Dismissed CARES Act lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds appealed
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump is not the holder of liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf clubs, his company said Tuesday in response to an inquiry by the New Jersey attorney general's office into whether his convictions in a New York case might affect those licenses.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and other Republican senators on Wednesday blocked a bill requiring the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct and create a mechanism to enforce it in the wake of several high-profile controversies. The legislation, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act,…
Lawyers for 5 former Canadian world junior players accused of sexual assault made brief court appearances on Tuesday in London, Ont., as the defence and prosecution work out dates to determine how and when the case will proceed.The lawyers were in virtual assignment court without the accused — Cal Foote, Dillon Dubé, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart.The players aren't expected to appear in court until early September, during pretrial motions — when lawyers argue about what evidence
The boycott of Loblaw-affiliated stores was started by a group on Reddit who wanted to pressure the chain during the month of May. It's still going for some shoppers.
DETROIT (AP) — If Tesla shareholders vote against restoring Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package Thursday, the CEO could deliver on threats to take artificial intelligence research to one of his other companies. Or he could even could walk away.
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Tuesday they will introduce legislation in response to the increased ethics concerns related to the Supreme Court. Raskin and Ocasio-Cortez, who serve as the ranking and vice-ranking members, respectively, on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, were part of a committee roundtable Tuesday regarding these concerns.…
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil refiners and West Coast traders are flagging concerns about the quality of crude shipped on the newly completed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX), warning that high vapor pressure and acidity limits could deter purchases of Canadian heavy barrels. The $24.84 billion (C$34 bln) expansion started operations last month and has nearly tripled shipping capacity to Canada's Pacific Coast to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd). The roughly 2.5 million bpd U.S. West Coast refining market is expected to be a major outlet for Canadian heavy oil shipped via Trans Mountain but questions over crude quality could dampen demand for the barrels.
“This feels like the biggest problem that the fewest people understand about a potential second Trump administration,” one expert said.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) met with Senate Republicans on Wednesday to begin setting an ambitious agenda for Washington if former President Trump is reelected and Republicans win back control of the Senate and keep their House majority. GOP lawmakers are growing increasingly confident about their prospects in the November election given President Biden’s low approval…
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a federal rule in four states that requires people who sell firearms online and at gun shows to conduct background checks on their potential customers.
OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it will start shipping decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine.
(Bloomberg) -- A series of legal battles in Louisiana has slowed construction of pipeline projects worth more than $2 billion in the state. Yet the litigation wasn’t from environmentalists: It was spearheaded by one of the biggest natural gas pipeline operators in the US.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns of More R
While retirement is the ultimate goal for many working professionals, no matter what age or demographic you might find yourself in, it's not always possible to do so at the typical age of 65. In fact,...
Virgina deputy, Sgt. Floyd Miles, Jr., died from a "medical emergency" after getting into a struggle with a moped rider he was trying to help.
One of the country's leading business voices is warning that Canada faces "diplomatic isolation" if it's not prepared to deliver a concrete plan next month to raise defence spending to meet NATO's benchmark.The Business Council of Canada — which has been wading more and more into the debate on national security lately — made the assessment in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.The letter comes as both NATO defence ministers and G7 leaders prepare to gather at separate meetings in Europe,
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union moved Wednesday to hike tariffs, or import taxes, on electric vehicles made in China. EVs are the latest flash point in a broader trade dispute over Chinese government subsidies and the Asian nation's burgeoning exports of green technology to the 27-nation bloc.
Walmart is set to bring digital shelf labels to thousands of its stores in an effort to help with price changes, the retailer announced.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case, Republicans' latest and strongest rebuke of the Justice Department as partisan conflict over the rule of law animates the 2024 presidential campaign.
Brussels is widely expected to introduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles coming to Europe.
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York county with one of the largest police forces in the nation is training dozens of armed residents who could be called up during natural disasters and other major emergencies, sparking worry that the new volunteer unit amounts to an unsanctioned local militia.