District 4 City Council race in spotlight for Chula Vista voters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Independent U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in the highly competitive state, which will be critical to her former Democratic Party's chances of maintaining its narrow majority. Sinema's decision clears the way for an expected head-to-head contest in the November 2024 election between Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego, a former Marine veteran who served in Iraq, and Kari Lake, a far-right Republican who lost a bid for Arizona governor in 2022. Sinema, 47, was elected in 2018 as a Democrat, but drew her party's ire after she repeatedly foiled policy proposals of President Joe Biden along with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.