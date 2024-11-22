District announces resignation of Lakota East High School principal
District announces resignation of Lakota East High School principal
District announces resignation of Lakota East High School principal
A questionnaire McMahon filled out to serve on a state board falsely said she had an education degree, according to a copy reviewed by USA TODAY.
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, on Thursday introduced a bill to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education.
Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said that letting Oklahoma public school educators teach the Bible is a “slippery slope” if the teachers “may not be believers” themselves. Mullin, who sits on the Senate committee that oversees education, said that he wants his kids to know the Bible, “but I want it to be taught by…
Only Republican members of the education board voted for it. All Democratic members and three Republicans opposed it.
For more than a decade, Chinese students have flocked to the United States, drawn by the prestige of an overseas education and the glamor of the American Dream. But that’s changing now – and recent statistics suggest the allure may be wearing off.
Four students were arrested Tuesday on felony charges after hundreds of posters targeted toward members of the university, including members of the Jewish faculty, as wanted were plastered across the University of Rochester campus in upstate New York last week, an antisemitic act the school’s president told CNN “would not be tolerated.”
BOSTON (AP) — Tensions continued to rise as teacher strikes in three Massachusetts communities slogged through another week, with officials in at least one district warning that even if there are no snow days this winter, schools will be forced to hold classes during vacations and weekends.
Several SoCal teachers are facing discipline after anti-Trump outbursts that rattled school communities and generated fierce debate over teachers' rights.
Those traveling abroad over the winter break are being urged to "strongly consider" returning to the U.S. before Trump takes office due to his past travel bans.
Ontario has reached an agreement with the federal government that will see $108.5 million roll out over the next three years to help fund a school food program in the province. Officials said the money represents a first round of funding, with federal support for the program in the years ahead still to be negotiated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jenna Sudds announced the agreement with Ontario in Brampton on Friday morning."We're stepping u
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ontario is the third province to sign on to access money the federal government has set aside to fund school nutrition programs. The province will receive $108.5 million over three years, and Trudeau says it means the program will deliver healthy meals to 160,000 more kids in Ontario this school year. (Nov. 22, 2024)
Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed
Prince William made a heartbreaking confession when he headed to South Wales without his wife Kate Middleton. See details.
The actress shares her teenage daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 6, with husband Cash Warren
Ellen DeGeneres said that her recent stand-up special on Netflix would be her last. And now, after getting “kicked out of show business,” as she put it, the comedian has apparently self-exiled across the pond. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have put their Montecito, California home on the market and fled the country to Great Britain with no plans to return—a move spurred by the election of Donald Trump this month. The Daily Beast has
The New York Democrat used a brutal metaphor to describe her far-right Republican colleague.
The actress shared a throwback with her fans from a sexy 2000 photo shoot she did, soon after 'Beverly Hills, 90210' ended
John Ramsey tells PEOPLE he wishes police in Boulder, Colo., did a better job investigating his daughter's long-unsolved murder
King Charles' beloved Scottish home looks unrecognisable as it transformed into a snow-covered winter wonderland. See here…
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i