Disabled lobster licence holder wins again against DFO in court

CBC
·3 min read
In decisions this week, a Federal Court judge examined how the Department of Fisheries and Oceans handled the cases of two lobster licence holders who couldn't fish. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC - image credit)
In decisions this week, a Federal Court judge examined how the Department of Fisheries and Oceans handled the cases of two lobster licence holders who couldn't fish. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC - image credit)

The Federal Court has once again faulted the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for how it has handled the cases of disabled lobster licence holders who sought lengthy exemptions from federal rules that require them to be on board the boat when it is fishing.

In a pair of decisions this week, Justice Richard Southcott ruled the deputy minister didn't properly take into account whether two Nova Scotia fishermen would be discriminated against when the department indicated it would stop allowing substitutes to fill in for them.

One of the licence holders is Dana Robinson, a 63-year-old from the province's southwest who has been unable to fish since 2009 due to a leg condition that makes it difficult to stand. Although not out on the water, he does control other aspects of the lobster operation, including sales.

Federal provisions allow a licence holder with a medical condition to be replaced by a substitute on board, but only for five years. Once that time was up, Robinson was told he could no longer use a stand-in.

ADVERTISEMENT

What emerged is a lengthy battle. Four years ago, a judge ruled in his favour, ordering DFO to take another look at his case. The department did so but came to the same conclusion and turned the fisherman down.

Robinson launched a second legal challenge, and on Monday, Southcott said DFO should again re-examine the case, ruling the deputy minister was wrong to conclude that the fisherman's equality rights under the Charter were not "engaged."

The animal rights group says lobsters' living conditions in grocery stores are unacceptable.
The animal rights group says lobsters' living conditions in grocery stores are unacceptable.

Lobster is Nova Scotia's biggest fishery. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

"In this day and age, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans should not be putting up obstacles that prevent people with physical disabilities and medical conditions from participating in the fisheries as much as they possibly can given their circumstances," Robinson's lawyer, Richard Norman, said in an interview Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

DFO said in an email Tuesday that it is reviewing the decision.

The same judge this week also ruled in favour of John Mombourquette, a 79-year-old fisherman from eastern Nova Scotia also represented by Norman. He has been using a substitute on board since 2011 but was told in 2019 that no further extensions would be granted.

Last year, another judge found in favour of an 82-year-old fisherman from Cape Breton who had held a lobster licence since 1988 but had been unable to fish it since 2005. His son was approved as a substitute, but the department pulled that permission in 2016.

Central to the cases are long-standing DFO policies for inshore fisheries that have sought to ensure licences are controlled by "owner-operators" in small coastal communities and not by processing companies. The rules dictate that those who hold the licence have to fish it.

According to this week's decisions, DFO concluded that neither Robinson nor Mombourquette had a "viable plan to exit the fishery" and were seeking to cling to their licences "as an income-generating mechanism for an indefinite duration."

ADVERTISEMENT

The department noted commercial fishing is physically demanding, and said it simply reflects reality — not discrimination — that it may be too difficult a job for someone who is old or has a permanent medical condition.

MORE TOP STORIES

Latest Stories

  • Opinion - Elon Musk wants to ‘delete’ many Americans’ financial lifeline

    It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.

  • Biden delivers on threat to veto bill to expand US judiciary

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, a once widely bipartisan measure that would have been the first major expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990. The JUDGES Act, initially supported by many members of both parties, would have increased the number of trial court judges in 25 federal district courts in 13 states including California, Florida and Texas, in six waves every two years through 2035. In a message to the Senate formally rejecting the bill, Biden said it "hastily" creates new judgeships without addressing key questions about whether new judges were needed and how they would be allocated nationally.

  • A history of the Panama Canal - and why Trump can't take it back on his own

    PANAMA CITY (AP) — Teddy Roosevelt once declared the Panama Canal “one of the feats to which the people of this republic will look back with the highest pride.” More than a century later, Donald Trump is threatening to take back the waterway for the same republic.

  • Trump Trolls Obama Over Name of America’s Tallest Peak

    Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.

  • Canada ends flagpoling for those seeking work and study permits at the border

    Work and study permits will no longer be available for flagpolers at ports of entry in Canada.Flagpolers are foreign nationals holding temporary resident status in Canada who leave the country and re-enter to access immigration services, such as work or study permits, at a port of entry rather than submitting a renewal application through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reports that more than 69,300 flagpolers were processed between April 1,

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • ‘Absolute Necessity’: Trump Goes All In on Buying Greenland Again

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.

  • Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby

    The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Chrystia Freeland biographer: Scathing resignation letter to Trudeau is '100 per cent on brand' — 'very measured in her words'

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation and scathing letter to Trudeau shook up Canada's political scene — and it renewed public interest in her.

  • Stephen A. Smith Stuns With Shocking Reversal on Trump

    Stephen A. Smith, who had been notably anti-Donald Trump during this year’s election season, says he’s changed his mind on the president-elect. The ESPN talking head said over the weekend that he has regrets about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, and that he would entertain the possibility of supporting Trump in the future. On Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin on Saturday, Smith told host Mark Levin: “I voted Democrat, and I’ve got to tell you something right now: I don’t like the fact tha

  • Will Trump send troops to Mexico? His pick for ambassador worries officials there

    With his pick for ambassador to Mexico, Trump signals that he might be serious about sending U.S. troops to fight the drug cartels

  • US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress

    Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • Opinion - The fall of Assad is an ‘emperor has no clothes’ moment for Putin

    It took Assad’s regime to fall and Putin to accept it meekly for the West to appreciate that things weren’t all that rosy in Tsar Vladimir’s rotting kingdom.

  • Trump bristles at Musk’s rocketing profile as Democrats play on the president-elect’s vanity

    Whether Elon Musk is the real “president,” merely the “prime minister” or just Donald Trump’s multibillionaire enforcer, he’s carving out an unprecedented role that could raise conflicts of interest for the new administration.

  • Trump’s FCC Pick Pens Angry Letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger

    President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to become chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has his sights set on Bob Iger and ABC. In a letter obtained by CNN, Carr wrote to the Disney CEO over the weekend about his concerns regarding ABC’s coverage, as well as its negotiations with its affiliated stations across the U.S. He also castigated the company over a recent $15 million settlement with Trump, which ended a defamation lawsuit against ABC News filed by the president-ele

  • A Russian cargo ship that may have been part of an evacuation run to Syria sank

    The Ursa Major ship went down after an explosion in the engine room, Russia's foreign ministry said.

  • These are the missile cruisers the US Navy spent $1.84 billion to upgrade just to throw them away

    The Navy decommissioned four of its upgraded Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers before even deploying.

  • China takes steps against Canada institutions, individuals over Uyghurs, Tibet

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said it was taking countermeasures against two Canadian institutions and 20 people involved in human rights issues concerning the Uyghurs and Tibet. The targets include the Canada-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee, China's foreign ministry said on its website on Sunday. Rights groups accuse Beijing of widespread abuses of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in the western region of Xinjiang, including the mass use of forced labour in camps.