Disgraced Kansas detective Roger Golubski found dead at home on 1st day of sex crimes trial

A former police detective in Kansas accused of preying on poor Black women and girls, raping them, and then threatening to kill or arrest their family members if they talked, has been found dead of a gunshot wound on the first day of his federal trial.

Roger Golubski, who had pleaded not guilty, was found dead just after 9 a.m. on Monday in his home in Edwardsville in the Kansas City metro area, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Officers with the Edwardsville Police Department found him after responding to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a gunshot, the bureau said. They found Golubski on his back porch with a fatal gunshot wound.

The bureau said "there are no indications of foul play."

When Golubski didn't show up for the first day of his trial on Monday, multiple outlets including CNN and KCTV reported that his attorney told the judge that Golubski was despondent over recent media coverage of his case.

'It's going to take years': After Roger Golubski charged in sex crimes, hundreds of other cases under scrutiny

What was Roger Golubski accused of?

Federal prosecutors accused Golubski of using drug dens as his personal piggy bank, sex workers as his harem, and said that he would pin crimes on innocent people a way to exert his power over the poorest Black neighborhoods in Kansas City, Kansas.

Golubski was arrested in September 2022 on six federal civil rights charges of sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law.

For decades as a police detective, prosecutors say Golubski preyed on poor Black women and girls in the community, sexually assaulting them, and always leaving them with the warning: “Keep your mouth shut or else."

Another indictment also accused Golubski of protecting violent drug dealers who were sex trafficking young women and girls, and of using the victims for himself.

"Golubski primarily chose young Black girls, ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old, to submit to sex and to provide sexual services to him," according to the indictment.

Golubski had been released from custody and put on home confinement pending the trial.

His attorney, Christopher Joseph, did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's message seeking comment Monday. He previously told USA TODAY that Golubski denied the allegations and would "defend both indictments at trial."

Prosecutors on Golubski's death: Lasting impact on victims remains

In a joint statement on Monday, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney Kate Brubacher said that "this matter involved extremely serious charges, and itis always difficult when a case is unable to be fully and fairly heard in a public trial and weighed and determined by a jury.

"The proceedings in this case may be over, but its lasting impact on all the individuals and families involved remains," they continued. "We wish them peace and the opportunity for healing as they come to terms with this development and ask that they all be treated with respect and their privacy respected.”

