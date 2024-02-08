Disruption as landslip closes Ilkley-Shipley line

Network Rail jacket

Rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption after a landslip was discovered between Shipley and Ilkley.

National Rail said services were unable to run in both directions between Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square.

Services that run via Bradford Forster Square and Leeds are not affected.

National Rail said road replacements transport has been requested, but it warned people that journeys could take up to 30 minutes longer.

⚠️We’ve been made aware that a developing landslip between Shipley and Ilkley means that we will soon have to close the line. We’re working on a plan and will update soon.#NorthernUpdates — Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) February 8, 2024

