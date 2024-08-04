Disruption as north London bus routes withdrawn

Bus passengers in north London may experience disruption to their journeys after the sudden and indefinite withdrawal of eight Transport for London (TfL) services.

Sullivan buses, which runs the 217, 298, 299, 327, 389, 399, 549 and W9 bus routes, said it "reluctantly" took the decision to stop operating them.

In a statement it said "pressures on TfL's funding" had a "direct impact" on its ability to run the services.

TfL said it was "working hard to provide alternative travel options for people in the north London area".

Sullivan said the closure would affect about 230 staff based at its South Mimms deport in Hertfordshire either indirectly or directly employed on the TfL services.

In a post on X, Sullivan Buses highlighted issues with TfL funding and the prospect of making cuts as reasons behind its decision, saying the remuneration for providing TfL's services had "not kept pace with the increasing costs of service delivery".

"We have decided that we can no longer sustain the further cuts necessary to meet the decreasing income received from TfL," the statement continued.

"Any inevitable reduction in funding will lead to a further decline in performance and this is not something we are willing to support."

'£130,000 owed'

Sullivan said the move came after failed bids to renew its contracts.

The bus operator added that at a meeting with TfL in June, it was "unable to agree a way forward" with TfL and that the transport authority had requested "a date for our business to hand back all contracts".

Sullivan also said that at the time of the meeting, TfL owed it more than £130,000 which TfL had initially offered to repay "in instalments".

"This is a considerable sum of money far a small business and the lack of these funds have undoubtedly impacted upon our ability to deliver the contracted services," it added.

TfL did not comment on the financial claims made by Sullivan Buses.

Rosie Trew, head of bus service delivery for TfL, said: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused to people’s journeys due to the withdrawal of the bus operator, Sullivan Buses.

"We are working hard to provide alternative travel options for people in the north London area with eight bus routes affected.

"We encourage those who are affected to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using our website or the TfL Go app.”

