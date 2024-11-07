Discover the latest homes changing hands in Lexington area

Herald-Leader staff
·14 min read

This is a summary of recent property transfers in Fayette, Clark County and Madison County.

40502

  • 3425 Brandon Dr, Ralston Syma to Schroeder Gary Brian and Kimberly, $550,000

  • 315 Cassidy Ave, Roethemeier Dean M and Brittany M to Sturgill Endall, $760,000

  • 702 Central Ave, Pisgah Heritage Properties LLC to Bender Lawrence F Jr, $1,525,000

  • 663 Cooper Dr, Van Denburg Todd F to Barlow Joshua P and Kristin, $582,000

  • 810 Cooper Dr, Williams Matthew John and Christy L to Bookman’s Development LLC, $625,000

  • 2414 Lake Park Rd Unit 1203, Kincer Connie C to Taddeo Paul and Sondra, $212,900

  • 2414 Lake Park Rd Unit 1304, Miller Oscar to Washer Patrick, $220,000

  • 532 Lakeshore Dr, Sandler Judith Ann Ttee to Brown Macon, $1,000,000

  • 500 Laketower Dr Unit 32, Thornsbury Elizabeth Ann to Scott Bridget, $225,000

  • 1001 Lakewood Dr, Steiner Josh and Whitney to Mumme Karen E, $1,550,000

  • 121 Old Park Ave, Clarke Gregory to 1050 LLC, $785,500

  • 1404 Pendennis Cir, Vanaman Thomas C & Julia to Rice Alex Gregory and Tara Thomas, $965,000

  • 659 Raintree Rd, Black Harold R Ttee to Miller Mark Daniel, $685,000

  • 323 Richmond Ave, Marlou LLC to Duncliffe Christine, $297,500

  • 2916 Sweet William Ct, Barrett Terrence A and Carmela to Fozzard Sarah and Andrew Lane, $915,000

40503

  • 2304 Eastway Dr, Claymont Investments LLC to Sheroan Jack and Lindsey, $350,000

  • 3309 Grasmere Dr, Gaines Keith D and Nicole to Witt James, $397,000

  • 3404 Hyannisport Dr, Cox Aimee L to Liang Jingwei, $300,000

  • 490 Osprey Cir, Haddock Bob and Cynthia to Travis Chelsea Dawn and Justin, $329,900

  • 3508 Rabbits Foot Trl, Cantrell John D Jr & Cynthia H to Hopgood Linda, $675,000

  • 439 Springhill Dr, Shelton Brittany to Walter Erin M, $475,000

40504

  • 609 Addison Ave, Smith Claire L to Wayne Michael Properties LLC, $207,000

  • 614 Addison Ave, Walter Eugene to Wayne Michael Properties LLC, $75,000

  • 1746 Beacon Hill Rd, Callis Donald Ballard Jr to McCormick Mike Robert, $279,000

  • 116 Cisco Rd, Mangione Helen to Compass Point Management LLC, $105,000

  • 116 Cisco Rd, Compass Point Management LLC to V & M Investments LLC, $116,500

  • 743 Della Dr, Sidney Kayla to Kamineni Srinath, $306,000

  • 949 Holly Springs Dr, Stallins Kelly C to Hughes Sterling L, $312,500

  • 133 Rugby Rd, Johnson William F & Tiffany to Schlafke Robert John III and Yu Lu, $219,000

  • 1352 Saddle Club Way, Wolfe Kevin to Thornsbury Elizabeth Ann, $475,000

  • 1917 Seven Pines Dr, Hayes Harold and Laura to Smith Crystal Gail and Lloyd Wayne, $350,000

  • 2171 Winterberry Dr, P & J Mann Properties LLC to Sarrett Brandon Lee, $261,500

40505

  • 601 Anniston Dr, Reclaimed Development LLC to Title Town Properties II LLC, $165,000

  • 1989 Laclede Ct, Dangelo Elisa M to Carter Wayne, $413,000

  • 1023 Liberty Rd, Reclaimed Development LLC to Title Town Properties II LLC, $165,000

  • 655 Marshall Ln, Goodman David Paul & Brandi Lee to Goodman Kyle, $180,000

  • 836 E Seventh St, Jeter Robert to Red Draw Development LLC, $65,000

  • 700 Statesman Way, GDP Holdings LLC to Ridge View Real Estate LLC, $252,500

  • 476 Wanstead Way, Peruvista Properties LLC to Armstrong Anthony L, $251,000

  • 102 Withers Ave, Robinson Peggy H to First Choice Capital Holdings LLC, $69,500

40507

  • 258 E High St Unit 203, Ruby Kathryn to Branham Heather N, $152,000

  • 541 W Short St Unit 27, Hobbs Christian and Shakira to Eiracadia LLC, $330,000

40508

  • 238 E Fourth St, Hansen Anna C to Marcum Samuel, $279,000

  • 357 E Third St, Wilson Gresham T to Zev Properties LLC, $330,000

  • 811 Whitney Ave, Lyvers Rodney W to Ctc Holdings LLC, $50,000

40509

  • 181 Acorn Falls Dr, Choi Namjoo to Gray Gwendolyn E and William A, $329,900

  • 3324 Blackford Pkwy, Curry Morgan L and Scott C to Nayak Ujjawal, $520,000

  • 2622 Calgary, Branham Jason R and Michele to Word Brandon Scott, $240,900

  • 2637 Calgary, Brown Larry Brooks to Ferguson Anna Noelle and Alec Mac, $232,000

  • 3608 Fair Ridge Dr, Agnew Robert L and Rebecca G to Meagher Timothy and Lynn, $439,500

  • 3672 Green Park Ct, Purcell Cara Terry and Ryne Douglas to Lyon Maizel Ruiz, $369,000

  • 3594 Hunters Green Way, League Marjorie E Ttee to Nichols James D, $465,000

  • 2389 Ice House Way, Cayse Daniel and Kerry to Mccanney Michael J and Aimee Roux, $323,500

  • 4533 Parsons Ln, Rice Joseph and Patricia L to Jenna LLC, $270,000

  • 3028 Quaker Hill Ln, Helsley Robert N and Taylor to Little Ruth Ann Co Ttee, $310,000

  • 825 Ridgebrook Rd, Hall Timothy G & Teressa L Co Tte to Hamilton Helen, $275,000

  • 877 Sugarbush Trl, West Sean P and Jennifer F to Martin Samantha L, $350,000

  • 1569 Sweet Clover Park, Coker Thomas M to Annangi Srinadh, $405,000

  • 1600 Vendue Row, Albrich Michael Liam to Roberts Ronald Kyle and Danielle, $465,000

  • 4573 Willman Way, Preston Kevin L and Samantha L to Ellis Christopher, $390,000

40511

  • 903 Applecross Dr, Hogg Christopher B and Sarah K to Lopez Fernando, $304,900

  • 1372 Estates Hill Cir, Tillman Jacalyn Marie to Lyons Properties LLC, $650,000

  • 2752 Jacquelyn Ln, Long Wai Khuan to Smith Lucia, $320,000

  • 681 Kenova Trce, Schroeder Gary Brian to Garcia Damian, $465,000

  • 2512 Langstane Ln, Winans Thomas B and Laken to Johnson Caslen, $310,000

  • 2688 Mable Ln, Lloyd Matthew to Muhorana Sibomana, $385,000

  • 2700 Rockaway Pl, Flasch Gregory W and Grace to Fogle Jacob M and Haley D, $335,000

  • 435 Tibbs Ln, Lopez Castillo Hortensia to Olivas Marco Antonio Olivas, $180,000

  • 1594 Van Buren Dr, Eckman Management LLC to Hutchinson Properties LLC, $155,000

40513

  • 2208 Carolina Ln, Murty Syam B & Rama K to Howard Kyle D and Erica N, $775,000

  • 2177 Ft Harrods Dr, Riggs Glenn H to Kamineni Srinath, $272,000

  • 5261 Ft Springs Pinckard Rd, Jenkins Judy C to Crowe Steven E, $170,000

  • 2209 Palm Grove Ct, Reynolds Jessica K and Michael to Shapiro Aaron J and Brittany, $730,000

  • 4012 Palomar Blvd, Colvin Kaitlyn and Joseph to Straka Lorene, $699,000

40514

  • 3739 Blue Bonnet Dr, Pendleton Philip J and Sara to Hope Enterprises LLC, $340,000

  • 3804 Gillespies Glen, Barlow Bradly N to Wehrle Richard M Ttee, $386,000

  • 361 Kelli Rose Way, Reid Bryan C and Connie T to Pendleton Sara Elizabeth and Philip, $423,895

40515

3993 Branham Park, Schira Adam J Ttee to Shah Jadeja Mansi, $1,655,000

  • 3993 Branham Park, Schira Adam J Ttee to Shah Jadeja Mansi, $1,655,000

  • 201 S Eagle Creek Dr, Colbert Robert F to Callahan Mark, $65,000

  • 4721 Ironbridge Dr, Rice Jeffrey K & Laraine D to Manci Samantha, $425,900

  • 4013 Jfd Ct, Hampton L J to Brock Dale, $130,000

  • 5061 Magnolia Gardens Pl, Santiago Jedena Allen to Gibson Jeffery S, $478,600

  • 4796 Moss Creek Dr, Hein Morgan A to King Macayla, $240,000

  • 4204 Victoria Way, Sturgeon Karin M to Bishop Nancy A, $445,000

  • 376 Woodview Dr, Schooler Bradford to Schultz Logan A, $430,000

40517

  • 1350 Dix Dr Unit A, Stringer Reginald M & Barbara to Caycam Properties Inc, $250,000

  • 1350 Dix Dr Unit B, Stringer Reginald M & Barbara to Caycam Properties Inc, $250,000

  • 466 Grayson Lake Dr, Calloway Benjamin Walden to Chen Jinsong, $260,000

  • 3505 King Arthur Dr, Schwartz Donald L to Donahue Benjamin J and Melissa, $188,000

  • 3101 Kirklevington Dr Unit 2, Gaddis Beth Hayse to Breitenbach Anthony, $214,999

  • 3815 Lady Di Ln, Rdrd Investments LLC to L&L Moore Properties LLC, $160,000

  • 1312 Leaning Tree Ln, Campbell Johnnyce C to Armstrong Pamela Jane, $172,000

  • 1255 Merman Dr, Pilla Joseph A to Neeley Brody, $241,000

  • 3760 Niagara Dr, May John R Jr & Lorna J to La Holdings LLC, $150,000

  • 379 Patchen Dr, Turner Seth D to Frost Jonathon Kirk and Christina N, $378,225

  • 624 Pebble Creek Dr, Moore Benjamin H Ii and Sharon W to Famo Properties LLC, $230,000

  • 395 Redding Rd Unit 91, Howard James E and Martha to Smith Donald Chase, $239,900

  • 1363 Stephen Foster Dr, Martin Jessica L to Tnt Rentals and Renovations LLC, $170,000

  • 3829 Wem Dr, Hoertz Jared Cordell to Marshall Jennifer Ruth, $263,000

CLARK COUNTY

  • 1325 White Turley Pike, Dale Richardson and Lori Sturgill to Joshua and Rebecca Boet, $380,000

  • 222 Vaught Road, George and Janet French to Bonnie Blair, $271,900

  • 1129 Dale Drive, Bluegrass Property Investments Inc to Donald and Sheyenne Pace, $149,900

  • 314 Fern Court, Karen Keller and Robert Rudski to Daniel and Martina Pigott, $276,000

  • 251 Kerry Drive, Estate of Melinda Petrey to April Jones, $103,500

  • 116 Bella Shae Way, CP Builders Inc to Curtis and Vernessa Carter, $603,431

  • 106 Gibson Way, Zachery and Brittany Lewis to Jarrod and Brittany Nester, $328,000

  • 107 Churchill Drive, Ted and Leesa Harrison to Pallas Ratliff and Anastasia Dunn, $263,500

  • 410 W Lexington Avenue, House Kie Properties LLC to Steven Smith, $335,000

  • 19 Virginia Avenue, Kamal Combs and Damarri Blockson to Eugenia Phillips, $255,000

  • 408 Skylark Drive, Anna and Sidney Richards to John Gwynne, $237,750

  • 2195 Pretty Run Road, Jerry and Deborah Johnson to Zachery and Brittany Lewis, $360,000

  • 141 Ashley Drive, John Byrd to Eric Bertelson, $284,000

  • 3617 Stamper Drive, Oliver and Mary Shearer to Angela Davenport, $183,000

  • 109 Tower Lane, Lynette Myrstol to Charles and Dolores Hagan, $165,000

  • 874 Rabbittown Road, Robert Ferguson et al to Cynthia and Troy Clem Sr, $303,000

  • 110 Quail Ridge Road, Estate of Judy Turner to Carie Ruiz, $190,000

  • 54 Winn Avenue, TEC Property Investments LLC to Ryan Mosley, $180,000

  • 219 Locust Grove Road, Estate of Marian Arlene Webster to Koby Rohme, $180,000

  • 3635 Jackson Ferry Road, Traditional Bank Inc to Jeffrey and Christina Hardy II, $279,900

  • 499 Hidden Hills Way, Bluegrass Property Investments Inc to Lauren Horton, $165,000

  • 1121 W Lexington Avenue, Julie Woods to Alisha See and Paul Mullins II, $235,000

  • 271 April Way, Constance Hardesty to Madyson Mendoza and Fred Fugate, $184,900

  • 6860 Paris Road, Jacob and Kadesha Dunston to Samantha and Jeffery Frye, $200,000

  • 31 Watts Road, Cynthia Farmer Trustee to Savannah and Becca Gladden, $200,000

  • 1275 Old Log Lick Road, Betsy Wells to James Balash, $740,000

  • 210 Beaumont Place, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua Smith, $230,000

MADISON COUNTY

  • 113 Welsh Drive, Kimberly and Donald Profitt II to Robert and Ranesha Cline, $438,000

  • 121 Cassius Court, Ben and Victoria Wilson to Lucius Velazquez, $205,000

  • 1802 Adkinson Drive, Victory Lane Development Inc to Rachid Oulaamar and Glenova Wiseman, $307,000

  • 516 Shagbark Trail, Anglin Building & Design LLC to Elise and Carson Steelman, $775,000

  • 656 Red Lick Road, Ernest Husmann Jr to Janie and James Thompson, $175,000

  • 312 Riva Ridge Road, Savannah Richadson to Ashley and Richard Griffith, $309,900

  • 217 Manious Street, Kathy Vanwinkle et al to Skyler and Brandon Patterson, $220,000

  • 121 Stillwater Drive, KJC Properties LLC to Logan Fields and Merlin Grisso, $259,900

  • 200 Harvest Park, A&R Contractors LLC to Thy and Phimean Chea, $240,000

  • 111 Twin Lakes Drive, Bruce Cope Builders Inc to Sarah and Logan Middleton, $449,900

  • 1028 Hidden Creek Drive, Charlotte Martin to Victoria and Benjamin Wilson, $225,000

  • 103 Sally Drive, Sarah and Eric Payne to Madison and Brent Feulner, $190,000

  • 326 Douglas Court, Stephen and Sara McFerron to Aaron and Vicky Primrose, $190,000

  • 213 Boggs Lane, Randall Gray to William and Darlene Noble, $163,000

  • 728 Shaker Drive, Morgan and Jeremy Swiney to Jonathan and Kaela Binsfeld, $472,000

  • 833 Wyatt Court, Clint Taylor Construction LLC to Jessica and Byron Johnson, $425,000

  • 103 Oak Meadow Drive, Phyllis Schmidt to Tommye and Jonathan Mangus, $410,000

  • 469 Avawam Drive, Blue Willow Property Group LLC to Rudolph and Sarah Renko, $632,985

  • 323 Smith Lane, Kimberly and Joey Centers to Brandon and Donna Robbins, $257,000

  • 209 Clairmont Drive, Estate of Barbara Ellen Sowders to Glenn and Donna Gordon, $315,000

  • 769 Charlie Norris Road, Sammantha Crutcher et al to Adrienne Williams, $225,000

  • 642 Cottonwood Drive, Adrian and Christy Adkins to Madison Page and Kevin Wolfe, $192,500

  • 1006 Idylwild Drive, Peggy and Ernie Northern to Prentice and Kim Bruton Sr, $347,899

  • 705 Canefield Court, Kimberly and Jerry Fry to Tabitha and Alexander Ferrara, $655,000

  • 207 Leimaur Drive, Kathy and Donald Delaney to Christopher Delaney, $115,000

  • 521 Chickasaw Drive, Dywalt Properties LLC to Peggy and Earnie Northern, $290,000

  • 505 Chickasaw Drive, A & A Construction LLC to Lisa and Allen Thacker Jr, $309,000

  • 135 Frankie Drive, Natosha and Davis Reeves to Hunter and Sarah Wheeler, $360,000

  • 11 Heron Landing Place, Juliana and Anthony Baxley Jr to Leslie and Kenneth Aitken, $515,000

  • 1072 Breezy Lane, Tammy and Robert Sweeting to Hannah and Cameron Shepherd, $279,900

  • 506 E Irvine Street, Lyndsee and Taylor Talbott to Brynley Hyatt, $183,000

  • 9013 Landon Lane #9015, John Lazzaro Builders Inc to Clay Rogers, $300,000

  • 2018 Lucille Drive, Sterling Hughes to Jorja and Ryan Cooper, $227,000

  • 121 Covington Way, Steven and Cheryl Inglis to Leslie and Samantha Richie, $265,000

  • 206 Stoney Creek Way, Harvey and Kathy Riggins to Cheryl and Steven Ingles, $275,000

  • 1057 Amberly Way, Helen Janeway to Susan and Charles Marz, $300,000

  • 236 Forest Lane, Bobbie Potts to Krista Allen and Travis Bouchard, $174,700

  • 430 Sara Leigh Drive, Matthew Adams to Steven and Donna Buchert, $347,000

  • 701 Amber Hill Drive, Jarrad Moore to Raven and Frank Gregor IV, $398,250

  • 485 Bybee Loop, Estate of Oral Leon Fritz to Jonathan and Joli King, $260,000

  • 639 Boulder Court, Cheyanne Robinson to Summer Gibbs, $253,000

  • 627 West Main Street, Estate of Taylor N Morgan Jr to Anatasia Kazadi, $248,000

  • 305 Jessica Circle, Susan Kaylor to Justin Yeatter, $165,000

  • 150 Flint Road, Kayla Lester to Rebecca Quillen, $182,000

  • 117 Boone Way, William and Gwendolyn Gray to Logan and Serenity Hyman, $302,000

  • 5193 Fike Road, Sherry McKinney et al to Jacob Bucher, $205,000

  • 2013 Kearns Way, Jane Young and Polly Craig to Virginia and Keith Hayden, $321,000

  • 166 Stillwater Drive, Todd Builders LLC to William Merritt, $264,900

  • 142 Castlewood Drive, Susan and Charles Marz to Marcia and Paul Aragon, $335,000

  • 832 Denali Drive, Thomas Construction Inc to Deborah Campbell, $299,900

  • 1028 Melbourne Way, Kenneth Roan Trustee to Kaitlyn Kelly and Joshua Hill, $272,500

  • 725 Stonebriar Way, Yvonne and Melvin May to Matthew and Madison Couch, $445,000

  • 337 Center Street, Nicole and Benjamin Ingold to Tyger Williams et al, $269,000

  • 1606 Meriot Court, Fred and Carol De Rosset to Cynthia and Jonathan Hall, $600,000

  • 1007 Woodland Drive, Dusti Wilson to Sarah and Christopher Hogg, $370,000

  • 174 Stillwater Drive, T Todd Builders LLC to Hailey Carpenter and Calvin Waller, $264,900

  • 529 Ryan Drive, Devin and Breanne Belleville to Elizabeth and Daniel Stefanech, $310,000

  • 635 Richmond Road N, Norris and Regina Taylor to Lyndia and Thomas Oxford, $370,000

  • 210 South Keeneland Drive, Andrew and Barsha Barker to Naser Eqal, $235,000

  • 376 Highland Lakes Drive, Dennis and Deborah Campbell to John Ruffin, $600,000

  • 25 Kaye Street, Kolby and Erin Skeen to Nicholas Barnett, $180,000

  • 328 Pageant Drive, RDS Backhoe Service Inc to Jeffrey Talbot, $335,000

  • 2356 Menelaus Road, Ashley Boston et al to Regina and Jeffery Anglin, $175,000

  • 560 Charles White Road, Bradley and Victoria McKinney to Adam Solte and Savannah McGuire, $525,000

  • 108 Holly Street, Jennifer Hendricks to Elizabeth Brock, $199,900

  • 908 Villa Drive, Sea Island Soil Company LLC et al to Kevin and Lindsey Guzman, $750,000

  • 120 Millstone Drive, Pedro Ramos et al to Robertina Ramos et al, $147,000

  • 601 Westover Avenue, John and Leslie Webb to Stephanie Wyatt, $170,000

  • 400 Three Forks Road, Naomi McIntosh to Ricky Fritts, $280,000

  • 310 Dreyfus Road, Margaret Whitaker and Jackie Whitaker to Zachary and Jennifer Hall, $375,000

  • 609 Imperial Lakes Road, Jonathan Wallace et al to Sophoan Met, $950,000

  • 219 Brook Cove, Short Carpentry and Construction Inc to Donetta Lopez, $259,900

  • 369 Flint Road, Emery and Lucy McIntosh to Johnathon and Kathryn Gross, $433,000

  • 123 Shirdel Drive, Gary and Sandra Smith to Rosin and Kalyn McLaughlin, $355,000

  • 603 Wagon Wheel Road, Greg Shackleford to Patrick Garrett, $185,000

  • 508 Birch Court, Bret and Joyce Summers to Beth Hall, $650,000

  • 1006 Honeysuckle Lane, Danny Whitaker and Conne Helton to Jorge Solis, $250,000

Click here to see last week’s property transfers.

Latest Stories