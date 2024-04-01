Disco for adults with learning disabilities launched

Jan Lees, Alan Johnson, Kevin Rostance and Lesley Commander at the opening night of the Hucknall Boogie Night. [BBC]

A new disco for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities has been set up in a Nottinghamshire town.

A group of volunteers launched the Hucknall Boogie Night at the Liberal Club, West Street.

The event takes place every Monday from 19:00 GMT until 21:00.

Lesley Commander, Jan Lees and former town councillor Kevin Rostance set it up as they felt Hucknall didn't offer a similar service.

'Something we needed'

Ms Commander's daughter Sophie, 28, has autism and was travelling as far as Derby for a suitable disco.

Ms Commander said: "Hucknall's not got anything like this, it's something we needed.

"There's not places for people with disabilities to go so this also raises awareness."

Entry to the boogie night is £2.50 while carers go in for free and the money made goes back into the disco nights to fund future activities.

Jan Lees, chief operations officer at the Hucknall Hope Lea Project, a charity aiming to improve the quality of life for people with a learning disability, added: "It's very important the service user feels safe, protected and can let their hair down and have a good time.

"So many people think that adults with learning disabilities disappear at the end of the day but they like a social life too. "

Brothers Richard and Mark Pollard attended the Hucknall Boogie Night and said it was "excellent" [BBC]

Brothers Richard and Mark Pollard, from Hucknall attended the disco. They said: "People are having fun and that's what it's all about."

Another attendee, Elizabeth Kasie, also from Hucknall, said: "Something like this is important because we can interact with the normalisation of life and not be set apart from the rest."

The Hucknall Liberal Club offered the room for free and Hucknall Rotary Club donated £300 to help get the disco set up.

Kim Elvidge, a support worker in Hucknall, added: "I'm glad there's something local now for people to get together; it gives them something to look forward to each week."

Paula Oakes is a carer to 31-year-old James and travelled from Mapperley to attend the disco. She said: "Once you get to 30 there's nothing for the older generation with any disabilities so this is superb.

"James used to go to a youth club but it stops once you get to the age of 30."

