Displaced Gazans have little space left to go, UN says

Many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave.

Gemma Connell, team leader for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), described what she called a "human chess board" in which thousands of people, displaced many times already, are on the run again and there is no guarantee a destination will be safe.

"People were heading up south with mattresses and all of their belongings in vans, trucks and in cars in order to try and find somewhere safe," said Connell, who on Monday visited the Deir al-Balah neighbourhood in central Gaza.

"I've spoken to many people. There's so little space left here in Rafah that people just don't know where they will go and it really feels like people being moved around a human chessboard because there's an evacuation order somewhere."

"People flee that area into another area. But they're not safe there," added Connell.

An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN, many fleeing south and crowded into shelters or makeshift tents in the winter cold, even as the fighting comes ever closer.

'No safe place in Gaza'

Connell also described the death of a nine-year-old boy named Ahmed in al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip, where many of the wounded in Israeli airstrikes overnight were brought and where she spent around 90 minutes.



