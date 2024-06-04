Disney CEO Bob Iger Becomes Honorary Knight in Ceremony Led by Prince William

Becoming an honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire is “one of the great honors of my life,” said Bob Iger

Willow Bay/Instagram Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger is officially an honorary knight.

William, Prince of Wales presented the American businessman and movie executive, 73, the post-nominal title of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) in a ceremony held in Windsor, England on Tuesday, June 4.

William, 41, led the knighting ceremony in Windsor Castle, conferring honors upon artists, politicians, diplomats and humanitarians. Oscar-winning film composer John Williams was also among the honorees. Their honors were announced in 2022, making Iger and Williams among the last people to receive such titles from the late Queen Elizabeth II before she died in September of that year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, Iger indicated his title was bestowed “by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed.” Calling it “one of the great honors of my life,” he added, “I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions.”



In attendance at the Windsor Castle ceremony was Iger’s wife since 1995, Willow Bay. “Truly an incredible experience and a proud family moment,” she wrote in an Instagram post on June 4, consisting of photos of Iger, his family and his new honorary medals.

The New York City-born Iger began his career at ABC, serving as its president in 1994 until its acquisition by Disney in 1996. He led the House of Mouse from 2005 to 2020, stepping down until November 2022 when he resumed the CEO position.



Iger has earned honorary awards from the Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild in 2010 and 2014, respectively, and was also named TIME's Businessperson of the Year in 2019. That year, he published a memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Among the other notable Americans who have been given honorary knighthood by the British Crown is Angelina Jolie in 2014 in recognition of her humanitarian efforts. Also in that category are Bill and Melinda Gates, Ralph Lauren, Bob Hope and Steven Spielberg.



