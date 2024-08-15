Disruptive rain and storms return for a déjà vu summer weekend in Ontario

This week has finally brought several days with abundant sunshine and no rain. Unfortunately, our stretch of dry weather will not continue into the weekend, a similar case that's occurred for much of this summer.

Friday will start dry, and we should even see some limited sunshine. However, Friday will become mostly cloudy and humid with an increasing threat for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

The showers and thunderstorms will track from west to east across southern Ontario, so eastern Ontario should remain dry until late Friday evening or Friday night.

Friday night will be warm and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will bring changeable conditions. Clouds will mix with some sunny breaks, but we will also have occasional showers and thunderstorms with a risk for torrential downpours.

So, while Saturday won’t be a washout, the weather will be rather disruptive for many outdoor activities across southern and eastern Ontario, including cottage country.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers.

Sunday will also be cloudy with sunny breaks and we will continue to have occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

The threat for showers will linger into Monday, but we should see more sunshine and temperatures will be near seasonal.

We will see a few days of dry weather next week, but the threat for another round of showers will return later in the week. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler than seasonal most days next week.

At this point, it looks like temperatures should be near seasonal for the following weekend and into the final week of August.

