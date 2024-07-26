Disrupted train network strands passengers in France

Reuters
LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -Problems in the highly competitive U.S. car market including weak prices, high inventories and difficult logistics dented profits and hit shares of automakers including Ford Motor, Stellantis and Nissan on Thursday, as they scramble to find a fix. Global automakers are facing a weakening outlook for sales across major markets such as the U.S., while also juggling an expensive transition to electric vehicles and growing competition from cheaper Chinese rivals. U.S. automaker Ford plunged 16% after its second-quarter profit missed analyst expectations, weighed down by high warranty costs and a cash-burning electric vehicle business.