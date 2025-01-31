Disney's Animal Kingdom unveils newest baby tiger cub Bakso
Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom unveiled their newest addition, Bakso, a shy but curious Sumatran tiger cub. Credit: Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom unveiled their newest addition, Bakso, a shy but curious Sumatran tiger cub. Credit: Walt Disney World Resort
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder
The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari
President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou
"These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.
If only someone could have seen this coming!
Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00
"The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.
Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.
Prince Harry will be hosting the 2025 Invictus Games next month and it's been confirmed that a royal couple will be supporting him out in Canada
Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.
A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.
The royal family have welcomed their newest member with the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second child
As Elon Musk is busy gutting the federal government, his chief cash cow, Tesla, is falling by the wayside. According to the automaker's latest earnings report, Tesla made a net profit of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 — a 71 percent drop off equalling $5.6 billion from the same period a year earlier, even though its revenue saw a slight bump. That's bad, but we should note that Tesla's profits in 2023 were boosted by a one-time tax benefit of $5.9 billion, The New York Times reported
Emily Hernandez, 25, first made headlines after multiple photos showed her holding Nancy Pelosi's name plate during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.
Michelle Nunez, a mother from southern Texas, shared the clip on TikTok, showcasing her 3-year-old son’s loving act towards their 13-year-old Maltese mix, Rambo.
"Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well," the actress says with a laugh