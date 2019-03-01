Disney’s Princess Marathon Serves Glitter Berry Beer to Runners and We’re Ready for Next Year’s Race

If you’re considering signing up for a marathon in the near future, then maybe consider running Disney’s Princess Marathon. Why? Not only is it an excuse to take a much needed vacation to Florida, but participants can also enjoy some serious boozy beverages at the end of the race.

Three words: glitter berry beer. And that’s not all, other beverage options included Princess Minnie Champagne and Rosé, Cabernet FitVine Frosé and Pinot Grigio FitVine Frosé. Um, yum.

According to Brit+Co, who had participated in this year’s weekend event (February 21 to February 23), you won’t find these particular drinks at the other runDisney events. Because these guys were specifically crafted (with pixie dust) for the Princess event.

Disney is no stranger to colorful, delicious and magically inspired faire (*cough cough* millennial pink sparkling rosé). Oh, and we can’t forget the cappuccino doughnut.

So if you need that little extra push to get you motivated for a 5K, 10K, half or full marathon, Disney’s got you covered.

We’ll be getting our Instagrams ready for next year’s race (February 20 to 23, 2020).

