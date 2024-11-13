Disruptions impact B.C. as winds ease and rain, snow move in

Hang on, B.C., the next system impacting the province is going to make for a bumpy ride.

Wind and rainfall warnings are in effect as a vigorous, frontal system is pushing onto the coast Wednesday morning. With wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected in some exposed regions, power outages and travel disruptions are likely through Wednesday.

So keep your devices charged, and plan ahead if you're doing any travelling on Wednesday. Tree damage is also possible.

B.C. low-pressure system on satellite, Nov. 12/RAMMB/CIRA/NOAA

(RAMMB/CIRA/NOAA)

Strong winds threaten travel and power

The third of the atmospheric trio this week will feature a stronger low moving in from the Pacific.

The main impact from the system is the strong wind gusts, as the warm front moves ashore bringing in strong, southerly gusts.

Victoria Island took the brunt of the wind gusts overnight Tuesday, with gusts of 78 km/h recorded in Victoria. Higher gusts of 94 km/h were also recorded in Saturna, and 89 km/h in Friday Harbor.

Victoria Island peak wind gusts Tuesday night - Nov. 13, 2024

Wind gusts of 70-90+ km/h are possible for the Juan de Fuca, Strait of Georgia and Greater Victoria regions. Western Vancouver Island could see similar ranges, with wind gusts of 70-90 km/h.

Gusts between 50-60 km/h are forecast in Metro Vancouver, and up to 80 km/h for Delta, as well as in the exposed areas along the shoreline in the south and west.

B.C. Vancouver Island Wind Gusts Wednesdayafternoon Nov. 12

As a result of the gusty winds, people can expect power outages and ferry delays or cancellations. You'll want to check BC Ferries ahead of time for any schedule updates.

The winds are expected to ease throughout Wednesday morning.

Just last Monday, more than 100,000 outages were reported, with tens of thousands of customers likely to lose power once again.

Approximately 17,000 customers are without power as of early Wednesday morning across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast. On Victoria Island, about 6,000 customers are without power.

Baron - B.C. power outage risk through Wednesday_Nov. 11

In addition to the winds, more rain is forecast through Wednesday, with widespread totals of 30-50 mm expected. Intense rainfall rates of 10-15 mm an hour could impact some coastal regions.

In some of the harder-hit areas, 100+ mm is possible, which could result in localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

B.C. Rainfall Nov 12

Significant, high-elevation snow

The heaviest snow of the fall season is expected in the Coquihalla and Allison passes across southwestern B.C, where close to 30 cm of snowfall is possible through Wednesday morning, but temperatures will be hovering near freezing so pass summits will get the most.

B.C. mountain Thursday highway snowfall forecast - Nov. 13, 2024

Long range shows freezing levels more typical of December, and highs in the mid-to-single digits, even reaching down to sea level by early next week.

Mountain pass travellers can expect tricky commutes on Wednesday, especially through the Interior where colder pockets of air will remain.

A brief break is expected with mostly dry conditions for Friday and into Saturday, but the next storm is expected to arrive as early as Saturday night and continue through Sunday night. This will be a colder storm with lower snow levels, and the potential for snow into the southern Interior, as well.

Cooler than seasonal temperatures will dominate through next week.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast updates across B.C.