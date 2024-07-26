Disrupted train network strands passengers in France

CBC

After vandals targeted the high-speed train network in France, the train system was halted while repairs were underway. Crowds of passengers in Montparnasse station were forced to wait for updates to their itineraries as all trains were directed back to their point of departure.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Looking at the future of electric vehicles in Canada

    At one time, electric vehicles appeared to be the way of the future, but as more information becomes available some vehicle manufacturers are changing their plans. Dr. Roland Lee with MacEwan University joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk more about what’s next for electric vehicles in Canada.

  • Southwest Airlines plans to start assigning seats, breaking with a 50-year tradition

    DALLAS (AP) — Goodbye, cattle call.

  • I Have Driven Over 250 Car Models: These Are the 3 Best and Worst for Your Money

    With so many models and options on the market, choosing the right car for your money isn't easy. The wrong choice leaves you trapped in a money pit, draining your finances with repair costs, poor gas...

  • Automakers hit 'significant storm,' as buyers reject lofty prices at time of huge capital outlays

    DETROIT (AP) — Investors are punishing automakers' stocks this week after second-quarter earnings reports exposed industrywide issues of slowing sales and high prices, just as the companies are having to spend huge sums to make new electric and gas vehicles.

  • Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor

    KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A plane crashed Wednesday just after taking off from Nepal’s capital, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.

  • Cyclist dead after Yorkville collision with dump truck driver

    A cyclist is dead after she was struck by a dump truck driver in Yorkville Thursday morning, Toronto police say.The crash happened around 8:48 a.m. in the area of Bloor Street W. and Avenue Road, Acting Duty Insp. Jason Bartlett told reporters at the scene.The cyclist was going west in the Bloor bike lane when she exited the lane and continued on in the same direction, he said."At that same time, a dump truck that was also travelling westbound struck that cyclist and they were pronounced decease

  • Forget the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre — here's what you need to do in Paris, according to someone who's been a dozen times.

    The Montparnasse Tower and Les Catacombes are some of the best places to go in Paris after hitting the touristy spots, a frequent traveler says.

  • Motorious Readers Get More Entries to Win the Hurst Performance Pair Up of a Lifetime

    Get more tickets to win.

  • Toyota to build EV battery plant for Lexus cars, Nikkei reports

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor plans to build a battery plant for electric vehicles in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and supply its batteries to a factory that makes luxury Lexus brand cars, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday. The world's top-selling automaker would seek to make the island of Kyushu where Fukuoka is located a central part of its supply chain for battery-powered vehicles and an export base for Asia, the newspaper said. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was aware of the report, but that it was not something it had announced.

  • Hotel workers picket for higher wages outside Light St. Hyatt

    A group of several dozen Baltimore hospitality workers and supporters picketed outside the Hyatt Regency hotel on Light St. during rush hour Thursday, pushing for higher pay for hundreds of local employees at that hotel and at the nearby Hilton Baltimore. "People cannot live on those wages. It's completely unrealistic," said Jeffrey Barner, a bellman at the Hilton.

  • 6 Best Budget Airlines for Traveling Throughout Europe

    If you're planning to take a trip to Europe, you're likely looking for ways to save so you can splurge on some special things. Check Out: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy Read...

  • Cut taxes to fuel flagging electric car sales and hit climate goals says SMMT

    The new government should cut taxes on electric vehicles to revive flagging sales and help the industry hit its climate goals, the motor trade body has said.

  • Nissan cuts output at top Japanese plant, sources say

    Nissan cut planned production by a third at its top Japanese plant this month, a move that will also see it slash output of a flagship crossover model, two people said, as it struggles with weak U.S. demand for its ageing line-up. The Japanese automaker on Thursday reported an almost complete wipe-out in April to June profit and cut its full-year outlook after it was forced to offer deep discounts in the U.S., highlighting the deepening risk it faces in its largest market. Unlike rivals Toyota and Honda, Nissan doesn't offer hybrid models in the U.S. and therefore hasn't benefitted from recent upswing in demand from U.S. consumers for hybrids as enthusiasm around EVs has cooled.

  • Driver dead after 2 vehicles collide in Mississauga

    A driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Mississauga on Wednesday, one hitting a hydro pole and catching fire, Peel police say.The collision happened near the intersection of McLaughlin Road and Britannia Road West. Police said they were called to the area at about 3:30 p.m.Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, told reporters that the driver of the vehicle that hit the pole was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver remained at the scene and is co-oper

  • Japan's Honda to close China plant, halt production at another factory

    Honda will close a plant operated through its joint venture (JV) with Chinese state-owned automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group in October, a company spokesperson said. The automaker has made the Accord sedan model at the plant, which was opened nearly two decades ago and has an annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles.

  • US market proves a headache for global carmakers

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -Problems in the highly competitive U.S. car market including weak prices, high inventories and difficult logistics dented profits and hit shares of automakers including Ford Motor, Stellantis and Nissan on Thursday, as they scramble to find a fix. Global automakers are facing a weakening outlook for sales across major markets such as the U.S., while also juggling an expensive transition to electric vehicles and growing competition from cheaper Chinese rivals. U.S. automaker Ford plunged 16% after its second-quarter profit missed analyst expectations, weighed down by high warranty costs and a cash-burning electric vehicle business.

  • Carnival is adding 3 new mega-ships. Take a look at what’s coming for cruise travel

    How different will the ships be? And when are they coming?

  • Hyatt Adds Outdoor Resort Brand Under Canvas in Loyalty Licensing Deal

    For Hyatt, a marketing tie-up with Under Canvas represents a strategic expansion into the booming outdoor resort sector, catering to travelers seeking posh stays in natural surroundings.

  • Husband says inquest should have found who was driving car that killed his wife

    An inquest jury heard how Alison Clark died when her car was hit by a stolen BMW going the wrong way down a dual carriageway near Hull, killing four.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...