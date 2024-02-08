Advertisement

Disruption as landslip closes Ilkley-Shipley line

BBC
Network Rail jacket
Rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption after a landslip was discovered between Shipley and Ilkley.

National Rail said services were unable to run in both directions between Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square.

Services that run via Bradford Forster Square and Leeds are not affected.

National Rail said road replacements transport has been requested, but it warned people that journeys could take up to 30 minutes longer.

