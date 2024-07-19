Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization

People walk towards a Disneyland Resort entrance in Anaheim, Calif., in May. Disneyland union workers on Friday began voting on a possible strike authorization. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Roughly 9,500 union workers at Disneyland are voting Friday on whether to go on strike for higher wages and improved working conditions.

If approved, the union leaders will be empowered to call for a strike if they cannot get movement on their proposals at the bargaining table. The results of the vote will be revealed on Saturday.

Many workers have complained that they can't make ends meet in expensive southern California, where some minimum wage workers have described how they have lived in their vehicles while working for the entertainment giant.

The alliance organization that represents the union, the Master Services Council, covers many of the workers from custodians, ride operators and merchandising clerks.

The contract for Disneyland workers ran out on June 16. The pact for California Adventure and Downtown Disney ends Sept. 30.

Some of the Disney employees protested at the facility on Wednesday to show their strength in numbers. The strike authorization vote comes the weekend before Disney negotiators are expected to start meetings with union leaders on Monday.

"With [Wednesday's] rally, we continue to be focused on the wellbeing of our guests and cast members," Disneyland officials told KTLA-TV on Thursday.

"We remain committed to the upcoming meetings on July 22-23 and reaching an agreement with Master Services that focuses on what matters most to cast members, positions Disney Resort growth and job creation and enables us to continue delivering incredible guest experiences."

The last time Disney Resorts went on strike was 1984, which lasted 22 days. The company said it offers salaries starting at $19.90 per hour with a "robust" benefits package.