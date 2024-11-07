Discover the latest homes changing hands in Lexington area

This is a summary of recent property transfers in Fayette, Clark County and Madison County.

2916 Sweet William Ct , Barrett Terrence A and Carmela to Fozzard Sarah and Andrew Lane, $915,000

323 Richmond Ave , Marlou LLC to Duncliffe Christine, $297,500

659 Raintree Rd , Black Harold R Ttee to Miller Mark Daniel, $685,000

1404 Pendennis Cir , Vanaman Thomas C & Julia to Rice Alex Gregory and Tara Thomas, $965,000

121 Old Park Ave , Clarke Gregory to 1050 LLC, $785,500

1001 Lakewood Dr , Steiner Josh and Whitney to Mumme Karen E, $1,550,000

500 Laketower Dr Unit 32 , Thornsbury Elizabeth Ann to Scott Bridget, $225,000

532 Lakeshore Dr , Sandler Judith Ann Ttee to Brown Macon, $1,000,000

2414 Lake Park Rd Unit 1304 , Miller Oscar to Washer Patrick, $220,000

2414 Lake Park Rd Unit 1203 , Kincer Connie C to Taddeo Paul and Sondra, $212,900

810 Cooper Dr , Williams Matthew John and Christy L to Bookman’s Development LLC, $625,000

663 Cooper Dr , Van Denburg Todd F to Barlow Joshua P and Kristin, $582,000

702 Central Ave , Pisgah Heritage Properties LLC to Bender Lawrence F Jr, $1,525,000

315 Cassidy Ave , Roethemeier Dean M and Brittany M to Sturgill Endall, $760,000

3425 Brandon Dr , Ralston Syma to Schroeder Gary Brian and Kimberly, $550,000

439 Springhill Dr , Shelton Brittany to Walter Erin M, $475,000

3508 Rabbits Foot Trl , Cantrell John D Jr & Cynthia H to Hopgood Linda, $675,000

490 Osprey Cir , Haddock Bob and Cynthia to Travis Chelsea Dawn and Justin, $329,900

3404 Hyannisport Dr , Cox Aimee L to Liang Jingwei, $300,000

3309 Grasmere Dr , Gaines Keith D and Nicole to Witt James, $397,000

2304 Eastway Dr , Claymont Investments LLC to Sheroan Jack and Lindsey, $350,000

2171 Winterberry Dr , P & J Mann Properties LLC to Sarrett Brandon Lee, $261,500

1917 Seven Pines Dr , Hayes Harold and Laura to Smith Crystal Gail and Lloyd Wayne, $350,000

1352 Saddle Club Way , Wolfe Kevin to Thornsbury Elizabeth Ann, $475,000

133 Rugby Rd , Johnson William F & Tiffany to Schlafke Robert John III and Yu Lu, $219,000

949 Holly Springs Dr , Stallins Kelly C to Hughes Sterling L, $312,500

743 Della Dr , Sidney Kayla to Kamineni Srinath, $306,000

116 Cisco Rd , Compass Point Management LLC to V & M Investments LLC, $116,500

116 Cisco Rd , Mangione Helen to Compass Point Management LLC, $105,000

1746 Beacon Hill Rd , Callis Donald Ballard Jr to McCormick Mike Robert, $279,000

614 Addison Ave , Walter Eugene to Wayne Michael Properties LLC, $75,000

609 Addison Ave , Smith Claire L to Wayne Michael Properties LLC, $207,000

102 Withers Ave , Robinson Peggy H to First Choice Capital Holdings LLC, $69,500

476 Wanstead Way , Peruvista Properties LLC to Armstrong Anthony L, $251,000

700 Statesman Way , GDP Holdings LLC to Ridge View Real Estate LLC, $252,500

836 E Seventh St , Jeter Robert to Red Draw Development LLC, $65,000

655 Marshall Ln , Goodman David Paul & Brandi Lee to Goodman Kyle, $180,000

1023 Liberty Rd , Reclaimed Development LLC to Title Town Properties II LLC, $165,000

1989 Laclede Ct , Dangelo Elisa M to Carter Wayne, $413,000

601 Anniston Dr , Reclaimed Development LLC to Title Town Properties II LLC, $165,000

541 W Short St Unit 27 , Hobbs Christian and Shakira to Eiracadia LLC, $330,000

258 E High St Unit 203 , Ruby Kathryn to Branham Heather N, $152,000

811 Whitney Ave , Lyvers Rodney W to Ctc Holdings LLC, $50,000

357 E Third St , Wilson Gresham T to Zev Properties LLC, $330,000

238 E Fourth St , Hansen Anna C to Marcum Samuel, $279,000

4573 Willman Way , Preston Kevin L and Samantha L to Ellis Christopher, $390,000

1600 Vendue Row , Albrich Michael Liam to Roberts Ronald Kyle and Danielle, $465,000

1569 Sweet Clover Park , Coker Thomas M to Annangi Srinadh, $405,000

877 Sugarbush Trl , West Sean P and Jennifer F to Martin Samantha L, $350,000

825 Ridgebrook Rd , Hall Timothy G & Teressa L Co Tte to Hamilton Helen, $275,000

3028 Quaker Hill Ln , Helsley Robert N and Taylor to Little Ruth Ann Co Ttee, $310,000

4533 Parsons Ln , Rice Joseph and Patricia L to Jenna LLC, $270,000

2389 Ice House Way , Cayse Daniel and Kerry to Mccanney Michael J and Aimee Roux, $323,500

3594 Hunters Green Way , League Marjorie E Ttee to Nichols James D, $465,000

3672 Green Park Ct , Purcell Cara Terry and Ryne Douglas to Lyon Maizel Ruiz, $369,000

3608 Fair Ridge Dr , Agnew Robert L and Rebecca G to Meagher Timothy and Lynn, $439,500

2637 Calgary , Brown Larry Brooks to Ferguson Anna Noelle and Alec Mac, $232,000

2622 Calgary , Branham Jason R and Michele to Word Brandon Scott, $240,900

3324 Blackford Pkwy , Curry Morgan L and Scott C to Nayak Ujjawal, $520,000

181 Acorn Falls Dr , Choi Namjoo to Gray Gwendolyn E and William A, $329,900

1594 Van Buren Dr , Eckman Management LLC to Hutchinson Properties LLC, $155,000

435 Tibbs Ln , Lopez Castillo Hortensia to Olivas Marco Antonio Olivas, $180,000

2700 Rockaway Pl , Flasch Gregory W and Grace to Fogle Jacob M and Haley D, $335,000

2688 Mable Ln , Lloyd Matthew to Muhorana Sibomana, $385,000

2512 Langstane Ln , Winans Thomas B and Laken to Johnson Caslen, $310,000

681 Kenova Trce , Schroeder Gary Brian to Garcia Damian, $465,000

2752 Jacquelyn Ln , Long Wai Khuan to Smith Lucia, $320,000

1372 Estates Hill Cir , Tillman Jacalyn Marie to Lyons Properties LLC, $650,000

903 Applecross Dr , Hogg Christopher B and Sarah K to Lopez Fernando, $304,900

4012 Palomar Blvd , Colvin Kaitlyn and Joseph to Straka Lorene, $699,000

2209 Palm Grove Ct , Reynolds Jessica K and Michael to Shapiro Aaron J and Brittany, $730,000

5261 Ft Springs Pinckard Rd , Jenkins Judy C to Crowe Steven E, $170,000

2177 Ft Harrods Dr , Riggs Glenn H to Kamineni Srinath, $272,000

2208 Carolina Ln , Murty Syam B & Rama K to Howard Kyle D and Erica N, $775,000

361 Kelli Rose Way , Reid Bryan C and Connie T to Pendleton Sara Elizabeth and Philip, $423,895

3804 Gillespies Glen , Barlow Bradly N to Wehrle Richard M Ttee, $386,000

3739 Blue Bonnet Dr , Pendleton Philip J and Sara to Hope Enterprises LLC, $340,000

3993 Branham Park, Schira Adam J Ttee to Shah Jadeja Mansi, $1,655,000

376 Woodview Dr , Schooler Bradford to Schultz Logan A, $430,000

4204 Victoria Way , Sturgeon Karin M to Bishop Nancy A, $445,000

4796 Moss Creek Dr , Hein Morgan A to King Macayla, $240,000

5061 Magnolia Gardens Pl , Santiago Jedena Allen to Gibson Jeffery S, $478,600

4013 Jfd Ct , Hampton L J to Brock Dale, $130,000

4721 Ironbridge Dr , Rice Jeffrey K & Laraine D to Manci Samantha, $425,900

201 S Eagle Creek Dr , Colbert Robert F to Callahan Mark, $65,000

3829 Wem Dr , Hoertz Jared Cordell to Marshall Jennifer Ruth, $263,000

1363 Stephen Foster Dr , Martin Jessica L to Tnt Rentals and Renovations LLC, $170,000

395 Redding Rd Unit 91 , Howard James E and Martha to Smith Donald Chase, $239,900

624 Pebble Creek Dr , Moore Benjamin H Ii and Sharon W to Famo Properties LLC, $230,000

379 Patchen Dr , Turner Seth D to Frost Jonathon Kirk and Christina N, $378,225

3760 Niagara Dr , May John R Jr & Lorna J to La Holdings LLC, $150,000

1255 Merman Dr , Pilla Joseph A to Neeley Brody, $241,000

1312 Leaning Tree Ln , Campbell Johnnyce C to Armstrong Pamela Jane, $172,000

3815 Lady Di Ln , Rdrd Investments LLC to L&L Moore Properties LLC, $160,000

3101 Kirklevington Dr Unit 2 , Gaddis Beth Hayse to Breitenbach Anthony, $214,999

3505 King Arthur Dr , Schwartz Donald L to Donahue Benjamin J and Melissa, $188,000

466 Grayson Lake Dr , Calloway Benjamin Walden to Chen Jinsong, $260,000

1350 Dix Dr Unit B , Stringer Reginald M & Barbara to Caycam Properties Inc, $250,000

1350 Dix Dr Unit A , Stringer Reginald M & Barbara to Caycam Properties Inc, $250,000

210 Beaumont Place , Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua Smith, $230,000

1275 Old Log Lick Road , Betsy Wells to James Balash, $740,000

31 Watts Road , Cynthia Farmer Trustee to Savannah and Becca Gladden, $200,000

6860 Paris Road , Jacob and Kadesha Dunston to Samantha and Jeffery Frye, $200,000

271 April Way , Constance Hardesty to Madyson Mendoza and Fred Fugate, $184,900

1121 W Lexington Avenue , Julie Woods to Alisha See and Paul Mullins II, $235,000

499 Hidden Hills Way , Bluegrass Property Investments Inc to Lauren Horton, $165,000

3635 Jackson Ferry Road , Traditional Bank Inc to Jeffrey and Christina Hardy II, $279,900

219 Locust Grove Road , Estate of Marian Arlene Webster to Koby Rohme, $180,000

54 Winn Avenue , TEC Property Investments LLC to Ryan Mosley, $180,000

110 Quail Ridge Road , Estate of Judy Turner to Carie Ruiz, $190,000

874 Rabbittown Road , Robert Ferguson et al to Cynthia and Troy Clem Sr, $303,000

109 Tower Lane , Lynette Myrstol to Charles and Dolores Hagan, $165,000

3617 Stamper Drive , Oliver and Mary Shearer to Angela Davenport, $183,000

141 Ashley Drive , John Byrd to Eric Bertelson, $284,000

2195 Pretty Run Road , Jerry and Deborah Johnson to Zachery and Brittany Lewis, $360,000

408 Skylark Drive , Anna and Sidney Richards to John Gwynne, $237,750

19 Virginia Avenue , Kamal Combs and Damarri Blockson to Eugenia Phillips, $255,000

410 W Lexington Avenue , House Kie Properties LLC to Steven Smith, $335,000

107 Churchill Drive , Ted and Leesa Harrison to Pallas Ratliff and Anastasia Dunn, $263,500

106 Gibson Way , Zachery and Brittany Lewis to Jarrod and Brittany Nester, $328,000

116 Bella Shae Way , CP Builders Inc to Curtis and Vernessa Carter, $603,431

251 Kerry Drive , Estate of Melinda Petrey to April Jones, $103,500

314 Fern Court , Karen Keller and Robert Rudski to Daniel and Martina Pigott, $276,000

1129 Dale Drive , Bluegrass Property Investments Inc to Donald and Sheyenne Pace, $149,900

222 Vaught Road , George and Janet French to Bonnie Blair, $271,900

1325 White Turley Pike , Dale Richardson and Lori Sturgill to Joshua and Rebecca Boet, $380,000

113 Welsh Drive, Kimberly and Donald Profitt II to Robert and Ranesha Cline, $438,000

121 Cassius Court, Ben and Victoria Wilson to Lucius Velazquez, $205,000

1802 Adkinson Drive, Victory Lane Development Inc to Rachid Oulaamar and Glenova Wiseman, $307,000

516 Shagbark Trail, Anglin Building & Design LLC to Elise and Carson Steelman, $775,000

656 Red Lick Road, Ernest Husmann Jr to Janie and James Thompson, $175,000

312 Riva Ridge Road, Savannah Richadson to Ashley and Richard Griffith, $309,900

217 Manious Street, Kathy Vanwinkle et al to Skyler and Brandon Patterson, $220,000

121 Stillwater Drive, KJC Properties LLC to Logan Fields and Merlin Grisso, $259,900

200 Harvest Park, A&R Contractors LLC to Thy and Phimean Chea, $240,000

111 Twin Lakes Drive, Bruce Cope Builders Inc to Sarah and Logan Middleton, $449,900

1028 Hidden Creek Drive, Charlotte Martin to Victoria and Benjamin Wilson, $225,000

103 Sally Drive, Sarah and Eric Payne to Madison and Brent Feulner, $190,000

326 Douglas Court, Stephen and Sara McFerron to Aaron and Vicky Primrose, $190,000

213 Boggs Lane, Randall Gray to William and Darlene Noble, $163,000

728 Shaker Drive, Morgan and Jeremy Swiney to Jonathan and Kaela Binsfeld, $472,000

833 Wyatt Court, Clint Taylor Construction LLC to Jessica and Byron Johnson, $425,000

103 Oak Meadow Drive, Phyllis Schmidt to Tommye and Jonathan Mangus, $410,000

469 Avawam Drive, Blue Willow Property Group LLC to Rudolph and Sarah Renko, $632,985

323 Smith Lane, Kimberly and Joey Centers to Brandon and Donna Robbins, $257,000

209 Clairmont Drive, Estate of Barbara Ellen Sowders to Glenn and Donna Gordon, $315,000

769 Charlie Norris Road, Sammantha Crutcher et al to Adrienne Williams, $225,000

642 Cottonwood Drive, Adrian and Christy Adkins to Madison Page and Kevin Wolfe, $192,500

1006 Idylwild Drive, Peggy and Ernie Northern to Prentice and Kim Bruton Sr, $347,899

705 Canefield Court, Kimberly and Jerry Fry to Tabitha and Alexander Ferrara, $655,000

207 Leimaur Drive, Kathy and Donald Delaney to Christopher Delaney, $115,000

521 Chickasaw Drive, Dywalt Properties LLC to Peggy and Earnie Northern, $290,000

505 Chickasaw Drive, A & A Construction LLC to Lisa and Allen Thacker Jr, $309,000

135 Frankie Drive, Natosha and Davis Reeves to Hunter and Sarah Wheeler, $360,000

11 Heron Landing Place, Juliana and Anthony Baxley Jr to Leslie and Kenneth Aitken, $515,000

1072 Breezy Lane, Tammy and Robert Sweeting to Hannah and Cameron Shepherd, $279,900

506 E Irvine Street, Lyndsee and Taylor Talbott to Brynley Hyatt, $183,000

9013 Landon Lane #9015, John Lazzaro Builders Inc to Clay Rogers, $300,000

2018 Lucille Drive, Sterling Hughes to Jorja and Ryan Cooper, $227,000

121 Covington Way, Steven and Cheryl Inglis to Leslie and Samantha Richie, $265,000

206 Stoney Creek Way, Harvey and Kathy Riggins to Cheryl and Steven Ingles, $275,000

1057 Amberly Way, Helen Janeway to Susan and Charles Marz, $300,000

236 Forest Lane, Bobbie Potts to Krista Allen and Travis Bouchard, $174,700

430 Sara Leigh Drive, Matthew Adams to Steven and Donna Buchert, $347,000

701 Amber Hill Drive, Jarrad Moore to Raven and Frank Gregor IV, $398,250

485 Bybee Loop, Estate of Oral Leon Fritz to Jonathan and Joli King, $260,000

639 Boulder Court, Cheyanne Robinson to Summer Gibbs, $253,000

627 West Main Street, Estate of Taylor N Morgan Jr to Anatasia Kazadi, $248,000

305 Jessica Circle, Susan Kaylor to Justin Yeatter, $165,000

150 Flint Road, Kayla Lester to Rebecca Quillen, $182,000

117 Boone Way, William and Gwendolyn Gray to Logan and Serenity Hyman, $302,000

5193 Fike Road, Sherry McKinney et al to Jacob Bucher, $205,000

2013 Kearns Way, Jane Young and Polly Craig to Virginia and Keith Hayden, $321,000

166 Stillwater Drive, Todd Builders LLC to William Merritt, $264,900

142 Castlewood Drive, Susan and Charles Marz to Marcia and Paul Aragon, $335,000

832 Denali Drive, Thomas Construction Inc to Deborah Campbell, $299,900

1028 Melbourne Way, Kenneth Roan Trustee to Kaitlyn Kelly and Joshua Hill, $272,500

725 Stonebriar Way, Yvonne and Melvin May to Matthew and Madison Couch, $445,000

337 Center Street, Nicole and Benjamin Ingold to Tyger Williams et al, $269,000

1606 Meriot Court, Fred and Carol De Rosset to Cynthia and Jonathan Hall, $600,000

1007 Woodland Drive, Dusti Wilson to Sarah and Christopher Hogg, $370,000

174 Stillwater Drive, T Todd Builders LLC to Hailey Carpenter and Calvin Waller, $264,900

529 Ryan Drive, Devin and Breanne Belleville to Elizabeth and Daniel Stefanech, $310,000

635 Richmond Road N, Norris and Regina Taylor to Lyndia and Thomas Oxford, $370,000

210 South Keeneland Drive, Andrew and Barsha Barker to Naser Eqal, $235,000

376 Highland Lakes Drive, Dennis and Deborah Campbell to John Ruffin, $600,000

25 Kaye Street, Kolby and Erin Skeen to Nicholas Barnett, $180,000

328 Pageant Drive, RDS Backhoe Service Inc to Jeffrey Talbot, $335,000

2356 Menelaus Road, Ashley Boston et al to Regina and Jeffery Anglin, $175,000

560 Charles White Road, Bradley and Victoria McKinney to Adam Solte and Savannah McGuire, $525,000

108 Holly Street, Jennifer Hendricks to Elizabeth Brock, $199,900

908 Villa Drive, Sea Island Soil Company LLC et al to Kevin and Lindsey Guzman, $750,000

120 Millstone Drive, Pedro Ramos et al to Robertina Ramos et al, $147,000

601 Westover Avenue, John and Leslie Webb to Stephanie Wyatt, $170,000

400 Three Forks Road, Naomi McIntosh to Ricky Fritts, $280,000

310 Dreyfus Road, Margaret Whitaker and Jackie Whitaker to Zachary and Jennifer Hall, $375,000

609 Imperial Lakes Road, Jonathan Wallace et al to Sophoan Met, $950,000

219 Brook Cove, Short Carpentry and Construction Inc to Donetta Lopez, $259,900

369 Flint Road, Emery and Lucy McIntosh to Johnathon and Kathryn Gross, $433,000

123 Shirdel Drive, Gary and Sandra Smith to Rosin and Kalyn McLaughlin, $355,000

603 Wagon Wheel Road, Greg Shackleford to Patrick Garrett, $185,000

508 Birch Court, Bret and Joyce Summers to Beth Hall, $650,000