Disruptions to major commuter lines continue as CN, CPKC await word on arbitration

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

Thousands of Canadian commuters may have to change their travel plans for a second day after a countrywide rail lockout shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.

Bewildered commuters were turned away from shuttered rail lines Thursday, and the agency responsible for GO Transit in Ontario says service will remain down today on the Milton line and at the Hamilton GO station.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon has asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose final, binding arbitration to end the work stoppage.

Canadian National Railway Co. said Thursday evening it had ended its lockout and initiated a recovery plan, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it's preparing to restart operations.

CPKC also said in a statement the CIRB called an urgent meeting Thursday evening about getting service resumed, but notes the Teamsters union refused to discuss resuming service and wants to submissions to challenge the constitutionality of MacKinnon's direction.

CN and CPKC locked out workers after they failed to reach a deal on a new contract before a midnight deadline Thursday, the first simultaneous shutdown on Canada's two largest railways.

B.C. regional transport provider TransLink says service for the West Coast Express will remain suspended today, while in the Montreal area, three of the Exo network's train lines will also stay down.

Exo spokeswoman Catherine Maurice says the time frame for resumption of services remains unknown.

"We are awaiting instructions from the CPKC, the owner of the railway lines on which we are unable to operate trains, before deciding on the terms and timing of the resumption of commuter train service," Maurice said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Via Rail says trains on its 480-kilometre Sudbury-White River line, which runs three times a week in northern Ontario, are cancelled until the work stoppage is resolved.

The affected commuter railways in Ontario and British Columbia also run on CPKC-owned lines.

CPKC said Thursday that further details about the timing of service resumption would be provided once it received the order from the industrial relations board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Superyacht boss asks why Bayesian crew were not in 'state of alert' for storm

    The boss of a firm which makes and sells vessels like Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht has questioned why its crew were not in a "state of alert" when a storm hit. Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, which owns the company that makes the Perini vessels, told Sky News they "are absolutely safe", suggesting human error was behind the boat going down. "The first is why the ship and the crew were not in a state of alert, given the storm from the weather charts that everyone could read and in particular had to be read by the ship's bridge guard, the event was absolutely readable and expected."

  • RCMP warn of wheels on vehicles coming off in 1 B.C. community

    Kimberley resident Charity Ashby says she'll be checking her vehicle every time she drives after her wheel came off while driving down the highway on Sunday, Aug. 18. Ashby says she and her ex-husband are one of many in the East Kootenay community of Kimberley who have had the same experience this summer. Kimberley RCMP told CBC News that police have received 10 reports of loosened lug nuts over the past few months and suspect it is being done intentionally. It has Mounties and residents, like A

  • The latest developments in the lockout at Canada's two biggest railways

    Canada's two biggest railways, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., are preparing to restart operations after the federal government announced it would step in to end a bitter labour dispute with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union.

  • Ford slows EV plans, delaying pickup and axing three-row SUV, to cut costs

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor on Wednesday said it was killing a planned three-row electric SUV and pushing back a new electric version of its best-selling pickup, the F-150, the latest delay by the U.S. automaker as it focuses on cutting costs to stimulate demand. Ford, General Motors and other carmakers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles that consumers are not buying as quickly as anticipated. "With pricing and margin compression, we've made the decision to adjust our product and technology roadmap and industrial footprint to meet our goal of reaching positive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) within the first 12 months of launch for all new models," Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a statement.

  • One of China's hottest new EV makers says it lost $9,200 for each $30,000 smart car it delivered

    Xiaomi's first EV, the $30,000 Speed Ultra 7, sold out within a day of its March launch, but isn't expected to break even for a while.

  • Air Canada pilots vote for strike, could hit picket lines in September

    Air Canada pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if the airline can’t reach a deal with the union, a move that could ground planes and disrupt travel plans for Canadians across the country in mid September. Anne Gaviola has the story.

  • Ford to shift electric vehicle strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

    Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. Ford, which is losing millions on its current EVs, gave few details about the new products. The changes will force Ford to write down $400 million of its current assets for big electric SUVs, and it also expects to have additional expenses of up to $1.5 billion.

  • Rescuers Find 5 Bodies Aboard the Sunken ‘Bayesian’ Superyacht

    The yacht's owner, Mike Lynch, and his daughter Hannah, have been identified.

  • Small passenger plane crashes on flight to eastern Thailand. All 9 aboard are believed dead

    A small passenger plane on a domestic flight in Thailand crashed Thursday afternoon shortly after taking off from the main airport in the capital, Bangkok, the country’s civil aviation authority announced. Rescuers found no survivors at the crash site in a mangrove swamp in Chachoengsao province about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the airport, reported Thai media, which said seven passengers and two pilots had been listed as being on board. After about an hour of searching, rescuers found badly shattered body parts in the difficult, swampy terrain, said a spokesperson for the provincial government.

  • 2025 McLaren 750S bespoke program announced

    McLaren Special Operations offers several custom colors and options for the 2025 750S.

  • Edmunds: Here's what to buy as used EV prices continue to drop

    Now is a great time to purchase a used electric vehicle. The average price for a used EV has dropped about 20% compared to this time last year, according to Edmunds transaction data. To top it off, you can qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $4,000 if you purchase an EV for $25,000 or less. To help with your search, Edmunds’ car experts have rounded up five of their favorite used EVs. The average prices below are what you can expect to pay at a nationwide no-haggle dealership such as CarMa

  • Firefighter seriously injured after being struck by SUV near Bear River, N.S.

    A firefighter was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by an SUV near Bear River, N.S., while assisting at the scene of an earlier collision.In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said first responders were called to the initial collision at 2:26 p.m. AT on Landsdown Road. Police said the firefighter was conducting traffic control while a tow truck was on scene."While traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions to allow the tow operator and first responders to conduct their

  • Man fleeing Yosemite in stolen car goes on wild ride before crash in mountains, CHP says

    He was detained after crashing a second stolen car about 20 miles from the national park’s southern entrance.

  • Major commuter lines remain idle amid rail labour dispute

    Some commuters in the Toronto area will have to make alternate travel plans for a second day despite Ottawa's intervention in an unprecedented Canada-wide rail lockout.

  • Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails

    At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025. Fifteen months later, the personal bullet train was officially derailed on Wednesday as the U.S. automaker killed it before it even launched, a sign of the industry's deepening retrenchment on EVs as consumers have been slower than anticipated to jump on board battery-powered technology. "The reality is that the market changed," Marin Gjaja, Ford's chief operating officer for its EV division, told Reuters on Thursday.

  • Ford to shift EV strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

    DETROIT (AP) — Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. The company says all will cost less, have longer range and be profitable before taxes within a year of reaching showrooms.

  • Photo Gallery: Rail workers locked out across the country

    After months of increasingly bitter negotiations, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers as the parties failed to agree on a new contract. Here is a look at some scenes from the rail stoppage across the country. This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 22, 2024.

  • Why Mercedes-Benz Is Cutting Production of Its Flagship S-Class

    Deliveries of the saloon fell by nearly 37 percent in the first quarter of the year.

  • Uber, Cruise partner to bring self-driving vehicles to ride-hailing platform

    Investing.com -- Uber Technologies and Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced Thursday a multiyear partnership under which the latter's self-driving vehicles will be launched on Uber's ride-hailing platform.

  • US Shippers Brace for Port Strain as Canada Railways Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChicago's Migrant Surge Is Stirring Trouble for Democrats in DNC Host CityUK Transport Minister Clears Path for More 20mph Speed ZonesWith Self-Driving Vans, Hamburg Tries to Make Microtransit WorkThe Serious Work That Free Play Can DoImporters and exporters are left with few options as a near-total rail shutdown in Canada risks delaying ocean shipments, spiking freight costs and straining the busiest US ports, which are already handling a cargo surge. Cana