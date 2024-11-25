Disney's Favorite Blue Alien Stitch Returns in Adorable Teaser for Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch” Movie

Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' is in theaters May 23, 2025

Stitch is up to no good in Disney's first teaser for the live-action Lilo & Stitch.

The 30-second clip teases Stitch in live-action ruining a sand castle on a beach made up to look like Walt Disney Pictures' signature castle logo. The goofy alien also breaks the "fourth wall" by licking away the words onscreen that display the film's Memorial Day 2025 opening date.

Chris Sanders, the voice actor, filmmaker and animator who originally created Stitch and co-wrote and co-directed the original 2002 animated movie with Dean DeBlois, returns to voice Stitch again in the live-action version. As for the film's other title character, newcomer Maia Kealoha leads the cast as Lilo Pelekai, a little girl in Hawaii who adopts Experiment 626, a.k.a. Stitch, before forming a lifelong bond with the little alien faster than you can say 'ohana.



Courtesy of Disney Stitch in Lilo & Stitch

According to an official film synopsis, Lilo & Stitch "tells a story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction."

"With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day," the synopsis adds.

Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, and is based on the 2002 Disney animated film of the same name.

Also in the cast are Sydney Agudong as Nani, Lilo's sister, plus Kahiau Machado as David Kawena, Nani's love interest and Lilo's friend. Rounding out the cast are Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance and Amy Hill. Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original animated film, plays Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker. Original David voice actor Jason Scott Lee also makes an appearance.

DISNEY Lilo & Stitch poster

Maia told PEOPLE about her excitement for the role back in May, revealing that "my jaw literally dropped and I couldn't even believe it."

"I rung my dad and I said, 'I did it! I'm Lilo! I'm Lilo!' And then they grabbed me and we jumped up and down," she added at the time. Asked how she's similar to her on-screen character, the Hawaii native responded, "I would say we really love crafts."

"In terms of our rooms, she has a lot of toys in her room and I don't really have toys," Maia added. "I would say I'm a crafty girl."

Lilo & Stitch is in theaters May 23, 2025.