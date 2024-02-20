Disappointed fans raced to airport while cars raced for rescheduled Daytona 500
With rain expected all day Sunday, NASCAR has officially postponed the 66th Daytona 500.
After a postponement, the 2024 Daytona 500 begins on Monday afternoon. Here are predictions and odds for the NASCAR Cup Series' first race in 2024.
Horner’s role as Red Bull team principal remains in the balance following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
Byron was ahead when a caution came out on the final lap.
Alex Bowman never saw how “the big one” started. Bowman sparked the crash that involved nearly two dozen cars and knocked six former NASCAR champions out of contention in the Daytona 500 on Monday night. Bowman was bump-drafting Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron on the backstretch with nine laps to go when Byron lost control, turned into Brad Keselowski and pretty much wrecked the field.
Drive to Survive star Christian Horner has made his first public appearance since allegations were made against him, and his employers Red Bull launched an investigation. Horner, the longtime team principal who has steered the world championship titles of driver Max Verstappen and his own construction team in recent years, has denied the charges made …
After 187 laps of clean racing, 'The Big One' was triggered up front by William Byron who would go on to win the race.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
With rain pounding the Daytona area, the start of the 66th Daytona 500 has moved to Monday at Daytona International Speedway.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Lap-by-lap updates from the 66th running of the Daytona 500 as the NASCAR Cup Series begins the 2024 season on Monday.
The Daytona 500 has been postponed until Monday for just the third time in its history due to “inclement weather,” organizers announced Sunday.
