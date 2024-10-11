Disney World is open: List of Florida theme parks that reopened after Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton blasted through the state and released Florida from its fury Thursday. So … are the theme parks up and running again?

The storm made landfall in Siesta Key as a Category 3 on Wednesday night with 120-mph sustained winds. It was weakening but still unleashing widespread wind and flood damage as it made its way to Florida's East Coast.

Ahead of its landfall, all of Florida's theme parks closed their doors to prepare and protect employees and parkgoers. Here is the Friday status of each major Florida theme park and information on refunds for those who purchased tickets for closed dates.

Are Florida theme parks reopen after Hurricane Milton? When will they reopen?

▶ Disney World: The theme parks, water parks and Disney Springs reopened Friday during their scheduled hours.

▶ Universal Orlando: The two theme parks, Volcano Bay and its Halloween Horror Nights, will resume normal operations on Friday.

▶ Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Will remain closed on Friday. Advised those to check back for its reopening date. Howl-O-Scream events are canceled for Friday.

▶ SeaWorld Orlando: SeaWorld, as well as Aquatica, Discovery Cove and its Howl-O-Scream event, have resumed operations on Friday. Spooktacular is still canceled for Friday.

▶ LEGOLAND Florida: Theme park resumed operations on closed for Friday.

▶ Fun Spot America: Both theme parks resumed operations on Thursday.

I had tickets to the theme parks during the hurricane. Can I reschedule or get a refund?

Did you purchase tickets for Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday when the theme parks were closed? Here's each park's hurricane policy and information on refunds:

Disney World hurricane policy

According to its website, Walt Disney World Resort will make exceptions to its standard policy and issue refunds in the event of a hurricane if the National Hurricane Center issues a warning for the Orlando area or a visitor’s place of residence within seven days of their “scheduled arrival date,"if tickets and reservations were booked directly through Disney. Dates can also be modified.

You will have to reach out to any third-party suppliers you booked with.

Universal Orlando hurricane policy

Universal Orlando's website states that they "can't make guarantees about the weather, but your travel plans can still be stress-free."

"In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed."

It also says guests with tickets to visit Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure on Thursday, Oct. 10 – or Universal Volcano Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 9 or Thursday, Oct. 10 – will be able to use their tickets to visit any day through Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Guests won’t need to call or visit Guest Services. They can proceed directly to the entrance gate on their chosen date and present their admission ticket.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando

Both websites state they offer a "Weather-or-Not Assurance" with their tickets.

"Your visit is covered through our Weather-or-Not Assurance program. This program guarantees the value of your park admission and applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more," park officials share.

The following are not eligible for Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets:

Pass Member admission; complimentary tickets (including Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets); 14-day Length of Stay tickets and packages; Discovery Cove ticket packages.

The following may not be eligible and should be verified at Guest Relations: Promotional/discount tickets (group sales tickets) and promotional multi-day tickets.

Weather-or-Not Assurance does not apply to parking or additional in-park products or experiences.

You'll have to stop by Guest Relations at the park or submit your information online to request your return visit. Make sure you have your original admission ticket or order number.

LEGOLAND Florida

On its website, LEGOLAND Florida states the safety of "guests and Model Citizens is our highest priority."

"If the National Hurricane Center issues a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the Central Florida area – or for your place of residence – within seven days preceding your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your LEGOLAND Florida Resort visit without any penalties or fees imposed by LEGOLAND and/or Merlin Entertainments.

This policy applies only to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park tickets, LEGOLAND Water Park tickets, Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida tickets and the theme park's various hotel reservations booked directly with LEGOLAND Florida Resort or LEGOLAND Vacations, as well as partner hotel reservations and packages booked through LEGOLAND Vacations.

What about Halloween Horror Nights, Howl-O-Scream or Mickey's Not-So-Scary Party?

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights offers 10 haunted houses and five scare zones this year.

▶ Mickey's Not-So-Scary Party was canceled on Thursday. The website says if you purchased ticket(s) directly from Disney using a credit card or debit card, a refund will be automatically processed back to the original form of payment within seven business days.

▶ Halloween Horror Nights: Website says guests with Halloween Horror Nights tickets dated for entry on Wednesday, October 9 or Thursday, October 10 will be able to use their tickets on any one of the remaining nights of the event. Guests won’t need to call or visit Guest Services – they can proceed directly to the entrance gate on the night of their choosing and present their ticket for admission.

▶ Howl-O-Scream: Website says Howl-O-Scream tickets may be used for any remaining Howl-O-Scream event nights.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hurricane Milton: Is Disney World, Universal Orlando open Friday?