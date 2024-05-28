Disposable vape ban welcomed by recycling boss

George Thorpe - BBC News and Anna Savva - BBC News, Guernsey
·1 min read
A man using a disposable vape
Guernsey Waste said it has received about 50,000 disposable vapes since last year [PA Media]

A planned ban on disposable vapes in Guernsey has been welcomed by the island's waste disposal bosses.

States members last week voted in favour of new laws to stop people importing, selling and supplying disposable vapes.

Douglas Button, Guernsey Waste's minimisation and sustainability officer, said the ban would be better for the environment as the devices were hard to recycle due to their design.

He said it would also make life at the waste centre at Longue Hougue safer after several incidents of exploding lithium ion batteries.

Under the proposed laws, which will come back to deputies for approval once written, a licence scheme will be introduced for vape sellers and it will be illegal to sell vapes to under-18s.

The States also agreed to make smoking in vehicles carrying children a criminal offence.

'Positive for recycling'

Mr Button said Guernsey Waste had processed about 50,000 disposable vapes since 2023.

He said it was difficult to recycle them as they were designed not to be tampered with.

He added the batteries inside the vapes could start a fire if not disposed of properly.

"I think a ban on disposable vapes from a recycling point of view is a positive for us," he said.

"We will see less harmful effects on the environment through incorrect disposal of vapes and we can make things a little bit safer for the guys working in the waste station."

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Final May days see plenty of rain and storm risks in southern Ontario

    Soak up the sun and warmth on Sunday, southern Ontario, as rain and a chance of thunderstorms will return in the not-so-distant future.

  • SEPAQ wants visitors to be aware of health risks linked to campfires

    When he was a park director in the early 2000s, Martin Soucy remembers introducing measures to reduce noise pollution and improve cohabitation between campers.Now, as the CEO of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ) — one of the largest outdoor organizations in Canada managing 26 provincial parks and 7,500 campsites — Soucy says campfires have become a sensitive issue.In the summer of 2023, extensive air quality sampling in a busy section of Mont-Tremblant provincial park

  • Bear Kept in Tiny Indoor Cage Sees the Outdoors for the First Time in 20 Years During His Rescue

    Chinh the moon bear is now focused on relaxation and rehabilitation at FOUR PAWS' sanctuary in Vietnam

  • Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack

    A 15-year-old boy continued to recover Monday five days after he was attacked by black bear in cabin in Arizona with officials crediting quick thinking of family.

  • Maintenance of private road hits dead end for frustrated Boutiliers Point homeowners

    When David Pilmer and his wife built their home in 2015 on Toni Avenue in Boutiliers Point, N.S., they had no concerns about living along the private stretch of gravel road."Any potential concerns we had were allayed because we had a friend who lived on the road and there had been no issues," said Pilmer. That was until about five years ago when residents of the Halifax-area community say maintenance unexpectedly ceased and the subdivision's developer went AWOL, leaving homeowners to pick up the

  • As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

    It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing sports and back off from academics." It got worse. "I got really, really sick, and I couldn't really do anything, I couldn't work, I couldn't really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis." When it came, the diagnosis wa

  • Severe storms move through parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec

    People across eastern Ontario and southwestern Quebec are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue through Monday afternoon and evening. Check back regularly for updates.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • How Putin Got a Man Mauled to Death by a Lion

    HandoutDodging Russian bullets and bombs, zookeepers and volunteers—who were risking their lives to save big cats, bears, apes and thousands of other creatures at a besieged Ukrainian zoo—captured hearts worldwide. The Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv had been shelled relentlessly since the conflict began on Feb. 24, 2022. Throughout it all, a handful of fearless park staff stayed to care for the animals caught in the crossfire.The compelling new documentary Checkpoint Zoo chronicles the extraordinary

  • Multi-day storm chance builds in Ontario

    As a Colorado Low pushes into southern Ontario it will bring with it some severe thunderstorms with large hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives more details.

  • Orphaned Black Bear Cub Siblings Return to the Wild After Being Rehabbed by San Diego Humane Society

    The animals, who were rescued in July 2023 following their mother's death, were returned to the wild in May 2024

  • Australian scientists discover ancient 'echidnapus'

    The species is believed to be related to the platypus and echidna, which are the only living monotremes.

  • Zoo welcomes Arctic fox cubs for first time

    The cubs emerged from an underground burrow within the zoo.

  • Heat pumps to be trialled in council homes

    The project could cut bills for residents and inform how homes across the city are heated in future.

  • Portugal Is At War With Itself Over ‘White Gold’

    European leaders want to transform this forgotten farming region into the continent's largest lithium mining operation — and locals are fighting back.

  • Beachgoers warned after animals found with shark bites off Massachusetts coast

    Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and beachgoers are being urged to be aware of their surroundings heading into the water this weekend after multiple marine mammals were found with shark bites off the coast of Massachusetts.

  • Thousands of Americans without power due to severe weather

    A storm front has headed north-east after at least 23 people died in tornadoes and high winds across four states.

  • Nova Scotia residents still awaiting promised aid 10 months after devastating floods

    In Nova Scotia, ten months after devastating flooding, residents are still awaiting promised aid as they struggle with uninsured repair costs. The flooding claimed the lives of four people, including two children and a teen, while hundreds of homes suffered severe damage. Many residents continue to face bureaucratic challenges in the recovery process. Heidi Petracek reports.

  • Waterloo researchers hope to help turtles lay eggs more safely

    Researchers from the University of Waterloo want to give turtles living in the Georgian Bay area a better chance at survival — by building their nests for them.The nests use moss and lichen and increase a turtle egg's probability of hatching from 10 per cent at a natural site to 41 per cent in the habitat created by researchers.Chantel Markle is the lead researcher and a professor at the university's faculty of environment. She says the nests could help a number of different turtle species, not

  • Rain, thunderstorms kick off final week of May in southern Ontario

    A chance for multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be what kicks off the final week of May