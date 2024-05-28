Disposable vape ban welcomed by recycling boss

Guernsey Waste said it has received about 50,000 disposable vapes since last year [PA Media]

A planned ban on disposable vapes in Guernsey has been welcomed by the island's waste disposal bosses.

States members last week voted in favour of new laws to stop people importing, selling and supplying disposable vapes.

Douglas Button, Guernsey Waste's minimisation and sustainability officer, said the ban would be better for the environment as the devices were hard to recycle due to their design.

He said it would also make life at the waste centre at Longue Hougue safer after several incidents of exploding lithium ion batteries.

Under the proposed laws, which will come back to deputies for approval once written, a licence scheme will be introduced for vape sellers and it will be illegal to sell vapes to under-18s.

The States also agreed to make smoking in vehicles carrying children a criminal offence.

'Positive for recycling'

Mr Button said Guernsey Waste had processed about 50,000 disposable vapes since 2023.

He said it was difficult to recycle them as they were designed not to be tampered with.

He added the batteries inside the vapes could start a fire if not disposed of properly.

"I think a ban on disposable vapes from a recycling point of view is a positive for us," he said.

"We will see less harmful effects on the environment through incorrect disposal of vapes and we can make things a little bit safer for the guys working in the waste station."

