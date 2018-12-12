Ditch Those Open-Toe Shoes! Fancy Boots Are the Answer to Your Holiday Party Woes

Anny Choi
Fancy evening boots are a perfect way to look stylish and keep you warm this holiday season.

Unless you’re getting door-to-door service, open-toe shoes are pretty much out of the question from October through March. Because let’s face it, no matter how bundled up you are up top, those classic Manolo mules are going to give you cold feet. Plus, frostbite is just never a good look. Thankfully, there is a toasty alternative that is just as chic—if not chicer: Enter the fancy boot.

Now fancy doesn’t have to come at the expense of comfy. Take Santoni’s flat brocade boots, for example. They’re the kind of thing you could dance all night in, without regretting it the morning after. If you’re committed to the idea of pumps, then Tabitha Simmons’s pretty black lace boots might be just the ticket. And at just $69, Charles & Keith’s vintage-inspired boots could become the winter club shoe you end up wearing into the ground. From embellished combat boots to full-on glitter ankle booties, below shop 21 of the prettiest boots to wear out on the town.

Santoni ankle boots in Rubelli fabric, $1,400
For information: santonishoes.com
Photo: Courtesy of santonishoes.com
Christopher Kane crystal-embellished leather ankle boots, $907
matchesfashion.com
Photo: Courtesy of matchesfashion.com
Attico Swarovski embellished suede Sofia boots, $912
fwrd.com
Photo: Courtesy of fwrd.com
Amina Muaddi velvet Mua boots, $1,055
fwrd.com
Photo: Courtesy of fwrd.com
Rochas metallic silk brocade ankle boots, $686
modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
Tabitha Simmons Anastasia boots in black kid suede, $795
tabithasimmons.com
Photo: Courtesy of tabithasimmons.com
Malone Souliers Claudia Luwolt boots, $775
modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
Charles & Keith vintage-button-detail calf boots, $80
charleskeith.com
Photo: Courtesy of charleskeith.com
Jeffrey Campbell Shrine-KH boots, $255
jeffreycampbellshoes.com
Photo: Courtesy of jeffreycampbellshoes.com
Maison Margiela metal-heel glitter ankle boots, $499
barneys.com
Photo: Courtesy of barneys.com
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Jupiter boots, $557
shopbop.com
Photo: Courtesy of shopbop.com
Gucci cut-out leather boots, $2,680
gucci.com
Photo: Courtesy of gucci.com
Paris Texas embossed knee-length boots, $575
farfetch.com
Photo: Courtesy of farfetch.com
Miu Miu point-toe lace-up leather ankle boots, $570
matchesfashion.com
Photo: Courtesy of matchesfashion.com
Alexander McQueen flower-embroidered leather boots, $1,390
matchesfashion.com
Photo: Courtesy of matchesfashion.com
Repetto tulle-trimmed satin ankle boots, $169
barneys.com
Photo: Courtesy of barneys.com
Aquazzura Quant booties 45, $540
aquazzura.com
Photo: Courtesy of aquazzura.com
Stuart Weitzman Dark Star booties, $299
stuartweitzman.com
Photo: Courtesy of stuartweitzman.com
Roger Vivier Viv Rangers crystal-embellished paneled leather and suede ankle boots, $1,875
net-a-porter.com
Kenneth Cole New York Riley studded stiletto slouch booties, $117
kennethcole.com
Photo: Courtesy of kennethcole.com
Tamara Mellon Lyra suede boots, $995
tamaramellon.com
Photo: Courtesy of tamaramellon.com
