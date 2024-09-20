Disabled turtle walks again thanks to custom wheelchair
In Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Prayad Hemathulin found help for his paralyzed tortoise. A local organization made him a customized wheelchair, allowing the reptile to regain his mobility.
Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old. ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
"That was a brutal decision," the Friends star admitted.
Kamala Harris suffered a blow to her campaign Wednesday when the Teamsters, one of the most influential labor unions with long ties to the Democratic Party, declined to make a presidential endorsement.The announcement from the leadership of the 1.3-million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters marked the first time in nearly three decades the union sat out a presidential election. In every presidential election since 1996—the last year the Teamsters did not endorse a presidential candida
More than half of voters in a new survey say they support pop star Taylor Swift’s get-out-the-vote effort to push her fans to vote in this year’s election, but the number is down 15 points from February following a conspiracy theory surrounding the idea of a rigged Super Bowl. The newly released Monmouth University poll…
‘With crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in, and with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump,’ Republican nominee pleads
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.
Donald Trump's joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to a source familiar with the Republican presidential candidate's plans. Trump and Duda had been planning to attend the unveiling of a monument at a Polish-American Catholic shrine north of Philadelphia on Sunday. It was not immediately clear why the appearance was canceled or if Trump would meet Duda at another time or place.
The onetime Trump adviser said she's had several conversations with her former boss about his new confidante.
"I'll never forget that moment because that was the moment I think I literally within myself said, 'I think I've made a mistake.'"
The Boston Bruins have added a goalie to their training camp roster.
The Russian president's long-held plans could be "hampered" by his ongoing land grab in Ukraine.
A segment on Wheel of Fortune was so bad that host Ryan Seacrest and the contestants were in disbelief. Footage of a recent episode of the long-standing show has surfaced online, and it might be one of the wildest sequences in Wheel o
The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.
With only 117 in MLB history, an immaculate inning is rarer than a no-hitter.
Taylor Swift is still figuring out what she’ll do after her Eras Tour ends, but the singer is ready to “settle down” with Travis Kelce.