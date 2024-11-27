Discover the holiday spirit with Charm City Lights

This holiday season, there’s no need to travel far to embrace the festive spirit. The widely anticipated Charm City Lights event is back for its second year, providing an enchanting drive-thru experience right in the heart of our city. Set against the scenic backdrop of historic Druid Hill Park, this immersive one-mile exhibition features over 250,000 dazzling holiday lights, transforming the park into a winter wonderland. Baltimore residents and visitors alike are invited to bask in the magic of the season as music fills the air and lights twinkle, creating an atmosphere that truly feels like “Home for Christmas.”