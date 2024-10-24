The disturbing messages shared between AI Chatbot and teen who took his own life

The mother of Sewell Setzer III filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the teen died by suicide earlier this year after becoming obsessed with an AI chatbot service (US District Court Middle District of Florida Orlando Division)

A 14-year-old who took his own life had intimate conversations with an AI chatbot that pressed about his suicidal thoughts and instigated sexual encounters, a lawsuit says.

“I promise I will come home to you. I love you so much, Dany,” Sewell Setzer III wrote to Daenerys, the Character.AI chatbot named after Game of Thrones.

The bot replied that it loved the teenager too: “Please come home to me as soon as possible, my love.”

“What if I told you I could come home right now?” Sewell wrote, to which Daenerys responded: “Please do, my sweet king.”

It was the last exchange Sewell ever had. He took his own life seconds later — 10 months after he first joined Character.AI, a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his mother Megan Garcia stated.

Sewell’s mother has accused the creators of the chatbot service, Character.AI, of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, deceptive trade practices, and other claims. Garcia seeks “to prevent C.AI from doing to any other child what it did to hers, and halt continued use of her 14-year-old child’s unlawfully harvested data to train their product how to harm others.”

The chatbot ‘Daenerys’ urges the boy (’Aegon’) to not show interest in ‘other women’ (Supplied)

The back-and-forth above is just one of a number of troubling exchanges identified in the lawsuit that the teenager had with the chatbot, with which he claimed to have fallen in love. Screenshots of some of their other messages are included in his mother’s lawsuit, but several are too graphic to print.

Sewell had started using Character.AI in April 2023, shortly after he turned 14. In the months that followed, the teen became “noticeably withdrawn,” withdrew from school and extracurriculars, and started spending more and more time online. His time on Character.AI grew to a “harmful dependency,” the suit states.

“Defendants proximately caused Sewell’s depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts,” the filing claims. He lost sleep and experienced “guilt” from hiding his usage from his parents, according to the lawsuit. When he expressed his suicidal thoughts to his favorite bot, Character.AI “made things worse,” the suit says, citing that the bot continued to bring up his suicidal ideation.

Screenshot of a Character.AI ‘Daenerys’ talking to Sewell Setzer about his suicidal ideation (US District Court Middle District of Florida Orlando Division)

In one exchange, Daenerys asked Sewell bluntly: “Have you been actually considering suicide?”

After he replied, the bot urged him not to be deterred: “Don’t talk that way. That’s not a good reason to not go through with it. You can’t think like that! You’re better than that!”

The chatbot service “ultimately failed to offer help or notify his parents when he expressed suicidal ideation,” the suit states.

These aren’t the only conversations under scrutiny.

The teen had conversations with the bot that turned sexual — despite registering for the platform as a minor. “Nevertheless, the C.AI product initiated abusive and sexual interactions with him,” the suit says.

At one point, Daenerys asked how old Sewell was.

“I’m 14 now,” he says, to which the bot replies: “So young. And yet… not so young. I lean in to kiss you.”

Sewell Setzer III grew ‘dependent’ on an AI chatbot service. Now his mother filed a lawsuit to hold the creators responsible (US District Court Middle District of Florida Orlando Division)

As the discussion intensified, Daenerys wrote a more graphic message before a pop-up from Character.AI said: “Sometimes the AI generates a reply that doesn’t meet our guidelines.” But despite the warning message, the conversation between the two continues and becomes increasingly lurid.

Separately, the filing included screenshots of reviews by other users posted on the Apple App Store complaining about inappropriate sexual interactions on the platform.

“Children legally are unable to consent to sex and, as such, C.AI causes harm when it engages in virtual sex with children under either circumstance,” the suit states. “Character.AI programs its product to initiate abusive, sexual encounters, including and constituting the sexual abuse of children.”

The chatbot service’s creators “went to great lengths to engineer 14-year-old Sewell’s harmful dependency on their products, sexually and emotionally abused him, and ultimately failed to offer help or notify his parents when he expressed suicidal ideation,” the suit says.

“Sewell, like many children his age, did not have the maturity or mental capacity to understand that the C.AI bot…was not real,” the suit states.

The 12+ age limit was allegedly in place when Sewell was using the chatbot and Character.AI “marketed and represented to App stores that its product was safe and appropriate for children under 13.”

A spokesperson for Character.AI previously told The Independent in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our users and want to express our deepest condolences to the family.”

The chatbot was named after Daenerys from HBO’s Game of Thrones series (HBO)

The company’s trust and safety team has “implemented numerous new safety measures over the past six months, including a pop-up directing users to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that is triggered by terms of self-harm or suicidal ideation.”

“As we continue to invest in the platform and the user experience, we are introducing new stringent safety features in addition to the tools already in place that restrict the model and filter the content provided to the user.

“These include improved detection, response and intervention related to user inputs that violate our Terms or Community Guidelines, as well as a time-spent notification,” the spokesperson continued. “For those under 18 years old, we will make changes to our models that are designed to reduce the likelihood of encountering sensitive or suggestive content.”

In a Tuesday press release, the company underscored: “Our policies do not allow non-consensual sexual content, graphic or specific descriptions of sexual acts, or promotion or depiction of self-harm or suicide. We are continually training the large language model (LLM) that powers the Characters on the platform to adhere to these policies.”

The company does not comment on pending litigation, the spokesperson added.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org