Displaced Family Seeks Shelter in Cemetery After Deir al-Balah Evacuation Order

A displaced family were seen seeking shelter in a cemetery in central Gaza in footage posted on Thursday, August 22, after Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told people in parts of Deir al-Balah to evacuate the day before.

The IDF warning said that the area was a “dangerous combat zone.”

Footage filmed by Palestinian journalist Osama Al-Kahloot showed a family surrounded by their belongings taking shelter on the edge of a cemetery in Deir al-Balah.

“The living sleep next to the dead in the cemeteries because there is no space in Deir al-Balah,” he wrote on Instagram.

Scores of Gazans left the area on foot on Wednesday, Palestinian outlet Wafa reported. Verified footage from Wednesday showed a line of cars, several packed full with belongings, in Deir al-Balah after residents were told to leave. Credit: Osama Al-Kahloot via Storyful

