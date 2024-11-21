Disney+ Unveils Upcoming Korean Slate, Including ‘The Murky Stream,’ ‘The Manipulated’ — Disney APAC Showcase

Disney+ unveiled its upcoming Korean slate, including new titles The Murky Stream and The Manipulated.

Korean historical drama The Murky Stream will star Rowoon, Shin Yeeun and Park Seoham, the streamer announced at the Disney APAC Showcase in Singapore.

The Murky Stream will be directed by Choo Changmin (Masquerade) and written by Cheon Sungil (Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead).

The Manipulated follows mild-mannered Taejung (played by Ji Changwook), who is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. He soon discovers that a mysterious figure named Yohan (played by Doh Kyungsoo) orchestrated his downfall. Fueled by vengeance, Taejung sets out to make Yohan pay.

The streamer said that among the top 15 best performing international original titles released on its platform last year, nine of them were Korean titles, based on views.

This year, Korean action drama A Shop For Killers became the most viewed series on Disney+ in APAC.

Other upcoming Korean titles already announced include Light Shop, Unmasked, Hyper Knife, Low Life, Knock Off, Nine Puzzles, Made in Korea and Tempest.

“Stories produced in Asia Pacific have become a staple in general entertainment consumption – they are world-class productions, with growing global resonance and deep passionate fandoms worldwide,” said Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Disney APAC Original Content Strategy. “Our content strategy remains focused on curating premium, talent-driven Originals from the region — quality, best-in-class tentpole titles with some of the very top names in entertainment.”



