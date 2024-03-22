Discovery Healthcare summer camp provides a pathway to a career in health care

Announcements of emergency room closures due to staff shortages have been on the rise since the pandemic and the spotlight continues to shine on the need for an increase in a variety of health-care professionals across southwestern Ontario.

Discovery Healthcare summer camp aims to educate high school students about the possibility of working within the rural healthcare environment through its fun and interactive summer programs.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer youths in grades 9-12 an opportunity to learn about different careers in health care,” said Dr. Victor Ng, assistant dean of distributed education at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. “The camp provides high school students with an introduction to case-based learning and basic clinical skills, including casting, suturing and wound dressing.”

Running from July 15-19, The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) will host the camp at the Stratford General Hospital.

Each program provides a unique learning opportunity for high school students interested in pursuing careers in medicine, nursing, dentistry, paramedics, kinesiology, or other health-care professions.

“This camp is one of the ways in which the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry helps to address the ongoing health-care challenges and doctor shortages in our regional communities,” said Ng.

According to the media report released by HPHA, six million Canadians live in rural and remote communities, making up almost 20 per cent of the population, yet rural communities struggle to staff health-care facilities.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information reports less than 10 per cent of physicians practice in those areas, but that number has been increasing steadily since 2013.

The Discovery Healthcare summer camp is led by first- and second-year medical students from Schulich Medicine & Dentistry at Western University. These future medical professionals spend the week providing mentorship and learning opportunities for the campers.

“By educating young people early about the health-care challenges in their communities and introducing our medical students to our regional communities as mentors and camp leaders, we are creating a pipeline of potential, future health professionals who understand the distinct needs of these communities,” said Ng.

Campers participate in unique learning opportunities such as clinical-skills sessions focused on suturing, casting, stethoscope activities and wound dressing, presentations by health-care professionals and opportunities for clinical job shadowing, discussions involving career paths for various health-care professions including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, EMS and dentistry, recreation sessions incorporating fun and team-building activities, and much more.

“Through a dynamic blend of interactive workshops, expert lectures and fun, Discovery Healthcare Camp not only strives to ignite a passion for health and medical sciences but also cultivates a spirit of curiosity and leadership in our participants,” said Ng. “The positive impact of this program extends far beyond the summer, shaping the future of health care by mentoring the talents and inspiring the bright and ambitious health-care professionals of the future.

“We have heard anecdotally from past campers and camp leaders that they value this experience, and are excited to learn more about the community and keen to explore eventually working there.”

Discovery Healthcare aims to be a socially accountable initiative supported by the Office of Distributed Education at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. By fostering a passion for health care among local youth, Discovery Healthcare will serve as an initiative to encourage the sustainability of the future health-care system.

Amanda Modaragamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Stratford Times