Dispute led to mass shooting at Super Bowl rally. 2 juveniles among 3 detained: Police

Two juveniles and one adult were detained in the mass shooting Wednesday that injured 22 people and killed a woman.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said a dispute shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday between several people led to the shooting that erupted at the conclusion of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station.

Graves said several firearms had been recovered.

Dozens of people were injured and 23 people were struck by gunfire, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died. Half of the victims were under the age of 16, according to Graves.

“Yesterday we experienced a tragic event during a time that was meant for celebration,” Graves said.

She also noted that witnesses helped stop one of the people believed to be involved in the shooting.