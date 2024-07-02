‘Disillusioned’ Reform candidate suspends campaign and backs Tories

Georgie David becomes the second candidate to leave Reform and endorse the Tories

A Reform candidate has suspended her campaign and endorsed the Conservative Party.

Georgie David was selected to stand for Reform in the seat of West Ham and Beckton but on Tuesday announced she was quitting Nigel Farage’s party with “immediate effect”.

Ms David said she was becoming “increasingly disillusioned” with the party leadership, claiming the “majority” of candidates were “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.

It follows offensive comments made on social media by at least a dozen Reform candidates, as well as the controversy surrounding canvasser Andrew Parker.

Last month, Reform candidate Tom Wellings withdrew from the contest for Stone, Great Wryly and Penkridge, in Staffordshire, saying he was concerned that his candidacy risked handing victory to Labour.

In a statement first issued to the BBC, Ms David said: “I am hereby announcing my decision to leave the Reform party and stand down as their candidate for West Ham and Beckton, with immediate effect.

“I am in no doubt that the party and its senior leadership are not racist. However, as the vast majority of candidates are indeed racist, misogynistic, and bigoted, I do not wish to be directly associated with people who hold such views that are so vastly opposing to my own and what I stand for.”

Ms David said she had “now suspended” her campaign for Reform, adding: “I am endorsing the Conservative Party – I would encourage all of my fellow patriots to do the same.”

A Reform UK spokesman said the party was “very disappointed with Ms David’s course of action” and it “strongly disagreed with her sweeping comments”.

On Tuesday, Richard Tice, Reform’s chairman, condemned comments by Orkney and Shetland candidate Robert Smith, who suggested Nicola Sturgeon should be shot and used offensive language about senior European politicians Ursula von der Leyen and Christine Largarde.

Reform last week withdrew its support for Grant StClair-Armstrong, who is standing against Kemi Badenoch in the North West Essex constituency, after it emerged he once called on people to vote for the BNP.

The party has said it has made official complaints against Channel 4 to the police and the elections watchdog amid a row over footage of one of its canvassers.

Mr Parker, a part-time actor who lists “secret filming” among his skills, was shown in a news bulletin using a racial slur against Rishi Sunak.

Mr Farage said he wanted nothing to do with Reform candidates who have been exposed as racists but claimed the incident involving Mr Parker was a “set-up”.

Channel 4 subsequently issued a statement in which it stood by his reporting and denied he was a paid actor.