Disabled UUP politician's anger over lack of airport lift

A Northern Ireland politician, who is a wheelchair user, was left frustrated after his plane took off without him, because there was no lift ready to assist him onto the aircraft in Birmingham Airport.

Andy Allen, an Ulster Unionist Party MLA, told BBC News NI he was due to get on an Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City Airport on Sunday but could not board.

Allen, a former soldier, was 19 when he was injured by a bomb while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2008.

He said that he sat on the tarmac ready to depart, and was later informed that there was a request for his luggage to be taken off the plane and that the plane was leaving without him.

He was brought back into the terminal

The airport provided a hotel for the night and he has been put on a flight on Monday.

The airport apologised for the inconvenience and said the issue was due to "technical issues" and the matter would be fully investigated.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines apologised to Allen and said it was "committed to doing all we can to assist all customers who require additional support."

'Things need to be improved for disabled people'

However Allen said that accessibility for disabled customers must be improved.

He explained that the issue was not that he missed his flight but that he did so because he was a wheelchair user.

"In society as a whole there are things that need to be improved for disabled people, to ensure disabled people can play a full part I society and we aren’t prevented from being able to do so - whether that is accessing a building, going up in a lift or evacuating a building in a safe way," he told BBC News NI.

"It’s devastating," he said.

"How many other people have experienced it that haven’t felt they’ve been able to speak, that’s why I felt it was important to call it out," he added.

He said there was an issue with special assistance at the airport.

"I’m not asking for special treatment, just a level playing field," he added.

Former UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was "appalling".

Allen, a Former Royal Irish Regiment soldier, was co-opted to replace Michael Copeland as the Ulster Unionist MLA for East Belfast in 2015.

'Technical issues'

Birmingham Airport spokesperson has apologised the for inconvenience [Getty Images]

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said that the airport works "closely with our assisted travel provider, Mitie, to deliver the highest possible customer service to all our passengers."

"Unfortunately, on this occasion due to technical issues, Mr Allen experienced a delay. We will fully investigate this matter. Mr Allen has been rebooked on a flight for tomorrow and a hotel is being arranged for him and his travel companion for this evening.

"We apologise to Mr Allen for any inconvenience.”

'Challenges faced by customers with disabilities'

Aer Lingus says it is committed to assisting customers with disabilities [Getty Images]

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said: "We sincerely apologise to this customer for the experience they had while travelling with Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines.

"Aer Lingus recognises the challenges faced by customers with disabilities and we are committed to doing all we can to assist all customers who require additional support.

"Emerald Airlines have reached out to the customer directly to offer a heartfelt apology for this incident."