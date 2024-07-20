Displaced airport passengers descend on Dover after global IT meltdown

Queues at the Port of Dover in Kent on Saturday morning - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Hundreds of displaced airport passengers have descended on the Port of Dover in a bid to try to bypass the chaos caused by the global computer outage.

Authorities warned people not to turn up to the port without a booking on Saturday as thousands of families battle to get to Europe at the start of the summer holidays.

Around 200,000 people are set to be hit by delays and cancellations caused by the IT meltdown on Friday, which was triggered by a faulty update to a widely used piece of cyber security software. Many travel insurers are refusing to pay to rearrange holidays.

NHS services, train services, cash machines and contactless payments were also taken offline, with 999 services facing long delays after GP surgeries were unable to make appointments.

Airports have said their systems are working again after global IT outages caused problems, but journeys could still be affected by cancellations and delays.

That has led many to head to the Channel port in the hope of getting across to the continent.

But the Port of Dover has warned that although it is processing traffic well, passengers were already waiting 60 minutes to get through border controls on Saturday morning.

The worldwide IT outage was caused by a glitch in cyber security software made by CrowdStrike, a US company, which caused millions of computers running Microsoft’s Windows to crash suddenly on Friday morning.

It resulted in a so-called “blue screen of death”, sending the computers into recovery mode.

On Saturday morning, P&O Ferries warned of high traffic volumes causing congestion on the roads leading to the port.

They advised passengers to allow extra time when travelling and to bring refreshments.

Irish Ferries also told passengers to allow sufficient time to complete border controls and check-in.

DFDS warned on X of waiting times of up to 120 minutes at border controls and 30 minutes at check-in, with passengers told by Dover to ensure they had good provisions, including water, food and prescription medication.

At Dover Operation Brock, the traffic-holding system for lorries queuing to cross the English Channel, was put in place on the M20 towards the port.

Travel association Abta urged holidaymakers to check with providers if there were any extra steps they may need to take.

A spokesperson said: “We’re at the start of one of the busiest periods of travel, with some schools finishing for the summer yesterday and many more next week.

“Many people will be jetting off abroad - looking to escape the UK’s unseasonable weather of late.

“With Spain, Turkey and Greece among the popular destinations for an overseas trip.

“If you are heading off on holiday this weekend - by whatever means - it’s advisable to check with your travel provider if there are any extra steps you need to take, as some businesses are continuing to feel the impact of Friday’s IT outage.”

Eurotunnel warned of around 30-minute delays to booked times at Folkestone terminal on Saturday morning.

Passengers wait in long queues at Edinburgh Airport on Friday after the widespread IT outages affected airlines - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Experts said the chaos witnessed after the outage should come as a warning that societies needed to prepare for more instances of widespread IT meltdown in the future.

Professor Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, warned that countries would “have to learn to cope” with future flaws.

He said: “The worst of this is over because the nature of the crisis was such that it went very badly wrong, very quickly. It was spotted quite quickly, and essentially, it was turned off.”

Prof Martin told Sky News: “Until governments and the industry get together and work out how to design out some of these flaws, I’m afraid we are likely to see more of these again.

“Within countries like the UK and elsewhere in Europe, you can try and build up that national resilience to cope with this. But ultimately, a lot of this is going to be determined in the US.

“If there’s going to be regulation to try and iron out these flaws, it’ll probably have to come from the US and there’s not a great deal that we can do about that.

“So unless and until the structure of the way we do tech changes, we’re going to have to learn to cope with these things, rather than eliminate them.”

A passenger waits in the check-in area of Gatwick Airport after some flights were cancelled or delayed on Friday - BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

One computer scientist has said people need to draw similar lessons from the global IT outage as they did from the pandemic.

Sir Nigel Shadbolt told the BBC’s Today programme: “Often these issues are left (to) technological elites.

“This impacts everyone and we need to understand how those effects ripple through society and think about how we all make ourselves more resilient.”

He added: “The resilience in general of these systems is something very special. We depend on these systems and by and large they are working to very high levels of quality.

“But when they do go wrong, and it’s like a pandemic, literally we should draw similar lessons, what lessons do we draw?

“As individuals, what should we be thinking? We should be thinking about a degree of resilience in our own lives. We should think about having perhaps multiple systems, not depending just on one.”