Disruption continues amid Storm Darragh

Storm Darragh is continuing to cause disruption to trains, roads and properties in the West Country.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said no trains were running through Westbury or Chippenham. On Saturday, both stations sustained structural damage in strong winds.

There are more than 10,000 properties across the region without power, but engineers from the National Grid and Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) are working to restore the supply.

A yellow Met Office weather warning remains in place for England and Wales until Sunday evening with gusts of 35-45mph expected inland and 70mph in coastal areas.

The M48 Severn Bridge remain closed due to strong winds, but the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and Clifton Suspension Bridge have been reopened.

According to the National Grid, 9,290 properties in Bristol, Somerset and Gloucestershire are without power.

SSE, which supplies electricity to Wiltshire, said 721 properties in the county have no power.

Matt Turner from the National Grid said restoring power this weekend has been a "mammoth task" for engineers.

"Engineers have dealt with hundreds of incidents over the last 48 hours, often in atrocious conditions, and so far power has been restored to 1.4 million customers across our all regions, including the South West.

"We apologise for the ongoing frustration being experienced.

"Repairs to faults on our network will continue tonight and throughout tomorrow as our teams work as quickly as they can to restore power," he said.

An SSE spokesperson said there are around 6,500 homes and business in England who remain off supply.

"[Our] enlarged team is making considerable progress in what have been very challenging conditions," they said.

"In some areas, the winds were too high for working at height to go ahead safely."

On Saturday, GWR warned customers that there would be a knock-on effect into Sunday following problems on the train network.

There are no services between Bath Spa and Salisbury due to debris on the track at Westbury.

Bath Christmas Market is open again, but the train operator has advised passengers to seek other methods of transport if attending.

With delays around the area and the volume of people attending the festive attraction, the operator has warned that Bath Spa station may close to avoid overcrowding.

Customers who have purchased train tickets for Sunday are able to use their tickets on Monday.

Those who choose not to travel can claim a full refund on their ticket.

