Discover Your Archangelic Ancestry with new book by Dr. Alisha Das

The Daily Beast

CNNCNN on Wednesday aired a portion of Chris Wallace’s interview with Larry David, in which the Seinfeld co-creator doesn’t hold back much when talking about “sociopath” Donald Trump.David, who has been making media rounds—in one instance beating up Elmo—as Curb Your Enthusiasm wraps up its final season, was asked about his response to political events from 2020 onwards.“How much as the 2020 election—and everything that has flowed from it—pissed you off?” Wallace asked.David replied that he “can