Disruptive pupils’ parents should be forced to co-operate with schools – report

Eleanor Busby, PA Education Correspondent
·4 min read

Teachers should be given powers to compel parents of disruptive children to engage with them – tackling the “burgeoning crisis of behaviour” in schools, a report has said.

Schools should be able to escalate concerns to other agencies on “safeguarding grounds” when parents refuse to co-operate, according to a paper from the think tank set up by Sir Tony Blair.

The report from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) came amid warnings of challenging behaviour in classrooms following the pandemic.

It has called for a “reset” of the parent-teacher relationship in England’s schools, warning that poor behaviour is “crushing learning outcomes” and driving teachers out of the profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government should make fixing the behaviour crisis in schools an “urgent priority”, the paper from the former Labour prime minister’s think tank said.

The report said: “Schools should be given the power to compel families to come to the table and agree an action plan when a pupil’s behaviour becomes severely disruptive.

“Where families refuse to engage, teachers need to be dealt a stronger hand.

“If parents fail to attend disciplinary meetings or engage with an action plan, schools should be able to escalate concerns to other relevant agencies on safeguarding grounds.

“The Government should consider if any legal powers similar to those used to address repeated absence without a good reason should apply when parents refuse to co-operate repeatedly and without substantive grounds.

“Schools should also be given a stronger statutory role in driving multi-agency working, with powers to convene, co-ordinate and lead meetings where appropriate.”

An empty classroom
The think tank warned that poor behaviour is driving teachers out of the classroom (Liam McBurney/PA)

Parents in England face higher fines if they take their children out of class without permission this year as part of a Government drive to boost attendance since the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the report said teachers currently cannot compel parents to attend meetings if they have concerns about their child’s behaviour.

Alexander Iosad, acting director of government innovation at TBI, said: “Today’s report shows that teachers are powerless and unsupported to tackle a rising epidemic of disruptive and dangerous behaviour.

“We must shift the balance of authority back in favour of teachers and give them the support they need.”

He added: “Let’s be clear; this is not just a challenge, it is a safeguarding issue.

“Schools should therefore become statutory partners in safeguarding and should have the authority to compel parents and other agencies like the police, NHS and social services to come together and agree an action plan.

“Only by giving teachers the power to address poor behaviour not just in the classroom but at its source will we be able to keep teachers in the profession.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said many schools are “experiencing challenging behaviour” from students and the issue appears to have worsened since the pandemic “when normal behaviours and routines were disrupted”.

He added: “The idea of giving teachers a statutory authority to force parents to engage is certainly novel, but we would be concerned that such a policy would create a significant additional burden on schools and exacerbate tensions with parents.

“Instead, we need to be looking to create conditions that allow schools to work together constructively with parents, as well as external agencies where necessary, in the best interests of children and young people.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “Whilst no doubt well-meaning, many of the recommendations presented in this report are misguided and unworkable.

“Furthermore, some of the alarmist language used is unhelpful – we must not lose sight of the fact that the large majority of children are well behaved and engage with school positively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “There is a real risk that the approach advocated here would not only damage relationships between schools and parents, but also massively increased the workload of teachers and leaders.

“Rather than pushing more responsibility onto schools, the focus should be on rebuilding those agencies that have become depleted and recognising that improving behaviour is a responsibility for everyone.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The surge in challenging behaviour in schools has been left to spiral out of control, leading to countless days of lost learning and devastating children’s life chances.

“As we deliver our Plan for Change, we will break down barriers to opportunity and tackle the root causes of poor behaviour.

“We’ve already announced a significant £1 billion investment in Send, committed to providing access to specialist mental health professionals in every school, and set out plans for new regional improvement teams which will work with schools to ensure the highest standards of behaviour across our classrooms.

“But we know there is more to do, and we will continue to work closely with teachers on how we can further support them to drive-up standards for all our children.”

Latest Stories

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • Saint John boy goes home in T-shirt after school bolts locker closed

    Molly Burgess knew something had happened to her 11-year-old son as soon as she saw him.He had just arrived home from school and was visibly upset. His face was red and he burst into tears. She took him into her arms and realized he was very cold and wet. Mark had left school last Tuesday wearing only a T-shirt and his indoor shoes. His jacket, hat, winter boots and backpack were all left in his locker at Barnhill Memorial School, a middle school on Saint John's west side. According to Environme

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Trudeau gave a speech to the Liberals' holiday party — but Freeland stole the show

    On the day the House of Commons adjourned for the holidays, hundreds of Liberals packed the annual caucus party to hear what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last public speech until the new year — but many partygoers left the event talking about another star guest.Wearing Liberal red, the now-former finance minister Chrystia Freeland strode into the gathering in Ottawa's Rogers Centre with her son and husband.The ballroom was already full of party members, staff members and ministers wh

  • Outgoing U.S. ambassador worries that Canadians feel disrespected by the United States

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his supporters continue to troll Canada about becoming the 51st state, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada says he worries Canadians could feel Americans don't respect them.David Cohen told CBC's The House in 2022 that Canadians felt "betrayed" because "they don't think their affection and respect for the United States has been reciprocated by the United States."In a follow-up interview on Tuesday with The House, Cohen was asked whether Canadians feel

  • Zelenskyy now voicing the reality that's been apparent for a long time

    A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • Matt Gaetz Reveals Revenge Plot to Unseal His Enemies’ Dirtiest Secrets

    Matt Gaetz unveiled an astonishing comeback plan to cause chaos and embarrassment to his enemies Wednesday–hours after lawmakers voted to release a report on allegations he had sex with underage girls. The firebrand conservative said he is considering taking his seat in the House of Representatives on Jan. 3 and moving to expose any lawmaker who has used congressional funds to pay off victims of sexual misconduct. Gaetz had resigned from his current House seat last month during an uphill battle

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Trump Seems Awfully Touchy About the Impression That He's Taking Orders From Elon Musk

    Who's really in control? The richest man in the world — or the most powerful one? Now that multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk and president-elect Donald Trump have become tighter than ever, some tough-to-answer questions have emerged for the incoming administration. This week, Musk took to X to pressure lawmakers to "kill the bill," referring to a bipartisan spending bill put forth by House Speaker Mike Johnson. In fact, the measure appeared to absolutely infuriate the mercurial CEO, leading

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • CNN Political Analyst Gloria Borger Leaving Network After 17 Years

    The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan

  • Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video

    The MSNBC host notes how Republicans gave in to the billionaire's demand to instigate a likely government shutdown The post Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A massacre, a rumored hanging and Syrians' thirst for justice and revenge

    Killings, including a notorious massacre, in a Syrian suburb left residents wanting revenge. Then they heard a militia leader was going to be hanged.

  • Slovakia's Fico: 'Ukraine will not be invited to join NATO'

    Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has for the second time in as many months made comments against Ukraine joining NATO. He did, however, acknowledge that Russia's invasion had violated international law.View on euronews

  • House Democrat on spending drama: ‘I’m just gonna sit back and sip my tea’

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) suggested Wednesday that the ongoing spending battle in the House is being waged among Republicans, saying “I’m just gonna sit back.” “We’re looking at this like, this is their problem,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner. “We have seen this play out over and over in the entire two years that I’ve…