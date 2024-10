CBC

A 40-year-old man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, following a double stabbing inside a restaurant in Newmarket, Ont., police say.Officers responded to reports of a stabbing inside a restaurant in the area of Davis Drive and Longford Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday, York Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the suspect outside the restaurant and two victims with stab wounds near the entrance.Police learned the suspect attacked a 34-y