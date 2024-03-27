Discover Vancouver's top cherry blossom viewing spots
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon rounds up the best spots in Vancouver to view and experience the cherry blossom trees in bloom.
Russian oil firms face delays of up to several months to be paid for crude and fuel as banks in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) become more wary of U.S. secondary sanctions, eight sources familiar with the matter said. Payment delays reduce revenue to the Kremlin and make them erratic, allowing Washington to achieve its dual policy sanction goals - to disrupt money going to the Kremlin to punish it for the war in Ukraine while not interrupting global energy flows. Several banks in China, the UAE and Turkey have boosted their sanctions compliance requirements in recent weeks, resulting in delays or even the rejection of money transfers to Moscow, according to the eight banking and trading sources.
CALGARY — After more than four years of construction and at least $34 billion in costs, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is nearly complete. Here's a look at what milestones to expect in the coming weeks as the massive pipeline gets ready to start shipping Canadian oil to the West Coast: Resolution of B.C. construction challenges: Crown corporation Trans Mountain Corp. has been dealing with construction-related challenges in the Fraser Valley between Hope and Chilliwack, where it en
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has disrupted shipping at one of the largest ports in the country — and the busiest U.S. port for car shipments. Automakers are scrambling to deal with new supply chain issues.
Runaway prices at U.S. fast-food joints and restaurants have made people skittish down the income ladder and executives at chains including McDonald's and Wendy’s recently said they worry about losing business from those on the tightest budgets. Roughly a quarter of low-income consumers, defined as those making less than $50,000 a year, said they were eating less fast food and about half said they were making fewer trips to fast-casual and full-service dining establishments, according to polling in February by Revenue Management Solutions, a consulting firm. The rising price of food is contributing to budget-conscious diners cutting back.
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
CALGARY — Fuel retailer Parkland Corp. has engaged two real estate firms to help it sell 157 of its gas and convenience store locations across six provinces. The Calgary-based company said Tuesday it is partnering with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC and Colliers Canada to find buyers for the locations, which include ones operated under the Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and FasGas brands as well as the On the Run convenience store banner. The bulk of the stations are in Quebec and Ontario, with t
Ford CFO John Lawler comments on what impact the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore could have on the supply chain. He speaks with Katie Greifeld on Bloomberg Television.
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it has signed a deal to form a joint venture to help connect Permian Basin natural gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Under the deal, Enbridge will contribute its Rio Bravo pipeline project and US$350 million in cash to the joint venture. It will also fund the first US$150 million of the post-closing capital spending to complete the project. The joint venture will also hold the Whistler pipeline from the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, a 70 per cent interest in the ADCC
BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese electric vehicle makers are showcasing their latest models, including a flying car, as they take on global rivals at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Companies like BYD, XPeng and Great Wall Motors are quickly growing their sales in Thailand, challenging longstanding market leaders like Toyota, Isuzu and Ford, as they expand exports across the globe. And Thailand, one of the biggest markets in Southeast Asia, a region of more than 600 million people, has made developi
Krispy Kreme and McDonald's are getting together over breakfast. The doughnut chain and the fast food giant unveiled plans Tuesday to offer Krispy Kreme products at McDonald's locations across the United States. McDonald's didn't specify how many of its 13,500 U.S. locations — 95% of which are franchised — would be participating in the deal.
Enbridge will have a 19% stake, WhiteWater and I Squared a combined 50.6% stake while MPLX will hold 30.4% in the venture. U.S. was the largest exporter of LNG in 2023 with several new export facilities expected to come online by the end of the decade. The JV would include 100% interests in Enbridge's wholly-owned Rio Bravo Pipeline, which connects to NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, and the Whistler pipeline, which transports natural gas from the Permian to nearly the starting point of the Rio Bravo pipeline.
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced Tuesday that it plans to sell its electric vehicles in Thailand and said it had tied up with auto dealers to open showrooms in the country. VinFast, which only began exporting its EVs last year, faces stiff competition in Thailand from Chinese automakers like BYD. All were displaying their latest models at the Bangkok International Motor Show.
Next to the Jimmy John’s in Carolina Forest, a new strip mall is under construction near River Oaks Drive. Here’s what we know about the development.
Companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft are making big promises on AI, but it's hard to suss out what's fact versus fiction.
TORONTO — Business leaders see the housing crisis as the biggest risk to the economy, a new survey from KPMG Canada shows. It found 94 per cent of respondents agreed that high housing costs and a lack of supply are the top risk, and that housing should be a main focus in the upcoming federal budget. The survey questioned 534 businesses. Housing issues are forcing businesses to boost pay to better attract talent and budget for higher labour costs, agreed 87 per cent of respondents. “What we're se
An environmental community group on Tuesday sued Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, claiming the company's bitcoin mine in northeastern Pennsylvania that burns waste coal and old tires for energy is polluting nearby communities with dangerous chemicals. The lawsuit by Save Carbon County filed in state court in Philadelphia, also names Pennsylvania as a defendant. The group said Stronghold has created a public and private nuisance by releasing mercury into waterways and spewing harmful chemicals like sulfur dioxide into the air from an aging power plant it bought to power its energy-thirsty operations.
TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,912.52, down 29.76 points): Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up eight cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $81.04 on 16.2 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.34, or 15.90 per cent, to $9.77 on 11.6 million shares. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Up three cents, or 71.43 per cent, to six cents on 11.0 million shares. Suncor Energy In
With the state's mandatory minimum wage for fast-food workers set to increase to $20 an hour, many restaurant chains are preparing to raise prices.
NEW YORK (AP) — Visa and Mastercard announced a major settlement with U.S. merchants on Tuesday, potentially ending nearly two decades of litigation over the fees charged every time a credit or debit card is used in a store or restaurant. The deal would lower and cap the fees charged by Visa and Mastercard and allow small businesses to collectively bargain for rates with the payment processors in a similar way that the large merchants do on their own now. Industry groups for retailers both small