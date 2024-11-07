Discover the latest homes changing hands in Lexington area
This is a summary of recent property transfers in Fayette, Clark County and Madison County.
40502
3425 Brandon Dr, Ralston Syma to Schroeder Gary Brian and Kimberly, $550,000
315 Cassidy Ave, Roethemeier Dean M and Brittany M to Sturgill Endall, $760,000
702 Central Ave, Pisgah Heritage Properties LLC to Bender Lawrence F Jr, $1,525,000
663 Cooper Dr, Van Denburg Todd F to Barlow Joshua P and Kristin, $582,000
810 Cooper Dr, Williams Matthew John and Christy L to Bookman’s Development LLC, $625,000
2414 Lake Park Rd Unit 1203, Kincer Connie C to Taddeo Paul and Sondra, $212,900
2414 Lake Park Rd Unit 1304, Miller Oscar to Washer Patrick, $220,000
532 Lakeshore Dr, Sandler Judith Ann Ttee to Brown Macon, $1,000,000
500 Laketower Dr Unit 32, Thornsbury Elizabeth Ann to Scott Bridget, $225,000
1001 Lakewood Dr, Steiner Josh and Whitney to Mumme Karen E, $1,550,000
121 Old Park Ave, Clarke Gregory to 1050 LLC, $785,500
1404 Pendennis Cir, Vanaman Thomas C & Julia to Rice Alex Gregory and Tara Thomas, $965,000
659 Raintree Rd, Black Harold R Ttee to Miller Mark Daniel, $685,000
323 Richmond Ave, Marlou LLC to Duncliffe Christine, $297,500
2916 Sweet William Ct, Barrett Terrence A and Carmela to Fozzard Sarah and Andrew Lane, $915,000
40503
2304 Eastway Dr, Claymont Investments LLC to Sheroan Jack and Lindsey, $350,000
3309 Grasmere Dr, Gaines Keith D and Nicole to Witt James, $397,000
3404 Hyannisport Dr, Cox Aimee L to Liang Jingwei, $300,000
490 Osprey Cir, Haddock Bob and Cynthia to Travis Chelsea Dawn and Justin, $329,900
3508 Rabbits Foot Trl, Cantrell John D Jr & Cynthia H to Hopgood Linda, $675,000
439 Springhill Dr, Shelton Brittany to Walter Erin M, $475,000
40504
609 Addison Ave, Smith Claire L to Wayne Michael Properties LLC, $207,000
614 Addison Ave, Walter Eugene to Wayne Michael Properties LLC, $75,000
1746 Beacon Hill Rd, Callis Donald Ballard Jr to McCormick Mike Robert, $279,000
116 Cisco Rd, Mangione Helen to Compass Point Management LLC, $105,000
116 Cisco Rd, Compass Point Management LLC to V & M Investments LLC, $116,500
743 Della Dr, Sidney Kayla to Kamineni Srinath, $306,000
949 Holly Springs Dr, Stallins Kelly C to Hughes Sterling L, $312,500
133 Rugby Rd, Johnson William F & Tiffany to Schlafke Robert John III and Yu Lu, $219,000
1352 Saddle Club Way, Wolfe Kevin to Thornsbury Elizabeth Ann, $475,000
1917 Seven Pines Dr, Hayes Harold and Laura to Smith Crystal Gail and Lloyd Wayne, $350,000
2171 Winterberry Dr, P & J Mann Properties LLC to Sarrett Brandon Lee, $261,500
40505
601 Anniston Dr, Reclaimed Development LLC to Title Town Properties II LLC, $165,000
1989 Laclede Ct, Dangelo Elisa M to Carter Wayne, $413,000
1023 Liberty Rd, Reclaimed Development LLC to Title Town Properties II LLC, $165,000
655 Marshall Ln, Goodman David Paul & Brandi Lee to Goodman Kyle, $180,000
836 E Seventh St, Jeter Robert to Red Draw Development LLC, $65,000
700 Statesman Way, GDP Holdings LLC to Ridge View Real Estate LLC, $252,500
476 Wanstead Way, Peruvista Properties LLC to Armstrong Anthony L, $251,000
102 Withers Ave, Robinson Peggy H to First Choice Capital Holdings LLC, $69,500
40507
258 E High St Unit 203, Ruby Kathryn to Branham Heather N, $152,000
541 W Short St Unit 27, Hobbs Christian and Shakira to Eiracadia LLC, $330,000
40508
238 E Fourth St, Hansen Anna C to Marcum Samuel, $279,000
357 E Third St, Wilson Gresham T to Zev Properties LLC, $330,000
811 Whitney Ave, Lyvers Rodney W to Ctc Holdings LLC, $50,000
40509
181 Acorn Falls Dr, Choi Namjoo to Gray Gwendolyn E and William A, $329,900
3324 Blackford Pkwy, Curry Morgan L and Scott C to Nayak Ujjawal, $520,000
2622 Calgary, Branham Jason R and Michele to Word Brandon Scott, $240,900
2637 Calgary, Brown Larry Brooks to Ferguson Anna Noelle and Alec Mac, $232,000
3608 Fair Ridge Dr, Agnew Robert L and Rebecca G to Meagher Timothy and Lynn, $439,500
3672 Green Park Ct, Purcell Cara Terry and Ryne Douglas to Lyon Maizel Ruiz, $369,000
3594 Hunters Green Way, League Marjorie E Ttee to Nichols James D, $465,000
2389 Ice House Way, Cayse Daniel and Kerry to Mccanney Michael J and Aimee Roux, $323,500
4533 Parsons Ln, Rice Joseph and Patricia L to Jenna LLC, $270,000
3028 Quaker Hill Ln, Helsley Robert N and Taylor to Little Ruth Ann Co Ttee, $310,000
825 Ridgebrook Rd, Hall Timothy G & Teressa L Co Tte to Hamilton Helen, $275,000
877 Sugarbush Trl, West Sean P and Jennifer F to Martin Samantha L, $350,000
1569 Sweet Clover Park, Coker Thomas M to Annangi Srinadh, $405,000
1600 Vendue Row, Albrich Michael Liam to Roberts Ronald Kyle and Danielle, $465,000
4573 Willman Way, Preston Kevin L and Samantha L to Ellis Christopher, $390,000
40511
903 Applecross Dr, Hogg Christopher B and Sarah K to Lopez Fernando, $304,900
1372 Estates Hill Cir, Tillman Jacalyn Marie to Lyons Properties LLC, $650,000
2752 Jacquelyn Ln, Long Wai Khuan to Smith Lucia, $320,000
681 Kenova Trce, Schroeder Gary Brian to Garcia Damian, $465,000
2512 Langstane Ln, Winans Thomas B and Laken to Johnson Caslen, $310,000
2688 Mable Ln, Lloyd Matthew to Muhorana Sibomana, $385,000
2700 Rockaway Pl, Flasch Gregory W and Grace to Fogle Jacob M and Haley D, $335,000
435 Tibbs Ln, Lopez Castillo Hortensia to Olivas Marco Antonio Olivas, $180,000
1594 Van Buren Dr, Eckman Management LLC to Hutchinson Properties LLC, $155,000
40513
2208 Carolina Ln, Murty Syam B & Rama K to Howard Kyle D and Erica N, $775,000
2177 Ft Harrods Dr, Riggs Glenn H to Kamineni Srinath, $272,000
5261 Ft Springs Pinckard Rd, Jenkins Judy C to Crowe Steven E, $170,000
2209 Palm Grove Ct, Reynolds Jessica K and Michael to Shapiro Aaron J and Brittany, $730,000
4012 Palomar Blvd, Colvin Kaitlyn and Joseph to Straka Lorene, $699,000
40514
3739 Blue Bonnet Dr, Pendleton Philip J and Sara to Hope Enterprises LLC, $340,000
3804 Gillespies Glen, Barlow Bradly N to Wehrle Richard M Ttee, $386,000
361 Kelli Rose Way, Reid Bryan C and Connie T to Pendleton Sara Elizabeth and Philip, $423,895
40515
3993 Branham Park, Schira Adam J Ttee to Shah Jadeja Mansi, $1,655,000
201 S Eagle Creek Dr, Colbert Robert F to Callahan Mark, $65,000
4721 Ironbridge Dr, Rice Jeffrey K & Laraine D to Manci Samantha, $425,900
4013 Jfd Ct, Hampton L J to Brock Dale, $130,000
5061 Magnolia Gardens Pl, Santiago Jedena Allen to Gibson Jeffery S, $478,600
4796 Moss Creek Dr, Hein Morgan A to King Macayla, $240,000
4204 Victoria Way, Sturgeon Karin M to Bishop Nancy A, $445,000
376 Woodview Dr, Schooler Bradford to Schultz Logan A, $430,000
40517
1350 Dix Dr Unit A, Stringer Reginald M & Barbara to Caycam Properties Inc, $250,000
1350 Dix Dr Unit B, Stringer Reginald M & Barbara to Caycam Properties Inc, $250,000
466 Grayson Lake Dr, Calloway Benjamin Walden to Chen Jinsong, $260,000
3505 King Arthur Dr, Schwartz Donald L to Donahue Benjamin J and Melissa, $188,000
3101 Kirklevington Dr Unit 2, Gaddis Beth Hayse to Breitenbach Anthony, $214,999
3815 Lady Di Ln, Rdrd Investments LLC to L&L Moore Properties LLC, $160,000
1312 Leaning Tree Ln, Campbell Johnnyce C to Armstrong Pamela Jane, $172,000
1255 Merman Dr, Pilla Joseph A to Neeley Brody, $241,000
3760 Niagara Dr, May John R Jr & Lorna J to La Holdings LLC, $150,000
379 Patchen Dr, Turner Seth D to Frost Jonathon Kirk and Christina N, $378,225
624 Pebble Creek Dr, Moore Benjamin H Ii and Sharon W to Famo Properties LLC, $230,000
395 Redding Rd Unit 91, Howard James E and Martha to Smith Donald Chase, $239,900
1363 Stephen Foster Dr, Martin Jessica L to Tnt Rentals and Renovations LLC, $170,000
3829 Wem Dr, Hoertz Jared Cordell to Marshall Jennifer Ruth, $263,000
CLARK COUNTY
1325 White Turley Pike, Dale Richardson and Lori Sturgill to Joshua and Rebecca Boet, $380,000
222 Vaught Road, George and Janet French to Bonnie Blair, $271,900
1129 Dale Drive, Bluegrass Property Investments Inc to Donald and Sheyenne Pace, $149,900
314 Fern Court, Karen Keller and Robert Rudski to Daniel and Martina Pigott, $276,000
251 Kerry Drive, Estate of Melinda Petrey to April Jones, $103,500
116 Bella Shae Way, CP Builders Inc to Curtis and Vernessa Carter, $603,431
106 Gibson Way, Zachery and Brittany Lewis to Jarrod and Brittany Nester, $328,000
107 Churchill Drive, Ted and Leesa Harrison to Pallas Ratliff and Anastasia Dunn, $263,500
410 W Lexington Avenue, House Kie Properties LLC to Steven Smith, $335,000
19 Virginia Avenue, Kamal Combs and Damarri Blockson to Eugenia Phillips, $255,000
408 Skylark Drive, Anna and Sidney Richards to John Gwynne, $237,750
2195 Pretty Run Road, Jerry and Deborah Johnson to Zachery and Brittany Lewis, $360,000
141 Ashley Drive, John Byrd to Eric Bertelson, $284,000
3617 Stamper Drive, Oliver and Mary Shearer to Angela Davenport, $183,000
109 Tower Lane, Lynette Myrstol to Charles and Dolores Hagan, $165,000
874 Rabbittown Road, Robert Ferguson et al to Cynthia and Troy Clem Sr, $303,000
110 Quail Ridge Road, Estate of Judy Turner to Carie Ruiz, $190,000
54 Winn Avenue, TEC Property Investments LLC to Ryan Mosley, $180,000
219 Locust Grove Road, Estate of Marian Arlene Webster to Koby Rohme, $180,000
3635 Jackson Ferry Road, Traditional Bank Inc to Jeffrey and Christina Hardy II, $279,900
499 Hidden Hills Way, Bluegrass Property Investments Inc to Lauren Horton, $165,000
1121 W Lexington Avenue, Julie Woods to Alisha See and Paul Mullins II, $235,000
271 April Way, Constance Hardesty to Madyson Mendoza and Fred Fugate, $184,900
6860 Paris Road, Jacob and Kadesha Dunston to Samantha and Jeffery Frye, $200,000
31 Watts Road, Cynthia Farmer Trustee to Savannah and Becca Gladden, $200,000
1275 Old Log Lick Road, Betsy Wells to James Balash, $740,000
210 Beaumont Place, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua Smith, $230,000
MADISON COUNTY
113 Welsh Drive, Kimberly and Donald Profitt II to Robert and Ranesha Cline, $438,000
121 Cassius Court, Ben and Victoria Wilson to Lucius Velazquez, $205,000
1802 Adkinson Drive, Victory Lane Development Inc to Rachid Oulaamar and Glenova Wiseman, $307,000
516 Shagbark Trail, Anglin Building & Design LLC to Elise and Carson Steelman, $775,000
656 Red Lick Road, Ernest Husmann Jr to Janie and James Thompson, $175,000
312 Riva Ridge Road, Savannah Richadson to Ashley and Richard Griffith, $309,900
217 Manious Street, Kathy Vanwinkle et al to Skyler and Brandon Patterson, $220,000
121 Stillwater Drive, KJC Properties LLC to Logan Fields and Merlin Grisso, $259,900
200 Harvest Park, A&R Contractors LLC to Thy and Phimean Chea, $240,000
111 Twin Lakes Drive, Bruce Cope Builders Inc to Sarah and Logan Middleton, $449,900
1028 Hidden Creek Drive, Charlotte Martin to Victoria and Benjamin Wilson, $225,000
103 Sally Drive, Sarah and Eric Payne to Madison and Brent Feulner, $190,000
326 Douglas Court, Stephen and Sara McFerron to Aaron and Vicky Primrose, $190,000
213 Boggs Lane, Randall Gray to William and Darlene Noble, $163,000
728 Shaker Drive, Morgan and Jeremy Swiney to Jonathan and Kaela Binsfeld, $472,000
833 Wyatt Court, Clint Taylor Construction LLC to Jessica and Byron Johnson, $425,000
103 Oak Meadow Drive, Phyllis Schmidt to Tommye and Jonathan Mangus, $410,000
469 Avawam Drive, Blue Willow Property Group LLC to Rudolph and Sarah Renko, $632,985
323 Smith Lane, Kimberly and Joey Centers to Brandon and Donna Robbins, $257,000
209 Clairmont Drive, Estate of Barbara Ellen Sowders to Glenn and Donna Gordon, $315,000
769 Charlie Norris Road, Sammantha Crutcher et al to Adrienne Williams, $225,000
642 Cottonwood Drive, Adrian and Christy Adkins to Madison Page and Kevin Wolfe, $192,500
1006 Idylwild Drive, Peggy and Ernie Northern to Prentice and Kim Bruton Sr, $347,899
705 Canefield Court, Kimberly and Jerry Fry to Tabitha and Alexander Ferrara, $655,000
207 Leimaur Drive, Kathy and Donald Delaney to Christopher Delaney, $115,000
521 Chickasaw Drive, Dywalt Properties LLC to Peggy and Earnie Northern, $290,000
505 Chickasaw Drive, A & A Construction LLC to Lisa and Allen Thacker Jr, $309,000
135 Frankie Drive, Natosha and Davis Reeves to Hunter and Sarah Wheeler, $360,000
11 Heron Landing Place, Juliana and Anthony Baxley Jr to Leslie and Kenneth Aitken, $515,000
1072 Breezy Lane, Tammy and Robert Sweeting to Hannah and Cameron Shepherd, $279,900
506 E Irvine Street, Lyndsee and Taylor Talbott to Brynley Hyatt, $183,000
9013 Landon Lane #9015, John Lazzaro Builders Inc to Clay Rogers, $300,000
2018 Lucille Drive, Sterling Hughes to Jorja and Ryan Cooper, $227,000
121 Covington Way, Steven and Cheryl Inglis to Leslie and Samantha Richie, $265,000
206 Stoney Creek Way, Harvey and Kathy Riggins to Cheryl and Steven Ingles, $275,000
1057 Amberly Way, Helen Janeway to Susan and Charles Marz, $300,000
236 Forest Lane, Bobbie Potts to Krista Allen and Travis Bouchard, $174,700
430 Sara Leigh Drive, Matthew Adams to Steven and Donna Buchert, $347,000
701 Amber Hill Drive, Jarrad Moore to Raven and Frank Gregor IV, $398,250
485 Bybee Loop, Estate of Oral Leon Fritz to Jonathan and Joli King, $260,000
639 Boulder Court, Cheyanne Robinson to Summer Gibbs, $253,000
627 West Main Street, Estate of Taylor N Morgan Jr to Anatasia Kazadi, $248,000
305 Jessica Circle, Susan Kaylor to Justin Yeatter, $165,000
150 Flint Road, Kayla Lester to Rebecca Quillen, $182,000
117 Boone Way, William and Gwendolyn Gray to Logan and Serenity Hyman, $302,000
5193 Fike Road, Sherry McKinney et al to Jacob Bucher, $205,000
2013 Kearns Way, Jane Young and Polly Craig to Virginia and Keith Hayden, $321,000
166 Stillwater Drive, Todd Builders LLC to William Merritt, $264,900
142 Castlewood Drive, Susan and Charles Marz to Marcia and Paul Aragon, $335,000
832 Denali Drive, Thomas Construction Inc to Deborah Campbell, $299,900
1028 Melbourne Way, Kenneth Roan Trustee to Kaitlyn Kelly and Joshua Hill, $272,500
725 Stonebriar Way, Yvonne and Melvin May to Matthew and Madison Couch, $445,000
337 Center Street, Nicole and Benjamin Ingold to Tyger Williams et al, $269,000
1606 Meriot Court, Fred and Carol De Rosset to Cynthia and Jonathan Hall, $600,000
1007 Woodland Drive, Dusti Wilson to Sarah and Christopher Hogg, $370,000
174 Stillwater Drive, T Todd Builders LLC to Hailey Carpenter and Calvin Waller, $264,900
529 Ryan Drive, Devin and Breanne Belleville to Elizabeth and Daniel Stefanech, $310,000
635 Richmond Road N, Norris and Regina Taylor to Lyndia and Thomas Oxford, $370,000
210 South Keeneland Drive, Andrew and Barsha Barker to Naser Eqal, $235,000
376 Highland Lakes Drive, Dennis and Deborah Campbell to John Ruffin, $600,000
25 Kaye Street, Kolby and Erin Skeen to Nicholas Barnett, $180,000
328 Pageant Drive, RDS Backhoe Service Inc to Jeffrey Talbot, $335,000
2356 Menelaus Road, Ashley Boston et al to Regina and Jeffery Anglin, $175,000
560 Charles White Road, Bradley and Victoria McKinney to Adam Solte and Savannah McGuire, $525,000
108 Holly Street, Jennifer Hendricks to Elizabeth Brock, $199,900
908 Villa Drive, Sea Island Soil Company LLC et al to Kevin and Lindsey Guzman, $750,000
120 Millstone Drive, Pedro Ramos et al to Robertina Ramos et al, $147,000
601 Westover Avenue, John and Leslie Webb to Stephanie Wyatt, $170,000
400 Three Forks Road, Naomi McIntosh to Ricky Fritts, $280,000
310 Dreyfus Road, Margaret Whitaker and Jackie Whitaker to Zachary and Jennifer Hall, $375,000
609 Imperial Lakes Road, Jonathan Wallace et al to Sophoan Met, $950,000
219 Brook Cove, Short Carpentry and Construction Inc to Donetta Lopez, $259,900
369 Flint Road, Emery and Lucy McIntosh to Johnathon and Kathryn Gross, $433,000
123 Shirdel Drive, Gary and Sandra Smith to Rosin and Kalyn McLaughlin, $355,000
603 Wagon Wheel Road, Greg Shackleford to Patrick Garrett, $185,000
508 Birch Court, Bret and Joyce Summers to Beth Hall, $650,000
1006 Honeysuckle Lane, Danny Whitaker and Conne Helton to Jorge Solis, $250,000