How dismissal of Trump classified documents case impacts Fort Pierce businesses
Now that Donald Trump's classified documents case is no longer coming to Fort Pierce, some businesses and residents have mixed feelings about it.
Now that Donald Trump's classified documents case is no longer coming to Fort Pierce, some businesses and residents have mixed feelings about it.
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
"It has been a surreal 24 hours," Donald Trump's niece said.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
The former president talked about what he said immediately after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
Tim McCarthy, who in 1981 defended then-President Ronald Reagan from a gunman, gave his assessment of the shooting to WGN-TV.
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. His employer says he passed a background check for his job.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
Ana Navarro spoke out against a "20-year-old, lone wolf, white whackjob with easy access to a gun," while Joy Behar said the suspect's ammunition purchase should've been reported.
Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee faced backlash for the "despicable misogynistic cheap shot."
The Butler County Sheriff told CNN that the officer who encountered the shooter did not have forewarning that he’d be armed
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York
"As a Latina, my top political concerns are every single thing in Project 2025. It's like they looked at everything on the liberal and leftist agenda and just said, 'Let's do the opposite.'"
American country singer Luke Bryan got applause from the crowd in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 13, while addressing the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, hours earlier.Footage recorded by Brennan Kiley shows the concert at Riverbend Music Center.“Have you all seen the pictures?” Bryan asks the crowd, referring to the images of a bloodied Trump with a raised fist leaving the stage after the shooting.The crowd cheered and began chanting “USA.”“I figured you all would be happy about that,” Bryan adds, “We’re in Ohio.”A gunman and at least one spectator were killed when shots were fired at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.In a statement on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump said that he was shot and hit by a bullet in the
CANO CABRA, Colombia — For decades, one industry has sustained the small, remote Colombian village of Cano Cabra: cocaine. Those who live in this community in the central part of the country rise early nearly every morning to pick coca leaf, scraping brittle branches, sometimes until their hands bleed. Later, they mix the leaves with gasoline and other chemicals to make chalky white bricks of coca paste. But two years ago, the villagers said, something alarming happened: The drug traffickers who