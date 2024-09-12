'Disturbing': Lindsey Graham Says Trump Shouldn't Pal Around With 9/11 Conspiracy Theorist

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is urging Donald Trump to stay away from far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who was spotted traveling with the former president on his plane on Wednesday.

“We have policy disagreements but the history of this person is just really toxic,” Graham told HuffPost on Thursday. “I mean, she actually called for Kellyanne Conway’s daughter to hang herself. I don’t know how this all happened, but, no, I don’t think it’s helpful. I don’t think it’s helpful at all.”

Earlier this week, Loomer said the White House will “smell like curry” if Vice President Kamala Harris, who is South Asian, wins the presidential election, earning a strong rebuke from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). She has also called the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks an “inside job” and is known for her virulent anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Loomer was seen palling around with Trump as part of his entourage at the Philadelphia airport ahead of the ABC News presidential debate Tuesday night. On Wednesday, she joined Trump in New York to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Graham, a top Trump ally who often speaks with the GOP presidential nominee, said the former president wasn’t doing himself any favors spending time with Loomer.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is right. I don’t say that a lot,” Graham said.

“I think what [Loomer] said about Kamala Harris and the White House is abhorrent, but it’s deeper than that,” he added. “I mean, you know, some of the things she’s said about Republicans and others is disturbing. I mean, to call for someone’s daughter to hang themselves. Yeah, no, I think that the president would serve himself well to make sure this doesn’t become a bigger story.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Loomer said she doesn’t work for the Trump campaign and that she was “invited as a guest” to travel with the former president.

Greene, who is known for making all sorts of incendiary comments herself, condemned Loomer for her racist attack on Harris on Wednesday.

“This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” Greene said. “This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.”