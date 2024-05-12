Displaced Palestinians set up camp in Deir al-Balah

STORY: :: Displaced Palestinians set up tents in central Gaza after Israel calls for more Rafah evacuations

:: Deir al-Balah, Gaza

:: May 11, 2024

:: Zeinab al-Kahloot, Displaced Palestinian

“There’s no safe place. The situation is very hard, there’s no food, no drinks, even the water is hard to get. My children cry and tell me, ‘Mother, we want to drink’ and I don’t know what to do. I’m like everyone else who left Rafah and came here, we are displaced here but there’s no safe place. The situation is really hard.”

Israel called on Saturday (May 11) for Palestinians in more areas of Gaza's southern city of Rafah to evacuate and head to what it calls an expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.

Rafah residents told Reuters the new evacuation orders by the Israeli military covered areas in the center of the city and left little doubt Israel planned to expand its ground offensive there.

Despite heavy U.S. pressure and alarm expressed by residents and humanitarian groups, Israel has said it will proceed with an incursion into Rafah, where more than one million displaced people have sought refuge during the seven-month-old war.