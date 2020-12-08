Canada 'must build back better' for Indigenous people after COVID-19: Bellegarde

OTTAWA — National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says Canada must work to improve the lives of Indigenous people as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the AFN's annual meeting today, Bellegarde says investing in closing the gap for First Nations people will make Canada stronger, more resilient and will empower the fastest-growing demographic in the country.

He says reconciliation will not happen without a transformational change to keep Indigenous people safe, guarantee a better future for their children and protect the environment.

Bellegarde, who announced Monday he is not seeking re-election next year, says he wants to focus on advocating for Indigenous people at this critical time.

AFN is planning to urge the federal Liberal government to do more to deal with the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their communities in a virtual version of its annual general assembly this week.

Chiefs are also set to discuss, among other things, whether they will support legislation the Liberal government introduced this week that would ensure Canadian law is in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald says the pandemic has hit First Nations communities hard, but they have also long dealt with inequitable treatment in Canada.

She says Canada has an opportunity to take big steps toward improving the situation through programs, services and funding as the country rebuilds its economy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address the general assembly, which was originally scheduled to take place in Halifax this summer but put off due to COVID-19.

Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek says some Indigenous communities don't have broadband internet and they will have to call in by phone to participate in the meeting.

She says one resolution calls to end gender-based discrimination within the AFN, a national political advocacy organization representing more than 600 First Nations in Canada, to help the group lead the way in advancing gender equity.

The organization is expected to create a First Nations veterans council to promote the recognition of contributions of First Nations military and RCMP veterans in Canada through education and to develop and maintain a database of First Nations veterans.

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Get lost 2020: Some things to leave behind, with caveats

    NEW YORK — Zoom, Zoom and Zoom. Masks, masks and masks. Sourdough starter and short-order cooking. In these “troubled times,” in our sweat pants and the isolation we endure “out of an abundance of caution,” there isn't much not to be over as 2020 comes to a longed for halt. With the election behind us, along with its deluge of texts and cries of fake news, the year was a mess of common horrors and inconveniences driven by political divisions, racial injustice and the deadly and persistent pandemic, with chronic language to match. But not all things 2020 need to be left behind. More white people have realized racism is real and present. Quppies (as in quarantine puppies) and Quittens (the feline equivalent) have enriched millions of lives. Family dinner is back on the table and coronavirus pods have turned friends into family. Here's a few more things we're over as we lurch into 2021, and a few things we may just remember fondly: DISTANCE LEARNING There's no denying that some kids have done OK and others have suffered greatly from school at home, as have their parents. And when the pandemic sputters to an end, all kids will return to their classrooms. While we wait, let's talk teacher heroes trying to make the most of their worst case scenarios. They've organized drive-by parades and made TikTok dance videos for gym class. They've delivered meals to students and written encouraging chalk messages on doorsteps. They've transformed kitchens into chemistry labs and tutored kids through porch doors. Thank you. STREAMING EXPLOSION Do those of us who can't or won't march back into movie theatres miss the big screen experience? Sure. But streaming exploded at just the right time, including first-run films available at home. That means a dizzying array of choices, but also that parents don't have to suffer in the dark through “Trolls World Tour.” It means more couples are cuddling up on the couch and more families are making their own popcorn to sit down together for movie night. Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator and owner of NBCUniversal, reportedly passed a telling milestone: It now has more streaming subscribers than cable-TV subscribers. What we're over? Let's work on decent, affordable Wi-Fi for all. OH THE BREAD We made bread. We made bread! WE MADE BREAD. Yes, we did. And now we're thinking it might be time to stop. As the pandemic brought on baking — and hoarding — madness in March, flour was in short supply for a time, along with yeast. Some companies reported the biggest spikes in sales were for bread flour. With nothing but time at home for plenty of proving and chilling of dough, many in quarantine tried their hand at bread. And who's the queen? Sourdough, along with her mother. Talk of sourdough starters spread like a loaf on fire. Boasts of decades-old mothers proliferated. Then the COVID 19 (pounds, not virus) led some to reconsider all that baking. But, the thing is, we did it! THE GREAT OUTDOORS We've hiked. We've walked. We've dined outdoors. As winter descends in cold-weather environs, are we over it or merely bundling up to continue seeking space free of walls? Add-on value of leaving one's home in a pandemic: Being able to wave at the neighbours without stopping to say hello, because coronavirus, and because we're all introverts now. The great outdoors has led some to rediscover what's right in front of them: their local parks, their backyards, their decks, their porches. And they've spent some of their newfound time sprucing them up. Work from home office views are now trees and gardens and birds for many. Outside isn't entirely out of reach for those facing down winter, and for all who are supremely over working from home. DUMP THE DOOMSCROLLING We bought new distractions and made long to-do lists. We had big pandemic plans, darn it. Perhaps we've done a thing or two, but the endless time suck of consuming negative news has us prone and fretting much of the time. Let's free ourselves, people! Halt the endless doomscrolling, especially at night when sleep would be the smarter choice. Need something to do instead? Take up a collection with neighbours of all that stuff we've hoarded and donate it to a soup kitchen or food pantry. And guess what, they'll take our pile of Fresh Direct bags, too. Added incentive: Some of our doomsday cache may be approaching expiration dates. Does anything last forever? THAT SPIKY SPHERE We're certainly over COVID-19, but are we also over the coronavirus model? You know the one. It's the round image with the germ's notorious crown-like spikes. Sometimes it's red, sometimes blue or purple, but always, always ominous. The prickly orb is on every news and medical site. It's all over TV and on flyers for COVID car cleaning. It's a nasty little emoji guest that needs to go home. Graphic designers everywhere, please come up with something else! It DID serve nicely as a vivid reminder of the murderous little devil. Now, over it. ELECTION FATIGUE Oh boy, what an election it was. Choosing a president fueled the chaos in our lockdown minds, but something else occurred in 2020. It was the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. Congress passed the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919. It was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. We marked the centennial with a special postage stamp, museum exhibitions and the like. But the fight didn't end in 1920. Practically speaking, Black women, indigenous women and other women of colour continued to face stumbling blocks. Over that, then and now. GET OVER BEING OVER IT Are these unprecedented times? Well, when it comes to the pandemic, a little something called Black Death killed 25 to 30 million people from 1347 to 1352. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population, were infected in the flu pandemic of 1918-19. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide. How about getting over being Over It? Tired of wearing masks, following other protocols, being housebound, having to sacrifice? Consider that some of our grandfathers stormed the beaches of Normandy and slogged through the jungles of Vietnam. Consider that business owners have lost their livelihoods and families are struggling to afford food. When it comes to the U.S. election, the times, they were unprecedented. But the caterwauling. We're over it. People are truly suffering. For those of us who have jobs and food and a roof, just breathe. As one Holocaust survivor put it: Things of importance fade into oblivion when NEVER AGAIN is reduced to a meaningless mantra. Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

  • The fight to stop systemic racism in science

    Ian Foulds holds a unique position at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan (UBCO) campus.  Foulds is an associate professor and the Principal’s Research Chair (Tier 1) in Indigenous Reconciliation in Engineering. “With Indigenous issues, most people were never taught or told, in my school, [the] School of Engineering, we have been working at educating our faculty in bite-size chunks,” says Foulds, who is an engineer and member of Métis Nation of BC.  He is developing a framework for preparing engineers to engage with Indigenous communities, developing models and best practices for incorporating Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into engineering curriculums.  Foulds was one of three speakers who participated in UBCO’s webinar on Science and Systemic Racism.  “[Systemic racism] is something we work to avoid in our scientific experiments. We make sure we are inclusive of underrepresented voices,” he explained during the seminar. “People who do not face them [systemic barriers] probably don’t even know they are there.”  The two-hour webinar also featured Magdalena Skipper, editor in chief from Nature, and Alejandro Adem, president of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The seminar, which took place on Nov. 26, was one of three in the series. The next two will be planned for the new year.  While more and more discussions about systemic racism are happening, people aren’t always clear on exactly what it means.  “Systemic racism is the intentional racially motivated discrimination by the system,” Foulds explained to the group. In this category, Foulds would put things like the 1876 Indian Act, the 60’s Scoop and residential schools.  “These were intentional, racist and systemic acts that targeted Indigenous Peoples,” said Foulds. “There is no question there is a problem of racism in science,” Skipper told participants. “Many genetic and biological studies have historically been focused on populations of European ancestry, to achieve the promise of the sequencing of the human genome and precision medicine.” But, Skipper said changes are being made to enable the future generation of researchers to break down these barriers.   “Nature finds it essential to have an inclusive-focused exploration for diseases of diverse ability, because it helps to find treatment for all ethnicities,” Skipper explained.  Three federal research grant agencies are taking actions to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion within the agency, academic institutions and across the research enterprise, according to Adem. He explained that these include the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).  NSERC has been working with institutions across Canada to develop strategies to become more inclusive of racialized groups, said Adam.   “Recent results from [Statistics Canada] research survey on post-secondary faculty and researchers showed higher rates of harassment and unequal treatment being reported by those who self-identified as Indigenous or a member of a visible minority,” Adem explained. In response, NSERC has been creating new supports and positions in institutions, such as an Indigenous students center and a Black support coordinator, according to Adem.   “We encourage institutions to recognize intersectional identities and to create more diverse communities,” Adem said.  UBCO says they are also committed to identifying, addressing and supporting racialized students and faculty to succeed.  “UBC Okanagan has taken several steps lately, to ensure they have an inclusive campus,” said Santa Ono, President and Vice-Chancellor, UBC, during the opening remarks of the webinar.  He pointed to the fact that UBCO has created a new inclusion action plan, with a new senior adviser on race and inclusive excellence. “The senior adviser will support and meet with groups on anti-racism and communities of colour and develop an outreach strategy,” Ono explained. “They will work inside and outside the university, to advance and understand issues of racism.”  While this is a step forward, Ono acknowledged that more needs to be done.   “Much more needs to be done at UBC and within the scientific community in general, and we will continue to do this work,” said Ono. This event is the first of three examining racism in science specifically, with the next two—planned for the new year—featuring the perspectives of Indigenous and Black scientists. Athena Bonneau is a reporter for IndigiNews Okanagan. You can follow her work hereor email athena@indiginews.com.Athena Bonneau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse

  • No more stickers: Alberta plans move to high-tech reflective licence plates

    Albertans will no longer require expiry stickers on their licence plates starting next month as the province moves toward the adoption of reflective plates.The province is moving to the high-definition reflective plates once the stock of painted licence plates runs out sometime in fall 2021, a news release said Monday."Alberta's government has been looking for ways to improve and modernize the delivery of registry services," Nate Glubish, minister of Service Alberta, said in the release. "By moving to reflective licence plates, expiry stickers become redundant and outdated."The government spends about $1.2 million each year to print, ship and store expiry stickers for licence plates for the more than 5.5 million vehicles registered in Alberta.According to the news release, stickers marking the month and year of registration, as well as stickers for fleet vehicles and permanent trailers, will not be issued in 2021.Alberta drivers and vehicle owners will still be responsible for renewing their registration on time, and will still require a valid certificate of vehicle registration, the release said.Albertans can sign up to receive an electronic renewal notice through a registry agent, the Alberta Motor Association, or MyAlberta eServices.The reflective plates can be scanned by automated licence plate readers, the release said, allowing police to check licence plate registration at roadside.Quebec, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Manitoba have already moved away from the stickers.

  • EXPLAINER: When and where? How vaccines will roll out in US

    NEW YORK — With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots?Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's.If the advisory group gives a thumbs-up, the Food and Drug Administration could green light the shots soon after, setting into motion the country’s largest ever vaccination effort.It will take many months to reach everyone, and expect bumps in the road.But don't get discouraged, said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials."We will work through those,” he said.WHEN CAN I GET VACCINATED?It depends on your risk of getting infected or getting seriously ill. Are you a health care worker? A resident of a nursing home or getting long-term care? Those folks should be first in line for the initial, limited supply, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided.The first shots could be given within days if the FDA gives the go-ahead for emergency use. States will ultimately decide where to send the shots.Based on Pfizer's and Moderna's stockpiles, federal officials estimate 20 million people in the first priority group could be vaccinated by the end of the year. Both vaccines require two doses.WHO'S NEXT IN LINE?An expert panel that advises the CDC on vaccines will meet again to recommend the next group. Possibilities include anyone 65 and older, teachers, police, firefighters and workers in other essential fields, such as food production.More vaccines are in the pipeline, and officials have said they want to have shots widely available to everyone else before the middle of next year. Vaccine testing is just getting underway in children to determine if they can be given shotsTo find out when it is your turn, watch for notices from your state.WHERE WILL I GET A SHOT?Pharmacies, health clinics and your doctor's office are the likely options. States are working on signing them up. Local health departments will also probably run mass vaccination clinics.Once doses are widely available, people will be able to use an existing government website, vaccinefinder.org, to find COVID-19 shots. The website is already used to find vaccines for the flu and other diseases.COVID-19 shots are likely to be limited for awhile, and which type people get will probably depend on what’s available.HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?It should be free. The government is paying for the vaccine itself. And you shouldn't be charged a copay or other fee to get it.The cost for giving the shot will be covered by private and government insurance, based on a set reimbursement fee. If you don't have insurance, providers can tap a government fund to cover costs.WHEN WILL I GET MY SECOND SHOT?It depends on the brand of vaccine. Pfizer's is three weeks later, and Moderna's is four weeks.You'll get a vaccination record card as a reminder to return for a second shot. You might also get reminder texts, calls or letters in the mail, depending on the location. Shots will be recorded in state and local vaccine registries that already keep track of other vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines can’t be mixed and matched, so if a second dose is needed, providers will be checking to make sure you get the right one.Not all vaccines in development require two shots. Johnson & Johnson is testing a single-dose vaccine.WHAT ABOUT SIDE EFFECTS?The experimental vaccines have been tested in tens of thousands of volunteers so far, and serious side effects have not been reported. Health officials will be monitoring for side effects as more people get vaccinated, as well as for any potential longer-term issues.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has noted that people might feel achy or feverish right after the shot, or some soreness in the arm. Other temporary side effects reported by study participants included fatigue, headache and chills.WHAT IF I HAD COVID-19?Having COVID-19 gives you protection against another infection, but it is not known yet how long that immunity will last. And there's nothing to indicate that previously infected people shouldn't get vaccinated, according to the CDC advisory panel.By vaccinating those with prior infections, “The expectation is for them to be more protected,” said Moncef Slaoui, who’s heading U.S. vaccine development. But studies will be needed to support that, he said.People with a prior COVID-19 diagnosis weren’t allowed to volunteer for the vaccine tests. But there was no screening to rule out people who might have been previously infected and not known it. So some people with symptom-free infections might have been included. The CDC panel said there was no need to test for those silent infections before getting a vaccine.For health care workers who had COVID-19, the panel suggests that they might want to let their fellow health workers go ahead of of them since the chance of reinfection is low for the next three months.___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Candice Choi, The Associated Press

  • High-tech projects to peer into health of Skeena River estuary

    The North Coast Regional District has issued a letter of support for two projects employing the latest technology to gain a deeper understanding of the Skeena River estuary ecosystem.  Nanaimo-based Shift Environmental Technologies (SETI) proposes to accurately measure the extent of eel grass beds at Flor Bank using a combination of drone mapping and side-scan imagery, in addition to a second project of using a sonar camera to estimate eulachon run sizes on the Skeena River this spring.  “Both these proposals are novel and employ the newest of technology with the hopes of a deeper understanding of ecosystem services of the estuary,” Robert Milne, SETI’s field operations manger said in a letter to the NCRD.  SETI came up with the project ideas during current work with the Lax Kw’alaams Fishing Enterprise to locate and remove lost and abandoned fishing gear, or ghost gear, using side-scan radar throughout crab-fishing Area B. The area contains high concentrations of ghost gear in sensitive marine habitat that sees some of the heaviest crabbing activity in the province.  SETI hopes to expand the program with other First Nations, as they have the required assets, infrastructure and capacity to keep the projects running and take a leadership role in designing and delivering new industry practices.  The project includes three key goals; a survey and retrieval operations with First Nation fishers to reduce the net load of lost gear in the marine environment; the development of a Pilot Recycling Center to re-use and recycle waste items; and to determine the feasibility of creating value added products from recovered waste, using a circular-economy model.  Lax Kw’alaams Fishing Enterprises is the operational lead for the project with administrative planning and operational support from SETI, alongside local partners Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA), Port Edward Harbour Authority (PEHA) and DP World Inc. Quinn Bender, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View

  • Town applies for development grants for Boutin Ave Lands

    Council gave the green light to two grant funding applications that will go towards the development of the Boutin Avenue lands. Those grants include the Canada Mortgage and Housing Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Grant and the SEED Funding Grant using Colliers Project Leaders consulting services to an amount not to exceed $45,500. The Town always intended to apply for the SEED funding, which could provide around $150,000 for a number of development costs and can be applied for multiple times. The difference in preparing two grant applications instead of one is about $10,000, stated Peter Vana, development services director, during the special meeting on Nov. 21. “When you look at it from that perspective, and you look at how much money you could potentially get out of it, administration’s recommendation is why not apply for both of them,” Vana said. Colliers Project Leaders provided an analysis of how the Boutin Avenue land could qualify for the Rapid Housing Initiative Funding, and Vana noted that the Town of Hinton would qualify for the grant within all the criteria. Funds for the applications come from the development services budget of 2021 and would not prevent any other projects from moving forward. Council approved a collaborative partnership approach in the development of the Boutin Avenue lands with other organizations and developers. Partners will collaboratively seek sources of grant funding to provide affordable housing through a phased approach. The Town of Hinton has been exploring development opportunities for the undeveloped, Town owned lands at the intersection of Boutin Ave and Drinnan Way since 2018.  This summer, two design companies conducted the Boutin Avenue design charrette, an intensive collaborative engagement process, that resulted in a final preferred concept design over a four-day period.  Administration is now exploring opportunities to secure grants to assist with both the servicing and construction of the Boutin Avenue lands. The RHI is a $1B program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians through the rapid construction of affordable housing.  The RHI supports the creation of up to 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units and covers the construction of modular housing, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion of existing buildings to affordable housing. The aim is to commit all funds before March 31, 2021, and ensure housing is available within 12 months of agreements. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2020. The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing for phase one, which includes the tiny home development area under the Boutin Ave lands. The purpose of the SEED Funding grant is support costs for completing pre-development activities related to the construction of new affordable housing supply or renovation of existing affordable housing supply.  This grant opportunity does not have restrictions on the type, building form, or future residents of the project, but there must be a minimum of five affordable units.  The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of community and affordable housing, mixed-used market and affordable rental, or standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing. This grant could provide sufficient dollars to prepare the detail servicing designs for the entire Boutin Avenue lands.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Another school outbreak declared, one school's cases resolved: Here's the latest for Dufferin Schools

    Only one new school case has been recorded by the Upper Grand District School Board since the end of last week, resulting in a declared outbreak at that school. A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Grand Valley and District Public School, with parents/guardians and staff being notified sometime on Friday, Dec. 4. This marks the second case linked to an individual class within the school, which was asked to close and self-isolate prior to this confirmation. “At this time, a second case of COVID has been confirmed,” said Karen Sims, principal designate for Dan Ardis. According to the school, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) has shared that students and staff not connected to the isolated class are not at any additional risk beyond that of the general community. “Our school is safe and remains open to all staff and students who were not directed to self-isolate by Public Health,” added Sims. It was also noted that anyone believed to be at risk has been contacted by WDGPH and would have been provided with instructions on how to proceed. Currently, there are eight active COVID-19 cases in Dufferin County schools within the UGDSB. As of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, Montgomery Village Public School was no longer listed as having an active case of COVID-19 on the UGDSB reporting page. · Centennial Hylands Elementary School - Shelburne (3 active cases, 1 class closure) · Centre Dufferin District High School - Shelburne (2 active cases, 2 class closures) · Grand Valley and District Public School - Grand Valley (2 active case, 1 class closure) · Primrose Elementary School - Mulmur (1 active case, 0 class closures). Current to Dec. 7, WDGPH has identified 26 active cases across Dufferin County, with a total of 11 newly confirmed cases from their previous update on Dec. 4. 353 cases in the area have been resolved. An outbreak was declared at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Dec. 4 following the confirmation of four active cases within the in-patient wing of the hospital. More information regarding COVID-19 cases and trends within WDGPH’s borders is available on their COVID-19 reporting page. Municipal data can now also be found by visiting the ‘Cases by Municipality’ tab under each region.Tabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

  • UK's Johnson to head to Brussels amid Brexit talks deadlock

    BRUSSELS — More than four years after helping set Britain’s course out of the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is headed to EU headquarters to try to finish the job.With less than a month until the U.K.’s economic rupture with the European Union and talks on a new trade deal at a standstill on three crucial issues, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed Monday to meet in person “in the coming days” to see whether they can find common ground.Brussels is dangerous territory for Brexit-backing British leaders. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, came time and again to negotiate a Brexit deal, only to see it repeatedly rejected by her own Parliament, ending her top-level career. Johnson will be hoping for a quick in-and-out that leaves his reputation intact and his country on course for a free trade deal with its biggest economic partner.Johnson and von der Leyen spoke by phone Monday for the second time in 48 hours, as their negotiators were stuck in gridlocked trade talks. They said after the call that that “significant differences” remained on three key issues — fishing rights, fair-competition rules and the governance of future disputes — and “the conditions for finalizing an agreement are not there.”The two leaders said in a joint statement they planned to discuss the remaining differences "in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days."Despite the continuing impasse, plans for a top-level meeting will be seen as a sign there is still a chance of a deal, though No. 10 Downing St. said the situation was “tricky” and failure a distinct possibility.No timing was given for the face-to-face meeting. Leaders of the 27 EU nations are due to hold a two-day summit in Brussels starting Thursday.EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had no news of a breakthrough when be briefed ambassadors of the 27 member states early Monday on the chances of a deal with London before the Dec. 31 deadline.Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Barnier’s message was “very downbeat.”Penny Mordaunt, a junior minister for Brexit planning, told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the “level playing field” — competition rules that Britain must agree to to gain access to the EU market — was the most difficult unresolved issue.Officials on both sides said there were also major differences over the legal oversight of any trade deal and European boats’ access to U.K. waters.While the U.K. left the EU politically on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union through Dec. 31. Reaching a trade deal by then would ensure there are no tariffs and trade quotas on goods exported or imported by the two sides, although there would still be new costs and red tape.Both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, but most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit because the U.K. does almost half its trade with the bloc.EU member states have to unanimously support any post-Brexit trade deal and the agreement still needs to be voted on by the European parliament, procedures that would push any deal right up to the end-of-year deadline.While both Britain and the EU say they want a trade deal, trust and goodwill are strained after months of testy negotiations.In a further complication, Johnson’s government on Monday revived legislation that breaches the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement it struck with the EU last year.The U.K. government acknowledges that the Internal Market Bill breaks international law, and the legislation has been condemned by the EU, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and scores of British lawmakers, including many from Johnson’s own Conservative Party.The House of Lords, Parliament’s upper chamber, removed the law-breaking clauses from the legislation last month, but Johnson’s government is asking lawmakers to put them back in.Britain says the bill, which gives the government power to override parts of the withdrawal agreement relating to trade with Northern Ireland, is needed as an “insurance policy” to protect the flow of goods within the U.K. in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The EU sees it as an act of bad faith that could imperil Northern Ireland’s peace settlement.On Wednesday the U.K. plans to introduce a Taxation Bill that contains more measures along the same lines and would further irritate the EU.But the British government offered the bloc an olive branch on the issue, saying it would remove the lawbreaking clauses if a joint U.K.-EU committee on Northern Ireland found solutions in the coming days. It said talks in the committee, which continued Monday, had been constructive.___Jill Lawless reported from London. Samuel Petrequin contributed from Brussels.___Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/BrexitRaf Casert And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

  • Deaths, outbreaks on the rise in long term care homes

    CBC News Network's Natalie Kalata speaks with Dr. Nathan Stall, Geriatrician at Toronto's Sinai Health System.

  • Ontario hits ‘critical point’ as Mississauga councillors single out Brampton

    The Brampton food delivery driver who earned $8, tip included, to shuttle dessert to a customer in Burlington. The factory worker who packages luxury clothing during lockdown. The warehouse employee concerned about getting paid if he gets sick. To highlight some of these stories after what she called damaging rhetoric about the South Asian-Canadian community following Diwali, Dr. Amanpreet Brar launched Humans in Brampton last month, a social media campaign that she hopes will highlight the contributions of essential workers in the city. “They continue to go to these minimum wage jobs – sometimes in unsafe conditions – but at the same time are being blamed for the spike in cases without appropriate resources and messaging,” said Brar, a general surgery resident physician at the University of Toronto. “In many ways, quarantining or staying at home during a lockdown is a privilege that a lot of Brampton residents don’t have.” The ICES database, created by academics collaborating between universities across Ontario and funded by the provincial government, shows between November 22 and 28, 4 of the 10 worst hit neighbourhoods in the province are in Peel and 16 out of 50 at the top of the list are in the region. Toronto, with double the population, has 18 neighbourhoods on the list. The data uses postal code information and is based on the test positivity rate in each corresponding area.  The worst of Peel’s postal code areas is in Mississauga and had a test positivity rate of 18.8 percent during the most recent week for which data is available. Provincial and regional guidelines establish 2.5 to 3 percent test positivity as the benchmark. Rates of infection above this indicate viral spread in the area is not being controlled through testing, contact tracing and other mitigation measures.  Overall, during this same period, according to the ICES data, Peel had the worst test positivity rate by far, at 10.3 percent, followed by Toronto at 6 percent and York at 5.7 percent. Neighbouring Halton Region, which had the eighth worst rate of all regions, was at 3.3 percent. On Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted the province has “reached a critical point” in the pandemic. She reported 1,859 new cases: 463 in Peel; and 504 in Toronto.  Some indicators in Peel have shifted while COVID-19 test positivity has increased, according to Peel Public Health’s December 4 report. In the week ending November 28, positivity rates were up across the board compared to the previous week: Brampton’s was 13.8 percent; Peel’s overall rate was 10.6 percent (a slight discrepancy compared to the ICES data); Caledon’s was 7.8 percent; and Mississauga had a 7.6 percent test positivity rate for the most recent week recorded. Three percent of those in Peel who tested positive are hospitalized. At Trillium Health Partners, which operates both Mississauga hospitals, 75 COVID-19 patients are admitted, with 17 in critical care as of December 4. Three weeks ago, there were about half as many admitted patients at a time when bed occupancy at both Trillium hospitals was beyond the number of patients each facility is equipped to treat. This means that some were either being treated in hallways and other non-treatment spaces, or some patients had to be sent to other hospitals.  The Region’s weekly COVID update shows acute-care bed capacity at all three hospitals combined (including Brampton’s) is well past the safe threshold.   The William Osler Health System, which runs Brampton Civic, the city’s lone full-service hospital, began transferring patients to free up beds for COVID-19 patients last month, and currently has 66 inpatients with the virus; 15 are in critical care. Both health systems have launched surge protocols, meaning “non-traditional spaces” in the hospitals are being used for treatment and certain surgeries are cancelled. Civic, which is chronically overcrowded, generally operates under these conditions. A freedom of information investigation by The Pointer revealed 3,035 patients were treated in hallways and other makeshift spaces at Civic in 2018. It’s the hospital where the term ‘hallway healthcare’ was coined in Ontario.   In Mississauga, though positivity and weekly incidence rates are lower than the region’s, the city’s numbers for these crucial indicators are three times higher than the Province’s “red-control” health intervention benchmark.  But compared to Brampton’s alarming COVID picture, key indicators in its larger neighbour to the south are not nearly as bad. Mississauga’s test positivity rate is about half the figure in Brampton, and the smaller city has had infection rates approximately two to three times higher than Mississauga over the past two weeks. Brampton continues to be one of the worst hit hotspots in the country. On December 1, it recorded 381 infections, the second highest total since 386 were reported on November 12. The number on the first day of this month represents a rate of 5.86 infections for every 10,000 Brampton residents, based on a population of 650,000. The rate on the same day in Mississauga was 2.12, based on 750,000 residents, and in Ontario, using a population of 14.5 million, it was 1.18 for every 10,000 residents on December 1. The high numbers in Brampton have created a complicated dynamic around the Regional Council table, as Mississauga and Caledon councillors have questioned why businesses and residents in their municipalities are being governed using data that is heavily weighted by their neighbour in the middle. They argue that COVID-19 measures being dictated by the Province should be based on the picture in each individual municipality, not Peel as a whole. Businesses in Mississauga have questioned whether they will be forced to remain in lockdown, even if Mississauga’s indicators decrease below the grey-zone thresholds, but Peel’s do not, largely because of the situation in Brampton. Led by Mississauga members, Region of Peel councillors voted on December 3 to ask Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh to advocate for the use of local municipal data, instead of overall Peel figures, to govern health interventions in each municipality that will affect retailers and other businesses. The successful motion was moved and seconded by Mississauga’s Ward 2 Councillor Karen Ras and Ward 5 Councillor Carolyn Parrish, who has one of the worst hit neighbourhoods in her ward. Brampton councillors at the Region did not support the decision, but they were outvoted by their Caledon and Mississauga counterparts.  Loh said he can ask the Province to start applying individual COVID-19 management protocols for each municipality, though he expressed doubt that Queen’s Park will allow it. Such a decision would not be unprecedented. Early in the summer, the provincial government did not treat the region of Windsor-Essex as one, and kept hard hit farm communities where outbreaks had occurred back in Stage-1, under the old COVID framework, while the rest of the region was allowed to move into Stage-2, before the other areas were eventually placed in the same category.  Loh focused part of his presentation to regional councillors on a plan to tackle health inequities in Peel that will be detailed at an upcoming council meeting.  According to provincial data, Ontario registered 1,780 COVID-19 cases on December 4. Toronto reported 633 new infections, followed by Peel with 433 and York Region at 152. On December 2, Peel accounted for the highest portion of Ontario’s new infections, with 592 of 1,824 cases, a trend that carried over from previous days. The Region’s weekly epidemiological update released Friday presents more troubling data. The acute-care bed capacity in Peel’s hospitals reached 96 percent the week ending November 30, well above the 90 percent threshold for the red-category, which indicates immediate action has to be taken to avoid a worst case scenario. Intensive care bed capacity was at 82 percent, dangerously close to the 90 percent threshold. Of all confirmed infections in Peel from the start of the pandemic to December 3, 48 percent were contracted in the household, 22.5 percent have been picked up in the community (the specific setting is unknown) and 15 percent have been associated with close contact, which can include interactions outside Peel. Peel Public Health reports outbreaks were the cause of 7 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the Region since September, with two-thirds of community outbreaks originating in workplaces, and the remainder primarily from schools. Peel District School Board issued changes to the COVID-19 screening process to parents and community members, calling for students to remain at home if they present with at least one mild symptom of the virus. The student and entire household are required to remain at home until one of several conditions are met, including symptoms not associated with COVID-19. Brampton has the highest proportion of online learners within the Peel District School Board, at about 66 percent of students in elementary and 56 percent in secondary schools, according to a November 10 report by the Board. This represents at least 20 percent more than the proportion of students learning online in Mississauga and Caledon. Though most of Brampton’s students are at home, many in the city’s workforce have been forced to perform essential functions on the jobsite. To meaningfully assist those in the impossible situation of choosing between health and livelihood, frontline workers are using an approach that borrows from harm reduction strategies when informing patients they tested positive for COVID-19, said Laura Guerrero, CEO of WellFort Community Health Services. “We have had numerous cases of people who will say over the phone… ‘no, I have not been in contact with anyone,’ and then you overhear kids, or you hear somebody talking in the household,” she said. In a non-judgmental conversation, staff tell the patient what they should do to avoid spreading the virus, and offer to drop off masks and food baskets to low-income households where residents are attempting to quarantine. Staff also connect clients to a one-time session with a clinical counsellor, and provide referrals to primary care, especially if the client is a newcomer or does not have health coverage.   “I feel that they’re a segment of our population that sometimes are forgotten,” Guerrero said. Through its food security programming, WellFort delivered close to 200 food hampers to Brampton residents, mainly in the Bramalea area, and is helping clients apply for a month of rent relief through funding it secured from a partner agency. “I didn’t know I could get tested without a health card. Not only did I get the test, [but] me and my family will be able to see a doctor regularly,” said one WellFort community client in a testimonial shared with The Pointer. “We have not seen a doctor since we came to Canada, over 2 years [ago]. Having food delivered to us while in self-isolation has helped us focus on paying the rent." Culturally sensitive care is the focus of the new South Asian COVID Task Force, a group of volunteers with backgrounds in medicine, law, and public health who are aiming to target health inequities by providing accessible information to communities. As a member of the taskforce, Dr. Brar is spending time between her surgical residency and social media campaign, to connect with members of the South Asian-Canadian community in Brampton and “push back that narrative” that emerged on social and traditional media following Diwali, when misinformation was posted suggesting widespread celebrations took place in violation of COVID-restriction measures.   “When I interview residents, what I'm hearing is there's a huge disconnect” between the South Asian-Canadian community and others in Peel, Brar said. “After the shaming and stigmatization that has happened, it damaged the relationship even more.” Email: vjosa.isai@thepointer.com Twitter: @LaVjosa COVID-19 is impacting all Canadians. At a time when vital public information is needed by everyone, The Pointer has taken down our paywall on all stories relating to the pandemic and those of public interest to ensure every resident of Brampton and Mississauga has access to the facts. For those who are able, we encourage you to consider a subscription. This will help us report on important public interest issues the community needs to know about now more than ever. You can register for a 30-day free trial HERE. Thereafter, The Pointer will charge $10 a month and you can cancel any time right on the website. Thank you.Vjosa Isai, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer

  • Giant Christmas card mural displayed at Jasper church

    A unique idea came to be during a board meeting at St. Mary and St. George Anglican Church in October. "Somebody came up with an idea to create a huge Christmas card about the Christmas story - the birth of Jesus," said Jennifer Ottaway, a board member who is a painter, illustrator and sketch artist.  "I heard them say that, and somebody said, 'Not the traditional story...something different.'" Ottaway's artistic gears started turning and she volunteered to give that idea some form.  Ottaway was given a budget to work with.  With two sheets of plywood, some exterior primer and a small selection of basic primary colours, she had a starting point, and threw her own supply of paints into the mix to make stronger colours.  Her creation, a detailed scene, took 20 hours to do - but then she did have an eight-foot square  canvas to cover.  Ottaway chose the image she painted, "because there was a story in it”.  She said, “There's action: King Wenceslas was sitting in the castle, saw a man outside collecting firewood. He asked his page - his servant - where that man was, where he lived.  “The poor man lived in a cave on the king's property. He and the page went with supplies to give to the man.  “At the end of the story, the page, a young fellow, says he's tired and cold, and the king said, 'Follow in my footsteps.' And apparently there was warmth in the footprints."  Ottaway said it was nice to see the church members working together to find a solution, especially this Christmas.  "We had other plans, but they've been squashed by COVID," she said. She said the church group purchased lights to be set up by the card.  "Light is primordial - it helps our spirit, helps our health," Ottaway said.  "In the Anglican Church, there's an advent wreath with candles on it. They represent hope, peace, joy and love. So we're making a wreath to go in front of the card - an outdoor wreath." Reverend Andreas Sigrist said, "I just love it, how it came together. It's something Jennifer created. She has a gift."  He encourages people to follow and to exercise what they're passionate about and what they're good at. Sigrist said, "The art depicts the beautiful spirit we see emerging in our community, especially in this pandemic. It's brought out something beautiful. "There's a lot of things we can't do, but the card is an expression, an act of hope. My hope is this art can communicate something that words can't. I hope people can come to look at it, and kids see the details.  “That's another important thing: asking questions. They're (important) for discovering the truth."Joanne McQuarrie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

  • 'Thank God,' says N.L. premier upon announcing first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week

    Newfoundland and Labrador, one of 14 vaccine distribution sites across the country, will get 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week. They will be distributed from the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, and more doses will come after that. "Thank God," said Premier Andrew Furey, who announced the development at the start of Monday's COVID-19 briefing. "This is big news for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador."The 14 vaccine distribution sites across the country were named by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just an hour before the provincial COVID-19 briefing began. Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine will launch a mass inoculation campaign, which is expected to take many months to complete.Trudeau said these doses will be delivered by the company directly to 14 distribution centres now equipped with the necessary cold storage. This particular vaccine must be stored at –80 C, which will make the logistics of distribution "incredibly complex," Trudeau said.A dry runFurey explained Monday that the province is taking part in a logistical dry run of distributing the vaccine.Two thermal shipping containers, containing dry ice and not the vaccine, will arrive in Newfoundland and Labrador later this week. The dry run, or so-called practice run, being run by the Public Health Agency of Canada, is aimed at ensuring that the vaccine can be delivered and then stored appropriately so doses are not wasted.There will be a trial of the freezer being shipped "to ensure [the vaccine] can actually be shipped and received here," said Furey. "That's kinda a test to ensure that the vaccine again can be stably shipped here and then transported to Health Science Centre with appropriately checking the temperature along the way and the stability along the way."Furey cautioned that the fight against the virus is not over. "Hope is on the horizon … [but] we are not there yet," he said. Who gets it first? There isn't a hard and fast list of who will get the vaccine first in the province, said Furey. He said the N.L. vaccination task force announced last Friday was working on logistics but Trudeau's details on the first doses are "new news to us that it's coming this quickly."But Furey pointed to the guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization when it comes to who gets the vaccine first. Last week, the committee said the limited initial quantity of doses should be reserved for people who are most at risk of contracting the virus and developing severe symptoms — elderly residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities, retirement homes and chronic-care hospitals, and the staff who care for them.After long-term-care residents and staff are immunized, NACI said, the next priority group should be all Canadians over the age of 80.When asked if rotational workers would be considered a priority group to get the vaccine, Fitzgerald echoed Furey, saying the elderly and high-risk groups are the priority, and who is next in line is still being discussed. "As we proceed through the vaccine rollout over the coming months, those are all questions we will be addressing at that time," she said. Partly because it's not clear how many doses are coming — or when — said Fitzgerald, when it comes to what a provincewide vaccine rollout will look like, "a plan is not set in stone."Since the vaccine is being distributed from the Health Sciences Centre, will only people in the St. John's metro area be eligible to get the first doses of the vaccine?That won't be the case, said Fitzgerald, though there are some factors at play with the first batch of 1,950 doses. "We have to follow some specifications that the manufacturer has asked us to follow," she said, noting that she can't disclose those details at this time. "But once we are we will certainly be quite transparent about how we are distributing that vaccine."The vaccine requires two doses per person, and Health Minister John Haggie said his department will use the electronic system to keep information and appointments for second doses that is being used for the flu shot vaccine. Bubble still burstIn his opening remarks Monday afternoon, Furey also said that Newfoundland and Labrador would not rejoin the Atlantic bubble for at least the next month. That means anyone arriving from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will have to continue to self-isolate for 14 days. Furey said the rationale for remaining out of the bubble is to ensure the health of people in the province, but also to take other steps to avoid a lockdown. He pointed to sweeping new restrictions announced in P.E.I. on Sunday night and said, "We don't want to go there."While N.L. has no new recorded cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the source of two cases identified in Harbour Breton is still unknown, prompting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald to urge extra precautions.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Cardi B, Post Malone, Foo Fighters to headline Montreal's 2021 Osheaga festival

    Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer's event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.The statement says organizers "have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch." It adds they "will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change."Event producer and promoter Evenko says it will issue refunds if the event can't go forward.The Quebec company adds it's too soon to announce details on whether the festival will be a socially distanced experience or require attendees to have proof of having taken a COVID-19 vaccine, should there be one.A statement emailed to The Canadian Press says "whatever Osheaga does, they will be 100 per cent sure that they are doing it responsibly according to whatever guidelines the government and scientific community advise are the proper ways to proceed, since the situation continues to evolve constantly.""We want our fans to be safe. And the bands, too," said the statement.The Foo Fighters were among those scheduled to perform at this year's Osheaga before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.The rock group is set release a new album next year and headline the first night of Osheaga's 15th anniversary festival.Osheaga has added a payment plan for those who buy passes before Jan. 15, 2021, with the option to pay over the course of several months. Details are available online: https://www.osheaga.com/enThis report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Congress faces Christmas showdown with Trump over tech and defense bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Congress will return to Washington during its Christmas holiday break if necessary to override President Donald Trump's threatened veto of a $740 billion defense bill, lawmakers said on Monday, with one senior Republican saying Trump's stance risked "punishing" the troops. Trump last week repeatedly vowed to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, if it does not repeal a law that protects companies like Alphabet Inc's Google, Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc from liability for what appears on their platforms.

  • COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people now available across Nova Scotia

    Testing is now available across Nova Scotia for asymptomatic people looking to see if they have COVID-19."This is an opportunity for Nova Scotians to help keep each other safe, especially as we approach the holiday season," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Monday. "By getting tested, you can help us limit the potential spread of the virus by detecting positive cases in people who do not have symptoms."The testing is available to people who: * Do not have symptoms of COVID-19. * Have not travelled outside Atlantic Canada in the last 14 days. * Have not visited a potential exposure location. * Have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive.Appointments are required for the testing and can be booked until Dec. 13 by using the online assessment tool and choosing the asymptomatic option.Asymptomatic testing has been available to people in the central zone at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth since late November. Appointments are not required.Pop-up rapid testing sites will continue to operate around the province, but will only be available to people who are 16 or older.8 new cases MondayNova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, two of which are school-related cases announced Sunday.One case was identified at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth. Three other new cases were discovered in the central zone and are all related to previously reported cases.The other school-based case was at Berwick and District School in the Annapolis Valley. There is one other new case in the western zone, which includes the Valley, South Shore and southwest Nova Scotia. It is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.The remaining two cases are within the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton and the Antigonish and Guysborough areas. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other case is under investigation."We know this virus wants to spread, but we also know we can contain it if we follow the public health guidance," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release Monday. "It is crucial that everyone limit non-essential travel, follow the gathering limits in your region, wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands."Both Forsyth Elementary School and Berwick and District School will remain closed until Thursday for cleaning and contact tracing. Any close contacts will hear from Public Health and will be advised to self-isolate and get tested.At-home learning will take place during the closure, with an update to come on Wednesday.Potential COVID-19 exposureOn Monday night, the Nova Scotia Health Authority warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight (8210) on Dec. 4 from Toronto (8:49 p.m.) to Sydney (11:55 p.m.). It is asking passengers in rows 16 to 20 to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test online.All other passengers on the flight should self-isolate and watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the coronavirus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18.Vaccine to arrive in N.S. next weekPrime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada by the end of the year.In a statement to CBC News, Nova Scotia's Department of Health said the province is expected to receive 1,950 doses next week.Before that, the province will participate in a dry-run exercise with the manufacturer, the federal government, Dalhousie University and health system partners to prepare for the vaccine's arrival.The exercise will test shipping, delivery, tracking and storage, but will not include the vaccine.There are now 90 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the virus."Over the past few days, we have seen a decline in case numbers. While this is good news, it is does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a risk," Strang said in the release. "If we don't follow all the public health measures, we could easily see a spike in cases."The new cases were discovered among 1,242 tests completed at Nova Scotia Health Authority labs on Sunday.The province has completed 200,253 tests since March.The health authority is advising of two potential exposures on two Air Canada flights to Sydney in recent weeks. A full list of exposures in the province can be found here.Cases in the Atlantic provincesNewfoundland and Labrador announced on Monday that it would not rejoin the Atlantic bubble for at least a month. That means anyone arriving from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will have to continue to self-isolate for 14 days. P.E.I. announced on Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21. The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:SymptomsAnyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough.Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811: * Sore throat. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Runny nose.MORE TOP STORIES

  • 'No lawyer is good for me:' Accused in Alberta doctor slaying to represent himself

    RED DEER, Alta. — A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta has pleaded not guilty and insisting on representing himself at trial.Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the summer slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer. Mabiour spoke by phone during a brief court appearance Monday.He repeated earlier assertions that he doesn't want a lawyer, doesn't trust the Canadian legal system and intends to represent himself.Justice John Hopkins warned Mabiour about the perils of self-representation."You are facing a serious charge of first-degree murder. ... If convicted the maximum sentence is life in prison. If you wish to represent yourself, you have every right to do so. If you represent yourself, you will be at a disadvantage unless you have had extensive legal training," Hopkins said."It is much more likely that a trained lawyer will be able to advance your defence fully and effectively. My opinion, sir, is it would be in your best interests if you were represented by a lawyer."Mabiour said he still intends to act as his own lawyer at trial. The Crown said a trial would last about four weeks."A lawyer cannot do anything about my case. No lawyer is good for me in Canada. I'm a Black man," Mabiour told the judge."There is no lawyer good for me to defend me."Prosecutor Dominique Mathurin said the Crown is prepared to proceed to trial and Mabiour has made his position clear."We've had many discussions around Mr. Mabiour finding counsel and that seems to be his decision at this point," she said.The judge said it's "premature" to set a trial date and ordered the case set over until Feb. 1."I expect this is something that we should have a fairly extensive pretrial conference on," Hopkins said.Mabiour also pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.The court previously ordered a psychiatric exam and was found fit to stand trial.Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital. One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete. RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Follow @BillGraveland on TwitterBill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • No social gatherings allowed, says Kenney

    Enhanced public health measures have been implemented across Alberta as a result of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases. Measures were announced on Nov. 24 by Premiere Jason Kenney, who stated that the mandatory restrictions will be in place for three weeks at which point they will be reviewed. “I certainly did not go into public service, nor did anyone sitting around our cabinet table, in order to impose restrictions on how people live their lives. But we believe these are the minimum restrictions needed right now to safeguard our healthcare system, while avoiding widespread damage to people’s livelihoods,” Kenney stated. He noted that social gatherings are the key reason why COVID-19 continues to spread. Indoor close contacts must be limited to people in the same household, and people who live alone can have up to the same two non-household contacts for the duration of the restriction. Mandatory restriction across Alberta include no indoor social gatherings in any setting, a maximum of 10 people at outdoor gatherings as well as weddings and funeral services, no receptions permitted, no festivals or events, at-home learning for grades 7-12 between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11, at-home learning for grades K-6 between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, and working from home where possible. Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year and students and families can choose to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams. “Rising cases in our workplaces and homes driven disproportionately by social gatherings means that we are seeing rising cases in schools as well. There is limited transmission within the schools but more community transmission affecting the schools and their ability to operate,” Kenney said. While the province only made masks mandatory in the Calgary and Edmonton zones, Hinton has its own mandatory mask bylaw for all public spaces for those aged five and up. Hinton is currently included in the enhanced area where places of worship are only allowed at ⅓ of normal attendance, as well as restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27. Businesses and services closed include banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, auditoria and concert venues, non-approved or licensed markets, community centres, children’s play places or indoor playgrounds, and all levels of sport. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges are allowed to remain open until 11 pm with a maximum of six people from the same immediate household at a table, only allowing people who live alone to meet with two non-household contacts, and not allowing other services like billiards, games, or darts. Most retail businesses, such as grocery stores and clothing stores, may remain open with capacity limited to 25 per cent of their Alberta Fire Code occupancy. Several entertainment services have the same restrictions, including movie theatres, museums, and libraries. Businesses normally open by appointment only will not be allowed to offer walk in services. Violating the public health order may come at a cost of a $1,000 fine, and individuals can be prosecuted for up to $100,000 for a first offense. “We will enforce these rules against social gatherings and those who break these rules will be subject to fines,” Kenney said. He added that the province will look for ways to allow peace officers to fine those breaking the rules. Measures are put in place now in order for the province to review before Christmas, and measures can be adjusted in the meantime based on the results, Kenney said. “Just 11 days ago, I told Albertans that we were at a dangerous juncture. We resisted calls for a lockdown of our society because of the profound damage it would cause especially for the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by policies like that,” Kenney noted. Instead, previous targeted measures focused on places where the data clearly showed COVID-19 was spreading, but the virus continues to spread and is picking up speed. The virus continues to set records for daily confirmed cases and as of Nov. 24 there have been 492 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta. Continuing care outbreaks have quadrupled since Oct. 1, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Kenney stated that Alberta has 8,400 acute care beds, which the province is working to increase. As of Nov. 24, 348 Albertans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 66 were in intensive care. Hinton has ten confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24, and Yellowhead County has 14.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • ‘We’re the vulnerable ones’: Why women living in Toronto’s public parks during COVID-19 choose outdoor tents over indoor shelters

    For a fleeting moment this summer, Kassandra Grainger lived indoors. She  packed her things from Toronto’s Moss Park, and followed a path  encouraged by city officials — accepting a space in a nearby hotel it  was using as a shelter. Grainger said  she’d been homeless since leaving an unhealthy relationship. Before  coming to the park, she’d worried about sleeping places with enough  visibility to be safe, noting that being in public places is an  important consideration for homeless women living outside.  “Anywhere  where there’s a gathering, somewhere where other people can see me.  That way, if something’s being done wrong to me, then hopefully somebody  would’ve been able to help,” she said. “We have to, because we’re the  vulnerable ones. We’re taken advantage of more than a man.” Throughout  the COVID-19 pandemic, encampments like the one in Moss Park have  sprung up increasingly across Toronto, with the city most recently  counting 395 tents in 66 parks. And  roughly 31 per cent of encampment residents who have interacted with the  city’s Streets to Homes team have been women, who face particular fears  and difficulties when living outside. But several also challenge the  city’s assertion that indoor shelters are safer, their stories showing  it isn’t just fear of catching COVID-19 that’s keeping people in in  public parks. Multiple  women told the Star they intend to stay outside until they’re offered  adequate housing — preparing to hunker down as the weather cools, and  Toronto’s parks are blanketed in snow. While  the city says 1,100 people have been moved during the pandemic from  encampments — which are illegal — to indoor spaces, Grainger’s time in  the hotel was short-lived.  Within days of leaving Moss Park, she was back, and now vows to stay put until she’s offered a permanent home. The  36-year-old, who said she struggles with mental disabilities and  obsessive-compulsive disorder, found it impossible to adjust to the  sudden rules of the formal shelter setup — most of all, the visitor  restrictions in the hotel.  She also  feared having to cage her brown mastiff, Tasha, in order to enter the  city’s regular shelter system. She keeps the dog by her side for extra  security. “She is my safety,” Grainger said.  Being  a woman outside meant being particularly vulnerable, she told the Star,  and carefully considering where she slept in order to avoid being  “taken advantage of.”  When she first  moved to Moss Park, she’d been living in a tent — though she said it  was prone to collapsing. Grainger and others also noted their tents were  regularly stolen. More recently, she  and Tasha have stayed in a tiny wooden shelter made by a Toronto  carpenter, designed to keep as much warmth in as possible. The city has  warned the shelter-maker to stop distributing them, saying they break  the municipal code. On  a recent afternoon, the structure was slung with a large blue tarp,  coated with a fresh layer of snow. Beyond the warmth, Grainger said  being able to lock the door while she’s sleeping has made a difference:  “It makes me feel a heck of a lot safer.” To  Julie Watson, a 55-year-old who found herself homeless after struggling  with a gambling problem, life in an encampment feels like a safer  option than the shelter system. She  described an incident that took place near the last shelter where she  stayed, alleging that a man had tried to sexually assault her. “If  it happened to other women, they might turn around and say, ‘I’ll just  go to another shelter,’” she said. “But I refuse to go.” Now in Alexandra Park, Watson stays with a man named Domenico, who she described as her protector and brother figure. “He  will never let anything harm me,” she said. She was frightened of being  alone; Domenico, she said, never let that situation arise. Angelique  Beaupre hasn’t been as lucky. The 28-year-old said she was sexually  assaulted while staying in a downtown encampment this summer, by someone  who wasn’t living there. Staff at nearby Sanctuary Ministries confirmed  the incident, and that police were involved. “It kind of messes with a person’s brain,” Beaupre said. “(But) the first mistake he made was doing what he did to me … I don’t like bullies.” She  doesn’t shy away from discussing her other struggles — challenges with  her mental health, and drug use that started after she used painkillers  for scoliosis long ago. Living outside, she’s gotten used to feeling ill constantly: she had a cold when she first spoke to the Star. But Beaupre said a major hurdle to going inside is finding a place where she and her boyfriend can go together. The  city declined to provide information on Beaupre’s case — or any others  in this story — but said couples are generally eligible for hotel spots,  respites and some shelters. Several  women who spoke to the Star discussed their concerns around safety, but  Priyanka Sheth — executive director of Sistering, a Toronto agency that  works with homeless and precariously housed women — pointed out their  definitions may be drastically different. When  the city was trying to encourage women to come inside, Sheth urged  staff to consider what a safety concern meant for each person. Were they  scared for their physical security, or was it their emotional safety  that kept them outside? She questioned whether the city’s stance that indoor shelter is always the safer option is the most effective approach. “In  the same way we look at war — anything else — women are at greater  risk,” she said, about the dangers of sexual violence for women in the  encampments. But for some, she said, the encampment gives them something intangible that they couldn’t find elsewhere. “The  encampments at least allow for a sense of belonging. When nobody wants  you, any sense of belonging is significant … it’s about how you form  community,” she said. “When the streets become your home, and you’re  shunned from so many places, then you survive with each other.” In  Sheth’s ideal world, the city would allow people to camp in a specific  area, and provide supports there to create a sort of stepping-stone for  them to accept more help. Women with  bad experiences in shelters may not trust someone simply telling them it  was safe, she said, and the transition isn’t always easy. Dr.  Andrew Boozary, executive director of population health and social  medicine at Toronto’s University Health Network, urged officials to  avoid taking a “paternalistic” view of the camps. “We  can’t keep prescribing things for people that we think are best for  them. When people are saying what they feel is unsafe, we have to  listen,” Boozary said. “I  really do support what the encampment movement has been. It’s been  people who are marginalized, who felt shut out of the system, who’ve not  felt safe. They’ve made the active decision to take care of each other,  and support each other, through the pandemic.” While  some members of the public may not like the look of “tent cities,”  tearing them down didn’t address the root issue. “We have to build up  housing, and trust,” Boozary said. Sylvia  Braithwaite, director of 24-hour services at Toronto’s Fred Victor,  said she believes the city is coming from a “caring perspective” in  trying to move people from encampments. There  is a “huge risk” to being outside through the winter, but she’s seen  women scared of the shelter system, feeling it to be unsafe. Temporary  shelters in hotels are a good solution for those needing private space,  she said. But if some chose to stay  outside, particularly during COVID-19, Braithwaite suggested the city  make sure they’re out of harm’s way. “Hopefully,  there is flexibility in the system to provide a coordinated approach,  to support them while this pandemic is happening,” said Braithwaite. Beyond  the Streets to Homes team, she suggested the city could create a sort  of community outreach team — potentially including nurses, mental health  and addiction supports, and housing workers — to ensure people living  outside had what they needed. The  city has said it made a decision based on scarce resources to make  “safer” indoor spaces available, instead of building infrastructure to  support people who live in the parks. Shelter  system director Gord Tanner said Braithwaite and Sheth raise valid  questions, but he still believes the city needs to “do better than  settling for people living in parks” — though he acknowledged it may  need to be “an interim strategy of sorts.” Tanner  said the city hadn’t recently been enforcing the bylaw prohibiting  tents in parks because it could lead to residents scattering to other  parks or even ravines. “If people  aren’t going to accept the offers that we have to come indoors and we  move forward with enforcement, or we don’t have the adequate space to  come indoors, then where are they going to go?” Tanner said. The city’s focus for now is to provide people with options, he added. Some  women in encampments have taken up the city’s offer. Sarah White, 31,  lived in a tent in Toronto with her partner from March until they moved  into a shelter hotel mid-summer. The  hotel offered her personal space, and eliminated the worries of sleeping  in an open room, like having her possessions stolen. She’s also  grateful to be out of the cold. Still,  White said, “in a lot of ways, I miss my tent,” noting that she had  more privacy without staff regularly knocking at her door. She’s hoping that staying puts her on a “fast track” to permanent housing. Since  Grainger left her hotel spot, that’s been her hope, too. “I’m not  leaving until I have somewhere I can call home, my own home,” she said. But her resolve has been weakening. Without volunteers supporting the camp, she suspects she’d have already relented. “We would not make it,” she said. “The government would have won a long time ago.”Victoria Gibson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Romania’s centre-right prime minister resigns after election

    BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s centre-right prime minister resigned Monday after a general election in which voters delivered nominal victory to the left-leaning, populist opposition party.With 95% of votes counted in Sunday's election, Ludovic Orban’s National Liberals have been defeated by the populist Social Democrat Party. However the Social Democrats appear unlikely to emerge on top in what promises to be prolonged post-election wrangling to form a new coalition government.With most ballots counted, the populist, corruption-prone and fiscally reckless Social Democrat Party (PSD) had around 30% of the vote, with Orban's reformist centre-right National Liberal Party trailing them by about 5%. The progressive USR-Plus alliance, which has pledged not to be part of any Social Democrat-led government, won about 15% of the vote.Only two other parties crossed the 5% threshold to enter Parliament: the far-right AUR alliance, whose vocal opposition to coronavirus restrictions resonated with close to 9% per cent of voters, and the UDMR party that represents the country's Hungarian minority, which won around 6%.Earlier Monday, Orban said that coalition talks with the Social Democrats were out of the question but did not provide a clear explanation for how his party hoped to reach a new governing majority in the 465-seat bicameral parliament.“I want to be very clear, we will never negotiate with the PSD, we will not let the PSD harm Romania,” Orban said.The AUR alliance was established just a year ago under the leadership that militates against same-sex marriages and was supportive of Orthodox Church clerics who defied pandemic restrictions in Romania to hold religious ceremonies. But it did surprisingly well among Romania’s expats, having taken the lead in Italy and coming in second in Spain and France.Some 4 million Romanians who live abroad, mostly in Western Europe, have traditionally voted for reform-oriented parties that seek to ally the county with the European Union mainstream, but the pandemic has apparently upended traditional allegiances.The National Liberals have controlled Romania’s minority government since October 2019 when the Social Democrats lost a confidence vote in the parliament after a chaotic tenure that had seen it run through three prime ministers and dozens of ministers in the space of just three years. The Social Democratic-led government had drawn heavy criticism from the EU for its interference with the judiciary and a cascade of corruption scandals involving prominent members.But it defied pre-election polls to become the nominal winner of Sunday's vote with unfeasible promises to preserve Romania’s welfare state model and after the minority National Liberals government faced strong criticism for its handling of the pandemic.Romania was plagued by widespread poverty even before the pandemic, with over 25% of the population of 19 million living on less than $5.50 a day. The pandemic has exacerbated structural problems, including the near-collapse of the public health care system.As a result of the pandemic and virus-related restrictions, Romania’s fiscal deficit is expected to widen this year to around 9% of gross domestic product, compared with 4.3% in 2019. The coronavirus continues to spread in Romania, with almost two-thirds of over a half-million infections and nearly a half of the country's over 12,300 virus-related deaths registered in the past two months alone.Only 33% of potential Romanian voters went to the polls Sunday, compared with nearly 39.5 per cent in 2016. Observers blamed the historically low turnout on voters' fears of infection, but also on general disillusionment with Romania's political class.The Associated Press