Disabled mum forced to climb 132 steps accuses Tower Hamlets council of discrimination over unsuitable housing

A disabled woman with limited mobility, who must climb 132 steps to reach her top-floor flat, says she feels Tower Hamlets Council doesn’t care about her as she fights to be moved to more suitable accommodation.

Ms Dirir has accused the council of discrimination after being offered alternative properties outside the borough, which would move her away from the vital support network she relies on for her health—a situation she claims the council is fully aware of.

The mother-of-four suffers from fibromyalgia, lymphedema, arthritis, chronic fatigue, and a fractured foot, leaving her unable to walk far. She uses crutches and wears a special boot.

A council spokesperson acknowledged the challenges but cited a lack of suitable and affordable housing for families who need larger properties. They said the alternative accommodation offered to Ms Dirir in Essex was the closest available to meet her needs.

Ms Dirir says her health has deteriorated further over the six years she has lived in the flat, and her disabilities have worsened.

(Facundo Arrizabalaga)

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) it can take her up to 40 minutes to climb the stairs, adding that the situation has caused her to develop PTSD.

She said: “I’ve got health conditions, it’s not suitable and they just keep giving me out of borough [housing], for what reason?

“I have no support network, who’s going to help me with my shopping? Or on my worst days when I’m housebound, who’s going to help me?”

In February this year, the council sent Ms Dirir a 'notice to quit,' followed by a letter in August notifying her of possession proceedings.

Ms Dirir says that because she turned down the council’s temporary accommodation offers in Loughton, Newham, and Redbridge, she is now being asked to leave her current property.

In addition to her own health challenges, Ms Dirir’s children also have significant needs. One child has learning disabilities, ADHD, and mild autism. Her two daughters suffer from chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and social anxiety, while one also has abdominal pain syndrome, asthma, and nausea.

She said: “It’s just mentally and physically draining, my kids and me are drained. We’ve got PTSD because of the move, they’re telling me to move from one place to another, we’ve all got PTSD.

“I’m homeless already, why are they trying to evict me? A vulnerable mother with vulnerable children, with disabilities, it’s going to look bad on them.”

She added: “It’s pure discrimination, a lot of people are suffering, and Tower Hamlets don’t care. They’ve got all this information and they don’t give a damn.”

Abdirahim Hassan, founder of Coffee Afrik, a local organisation advocating for marginalised communities, has been supporting Ms Dirir with her housing case.

He said: “It is crucial that the London Borough of Tower Hamlets actively ensures its housing policies do not discriminate and root their leadership in equity and compassion.

“Ms Dirir has endured so much, which this council is responsible for.”

He added: “In our view due to his poor leadership, Councillor Kabir Ahmed, cabinet lead for regeneration, inclusive development and housebuilding, should resign.”

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said: “Tower Hamlets is at the sharp end of the national housing crisis as the most densely populated and fastest-growing area in the country.

“Ms Dirir requested a suitability review of her accommodation, but before this concluded she fractured her leg. On that basis, we found and offered her alternative temporary accommodation, which was a furnished three-bedroom home in Loughton.”

They continued: “We understand this is out of borough, but there is a chronic shortage of suitable and affordable homes in Tower Hamlets for families requiring larger properties. This home was the closest available that met her housing needs.

“We encourage Ms Dirir to contact us so we can fully support her.”