‘Discussion and care’ needed on future of site of former Maze Prison, MLA told

Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has stressed a need to move forward around the site of the former Maze Prison “with discussion and care”.

Political disagreement over the future of the site of the former prison which held scores of paramilitary prisoners during the Troubles has halted major redevelopment.

While some of the site has been utilised for Balmoral Park for the annual agriculture show and by the Ulster Aviation Society, a large part of the site, including where former prison buildings stand, remains derelict.

It emerged in recent weeks that the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation met in April with senior officials from National Museums NI (NMNI).

The museums body said it had discussed what role it could potentially play in the “interpretation of and access to” the former prison, but emphasised that would only come after political agreement over the future of the site.

UUP MLA Robbie Butler asked for an update on the site during questions for the Executive Office in the Assembly on Monday.

Ms Little-Pengelly said that she and First Minister Michelle O’Neill recently met with the new board.

“Of course, anything that happens or is proposed to happen within the Maze/Long Kesh site has to be done with full understanding and sensitivity to the view and the needs of victims and survivors, because those are the people most impacted by some of the events on that site,” she said.

UUP MLA Robbie Butler described the former Maze Prison as ‘the most significant development site in the whole of Northern Ireland’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Butler, a former prison officer, said he appreciated the answer but pressed that in reflection whether there is a commitment to “ever unlock the potential of probably what is the most significant development site in the whole of Northern Ireland”.

Ms Little-Pengelly said as a fellow Lagan Valley representative she would “love to unlock the potential of that site”.

“I can say very clearly that in the role that I am in as deputy First Minister, personally I would never ever sign up to or agree to anything where there would be offence or hurt caused to victims and survivors, anything that would risk any glorification of any act of violence or terrorism on that site.

“Therefore, moving forward, that is very much the perimeters in which we will operate.

“Of course, I would like to unlock the potential. There are some very good things that are happening on that site, the incredible growth of the Ulster Aviation Society, of the Balmoral Show … there are really great activities there but I think we need to move forward with discussion and care.”