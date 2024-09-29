Disgruntled Football Fans Yell 'Tampon Tim' at Tim Walz's Motorcade in Michigan

Football fans in Ann Arbor booed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz outside Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 28, after they were left waiting in the rain as his motorcade made its way to the game against Minnesota.

Footage recorded by McKenzie Allen shows soaking fans booing and shouting at police officers near the stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The fans, who Allen said were left waiting in the rain for over 30 minutes, called Walz “Tampon Tim” - a mocking term referring to Walz allowing free tampons in both girls and boys locker rooms in schools.

At Saturday’s football game, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Minnesota Golden Goffers with a score of 27-24. Credit: McKenzie Allen via Storyful

