Districts Looking to Fill Teaching Jobs

Latest Stories
- CBC
Inclusive education in Nova Scotia not working, some parents say
Some parents in Nova Scotia say they're taking their kids out of school or considering leaving the province altogether because the province's inclusive education policy is failing their children."It's not the people that are the problem, it's the system. The system is broken," Danielle Kellough said of the public school system. "When a child needs one-on-one help, they need one-on-one help."Kellough's 10-year-old daughter, Anna, has sensory processing disorder. She's easily alarmed by loud noise
- CNN
Rural Chinese student sparks awe and suspicion after beating math elites in global contest
A fashion major from a vocational high school in rural China has amazed the nation by outshining elite students in a global math contest – but the teenager’s underdog story has now been mired in allegations that she cheated.
- People
2 Georgia School Employees Accused of Sexually Abusing Students
Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler are charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, authorities say
- BuzzFeed
Teachers, Parents, And Christians Are Reacting To Oklahoma Requiring Public Schools To Teach From The Bible, And Some Of These Opinions Shocked Me
Oklahoma is ranked 49th in education.
- Reuters
Public policy favors $7 billion fee award in Musk pay case, Tesla shareholder's lawyer says
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -A record $7 billion in attorneys' fees for three firms that successfully challenged Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package provides an incentive for lawyers to hold corporate boards accountable, an attorney for a company shareholder told a Delaware judge on Monday. For more than six hours, legal teams for the company and a shareholder sparred over how much to award to three law firms which represented Richard Tornetta, who owned nine shares of Tesla when he sued over Musk's pay package in 2018. The fee Tornetta has asked for on behalf of the firms equals around $7.3 billion at Tesla's Monday stock price and amounts to a rate of roughly $370,000 for every hour worked by the 37 lawyers, associates and paralegals, court documents submitted by Tornetta's lawyers showed.
- LA Times
Students scoff at a school cellphone ban. Until they really begin to think about it
Students, whose cellphones are an extension of their very being, mull pending L.A. school ban of the devices with praise and frustration.
- USA TODAY
Ford, Toyota, General Motors among 57,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 57,741 vehicles. This includes Ford, Toyota and General Motors vehicles.
- Associated Press
3 Columbia University officials lose posts over texts that 'touched on ancient antisemitic tropes'
Columbia University said Monday that it has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on leave indefinitely after finding that text messages they exchanged during a campus discussion about Jewish life “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.” In a letter to the Columbia community, university president Minouche Shafik and provost Angela Olinto said the administrators have been permanently removed from their positions at the university’s undergraduate Columbia College. The college's dean, who previously apologized for his part in the text exchanges, will remain in that role.
- Business Insider
Beware, Elon Musk — BYD just took its next step toward world domination
BYD plans to open a $1 billion factory in Turkey that is expected to begin production by the end of 2026.
- Reuters
ASML CEO says world needs the legacy chips China is producing, Handelsblatt reports
Chip buyers, including the German car industry, need the older generation computer chips that Chinese chipmakers are currently investing in, the CEO of equipment maker ASML said in an interview with Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper published on Monday. The remarks by Christophe Fouquet, who took over as CEO at Europe's largest tech firm in April, come as the European Commission has begun surveying firms including ASML for their views on Chinese firms' investments in so-called "legacy" chips, an important source of revenue for ASML. "The automotive industry in particular, including the German one, needs a lot more chips that are manufactured using simpler, long-known technologies," Fouquet told the paper.
- CBC
Nova Scotia's top court rebukes provincial court judge
Nova Scotia's highest court has delivered a stinging rebuke to a provincial court judge, the second time it has done so for Judge Alain Begin.In a decision just released, the Court of Appeal attacked Begin's handling of a sexual assault case."In this case, the trial judge engaged in conduct so offensive to societal notions of fair play that to continue with the proceeding would be harmful to the integrity of the judicial system," Justice David Farrar wrote on behalf of the three-member appeal pa
- The Independent
Hazing probe launched after Dartmouth student found dead in river
Won Jang, 20, was last seen at a social gathering on a dock close to the Dartmouth College boathouse on Saturday night
- Local Journalism Initiative
Bites. Bruises. Tears: What unions are saying about the growing violence in schools
Educators crying in their cars, trying to convince themselves they can get through another day. Bite marks, bruises, and the daily fear of violence from the elementary students they teach. These were a few of the challenges handwritten on postcards delivered to the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) by the presidents of four unions representing Brant-area education staff. The representatives hoped the words would inspire the board to allocate some of its $11.1 million budget surplus to sup
- South China Morning Post
Alibaba Cloud's new ads tout AI computing power with endorsements from major clients
Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit on Monday launched a new advertising campaign in China featuring top executives from start-up Moonshot AI and online recruitment platform Zhilian Zhaopin, amid fierce competition in the local market. The ads - currently displayed at airports in Beijing and Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province - promoted the market leader's capability of supporting artificial intelligence (AI) development at well-known Chinese companies with the slogan, "Alib
- CBC
Province says school district has spent $400K on lawsuit over gender-identity policy
The New Brunswick government alleges the Anglophone East district education council has spent more than $400,000 on its unsuccessful lawsuit against the province and is hiding information about its spending on the case, according to a court filing seeking dissolution of the elected body.The application is the latest development in a dispute between the education council overseeing Moncton-area schools and the provincial government over the province's changes to a gender-identity policy last year
- GOBankingRates
I Retired at 65: Here’s My Monthly Budget
Retiring can be an intimidating step, no matter what age you are. Stretching a limited income to cover all your expenses is tough. But Eleanor Clark has figured out how to live comfortably on her...
- Business Insider
I lost my dream job in the US because I couldn't get a work visa. In Canada, the pathway has been much smoother.
Vaishali Gauba felt defeated when she moved back to India after she couldn't get a work visa in the US — but the visa path was much clearer in Canada.
- GOBankingRates
4 Tips for Non-Retired Boomers To Save Enough Quickly and Stop Working
A recent Northwestern Mutual study revealed a significant gap between what boomers have saved for retirement and how much they need to retire. Despite expecting to need $990,000 to retire comfortably,...
- South China Morning Post
China's internet conference to celebrate 30 years of connectivity amid industry challenges
China's government-backed internet conference is commemorating 30 years of online access in the country this year, as Beijing seeks to revive growth in the sector amid numerous economic pressures. The three-day China Internet Conference (CIC) hosted by the Internet Society of China, a government-backed industry association, kicks off on Tuesday in Beijing. It is set to showcase the country's achievements as the world's largest internet market, with about 1 billion users, and to explore new oppor
- SmartAsset
I'm 65 With $1.2 Million in an IRA. I'll Get a $2,900 Monthly Social Security Benefit. What's My Retirement Budget?
As you approach retirement, your financial focus shifts. During your working life, retirement is about goals and planning. You decide what kind of lifestyle you want, figure out what kind of income will support that spending, then build a savings and investment plan to reach those goals. That should be your retirement approach at age […] The post I’m 65 With $1.2 Million in an IRA. I’ll Get a $2,900 Monthly Social Security Benefit. What’s My Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by Sma