead).

Will Ghost and Nymeria be reunited (R.I.P. Shaggydog, Lady, Grey Wind and Summer) just as the Stark children are reunited at Winterfell to fight the battle between good and evil and ultimately save the Seven Kingdoms from the White Walkers?

You know what Sansa’s tattoo says: The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.

