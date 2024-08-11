Disney Announces a “Monsters Inc.” Land, Rides Based on “Encanto” and “Indiana Jones,” Plus More Updates for Walt Disney World

The exciting theme park-related news was revealed at the Disney Experiences showcase at D23 on Aug. 10

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World.

Big things are in store for Walt Disney World!

At the Disney Experiences showcase at D23 on Saturday, Aug. 10, exciting changes coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, were announced.

Josh D'Amaro, the Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, revealed that a new Indiana Jones-themed ride will arrive at Disney's Animal Kingdom, as Bruce Vaughn, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering, later joined him to discuss an Encanto-themed ride that will join the theme park's attractions. Both will debut in 2027.

Then, Billy Crystal appeared onstage to announce that a Monsters Inc. land will be coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios. There, a ride that travels through the door factory from the film will mark the first-ever suspended coaster for a Disney park.



Elsewhere, it was also revealed that a Zootopia show will begin at the Animal Kingdom in 2025, Test Track will reopen at Epcot that same year and there will also be a new nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom in 2025 as well. Plus, two new Cars-themed attractions will soon be built in Frontierland at the theme park.

Related: Disneyland Moves Forward with $1.9 Billion Expansion Project After Anaheim City Council Approves Plan

Disney Imagineers previously announced plans to create an authentic Tropical Americas expansion of Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, which will replace the Dino-Land U.S.A. area.

The Tropical Americas project will focus on the most biodiverse areas on the planet in the regions just north and south of the equator in the Western Hemisphere, Disney said.

At Destination D23 in Florida last September, D’Amaro further explained the idea. “It’s a beautiful region to explore and has been the inspiration for so many magical stories over the years,” he said.

Then, earlier this year, Walt Disney Imagineering filed a 25-page package of new permits with South Florida Water Management District for Animal Kingdom, hinting at the major expansion.

Last month, Imagineering filed another construction permit to set the stage for an expansion.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District also recently agreed to allow Disney to move forward with its plans to invest up to $17 billion in its Orlando resort in July.

These plans include expanding Walt Disney World with a fifth major theme park, as well as two smaller parks and hotels.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.