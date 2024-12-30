Displaced Children Wade Through Flooded Gaza Encampment

Rainfall continued to flood tent encampments for displaced people in Gaza on Monday, December 30, as health authorities reported a sixth baby dying from exposure to low temperatures in under a week.

This footage shows damaged tents and children wading through large pools of floodwater at an encampment in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, according to video journalist Fadi Thabet.

On Sunday, a boy was reported to have become the fifth baby to have died that week from the cold after he and his twin brother were rushed from a camp in Deir al-Balah into intensive care. The next day, Wafa news agency reported that the boy’s brother had also died.

Gaza municipal authorities warned on Monday that “displaced families are enduring extremely dire conditions due to relentless rain and storms, with insufficient resources to assist them.” Credit: Fadi Thabet via Storyful

